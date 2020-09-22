The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Romney supports Supreme Court GOP vote

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump to announce Supreme Court pick on Saturday | Romney supports holding a floor vote | Paves way to McConnell to move forward with floor vote | Trump narrows shortlist to five | Remembering RBG | ‘Women of all ages’ grieve Ginsburg’s death | Ginsburg to lie in state | Pivotal moment for Senate GOP | Dems’ balancing act | House Dems mull spending bill vote | New emojis

NEWS THIS MORNING

The show will go on:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said this morning that he supports holding a Senate vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. https://bit.ly/2RQkyw8

Romney said in a statement: “The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.” Read Romney’s full statement: https://bit.ly/3ck5bFX

Why this is big news: Romney had been the last potential swing vote on whether to move forward with the president’s Supreme Court nominee. This means Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) has enough votes.

TIMING:

What Democrats would have needed to block the nomination: Four Republican senators to vote against a floor vote. So far, only Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) are the only Republicans who think the vote shouldn’t be held before Election Day. The New York Times’s Peter Baker and Nicholas Fandos have a helpful read on what to expect: https://nyti.ms/2FOTTgQ

NEW— When Trump will announce his Supreme Court nomination: The president tweeted, “I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA.” https://bit.ly/2ZX5Mbs

Happening on Friday: Ginsburg will become the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. https://bit.ly/2ErnDzS

DEMOCRATS FACE BALANCING ACT ON SCOTUS FIGHT:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3clg2PO

It's Tuesday. I'm Cate Martel, back with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up!

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

December is the new September:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, “House Democrats may postpone a planned Tuesday vote on a bill to keep the government funded through Dec. 11 as talks resume with Republicans and the Trump administration over disputed farm assistance.” https://bit.ly/2FZdJG8

Why: “Talks are currently ongoing over the aid for farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as well as nutrition assistance for children in low-income families, according to multiple Democratic aides. Depending on how the bipartisan discussions unfold, aides said that the originally planned vote could be postponed.”

TALK OF THE MORNING

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Read — or listen to — her obituary from NPR: https://n.pr/3iTnW5f

‘Women of all ages are feeling the loss of a role model’: The full piece from The New York Times’s Sheryl Gay Stolberg: https://nyti.ms/32SesC3

Check out Time Magazine’s commemorative cover: https://bit.ly/3mKcA60

Throwback — this will make you smile: In 2017, Politico’s Ben Schreckinger wrote a piece, “I Did Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Workout. It Nearly Broke Me. Pumping iron with RBG’s personal trainer is no joke.” The video is worth checking out: https://politi.co/33T4787

About her iconic collars: Via Town and Country Magazine, here are “Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Collars Decoded: What Each Neckpiece Means”: https://bit.ly/3kEpkJM

ON THE POSSIBLE NOMINEES:

What we know about Trump’s nomination: Trump said he wants a woman to fill the spot.

The shortlist: Trump said he narrowed his list to five potential picks. https://fxn.ws/3kAUilS

A list of potential Trump nominees: Via The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake: https://wapo.st/3cmulDH

Tidbit: Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a leading contender, yesterday. https://fxn.ws/3kAUilS

Op-ed on vacancy scenarios: https://bit.ly/363W62Z

WHAT THIS SUPREME COURT BATTLE MEANS FOR NOVEMBER

Close your eyes, flip the Senate up in the air and call ‘Republicans’ or ‘Democrats’:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “The burgeoning battle over who should replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is upending the fight for control of the Senate. With 43 days until Election Day, and voting already underway in some states, the Supreme Court fight is a volatile issue likely to overshadow the final weeks of a campaign already taking place amid a historic pandemic.” https://bit.ly/32QaPw8

Where the Senate races stand: “The Senate battle is viewed by political handicappers as a toss-up, with Democrats having momentum in recent weeks. They need to gain at least three seats and the White House to take back the majority.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/32QaPw8

President Trump sees an opportunity:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels, “The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has jolted the Trump campaign, offering the president a new message to seize on in the final weeks of his reelection pursuit.” https://bit.ly/3hX8La2

How so: “For months, the focus of the 2020 campaign has been on the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic … But Trump allies see the new Supreme Court vacancy as a way to rally conservatives…”

For example, this weekend: “Trump basked in the opportunity to appoint a third Supreme Court justice with supporters at a rally over the weekend in the swing state of North Carolina, musing about printing T-shirts that read ‘Fill that seat’ and polling the crowd on whether to pick a man or a woman.”

How this could play out on the campaign trail: https://bit.ly/3hX8La2

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Just now — The U.S. tops 200,000 coronavirus deaths:

More than 200,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. https://bit.ly/300bCJ5

For context: The U.S.’s coronavirus death toll is the highest in the world. “Globally, there are over 31 million confirmed cases and a total of 965,742 fatalities. Trailing the U.S. in both COVID-19 fatalities and confirmed cases are India and Brazil.”

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,861,211

U.S. death toll: 200,005

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

These are powerful images from the National Mall today:

The full-size photos are worth checking out: https://bit.ly/3i1knZT

NOTABLE TWEETS:

At the Capitol yesterday:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3hTwJ6f

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump is heading to Pittsburgh this afternoon. Vice President Pence is in New Hampshire today.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2G25pFj

Noon: First votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3iTPHed

12:20 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Manchester, N.H.

12:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump receives an intelligence briefing.

12:30 p.m. EDT: Senators meet for weekly caucus luncheons.

2:15 p.m. EDT: Two more roll call votes in the Senate.

3:15 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a campaign rally in Gilford, N.H.

3:30 p.m. EDT: Last votes in the House.

5:35 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Pittsburgh.

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Pittsburgh.

8:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

9:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:30 a.m. EDT: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified on the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Livestream: https://cs.pn/35Z7Tj2

