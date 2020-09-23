To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Ginsburg lies in repose | Former clerks gather | Dems shut down Supreme Court expansion talk | GOP hopes confirmation will give Nov. boost | Low morale at the CDC | Big crowd at Trump’s Pa. rally | Two GOP chairmen release Hunter Biden findings | First presidential debate next week | Jurassic Park cast urges Americans to vote

HAPPENING TODAY

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has arrived at the Supreme Court for the final time:

Memorial services begin today for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

On the Capitol steps: “More than 100 of Justice Ginsburg’s former clerks meet her casket at the Supreme Court steps.” Photo from CNN: https://bit.ly/2ErxLIN

At 5:30 a.m. EDT this morning: “About a dozen people in line at 530am to pay respects to Justice Ginsburg who will lie in repose at 11am. FYI you can not walk past the casket at top of steps – visitors limited to street in front of SCOTUS” Photo from Fox 5 DC’s Steve Chenevey: https://bit.ly/33RCT1E

Throwback: Here are photos of Ginsburg attending repose ceremonies for past Supreme Court justices (via C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman) Photos: https://bit.ly/33Q8WPq

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Uncle Don is saying nope:

President Trump just announced new sanctions on Cuba. https://bit.ly/304s3nI

The new sanctions: The sanctions “[block] American travelers from staying at Cuban government-owned properties and restricting imports of Cuban alcohol and tobacco.”

Trump just said from the East Room of the White House: “These actions will ensure that U.S. dollars do not fund the Cuban regime and go directly to the Cuban people.” https://bit.ly/304s3nI

LATEST WITH THE SUPREME COURT BATTLE

Nine is still the magic number:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, Senate Democrats are shooting down discussions of whether to expand the number of Supreme Court justices if Republicans quickly fill the seat of the late Justice Ginsburg. https://bit.ly/33Q1Eew

Where the idea came from: “Progressive activists and some lawmakers have raised the idea since Ginsburg’s death was announced on Friday night, arguing the party needs to be ready to take bold steps if they have the Senate majority and the White House next year while facing a 6-3 conservative court … The effort would tie together two controversial ideas: nixing the 60-vote legislative filibuster and then passing legislation to add seats to the Supreme Court.” https://bit.ly/33Q1Eew

^ DEMOCRATIC LEADERS ARE TELLING JOE BIDEN TO STAY OUT OF IT:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley and Amie Parnes: https://bit.ly/2FZ6Jcm

MEANWHILE, SENATE REPUBLICANS THINK A SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION COULD HELP THEM IN NOVEMBER:

How so, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3mVR2Ui

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Start your engines!:

Via Politico’s Gabby Orr and Nancy Cook, “Trump falls into the trap he set for Biden: Some on Trump’s team are bracing for a humiliating loss at next week’s debate — after Trump lowered expectations for Biden by mocking his acumen for months.” What to expect: https://politi.co/302UWRd

FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP’S RALLY LAST NIGHT:

On first lady Melania Trump: “Sometimes she’ll call me Mr. President but she’s only kidding.” https://bit.ly/2RQQd0D

Love this: “OMG *NSYNC playing at the Trump rally in Pittsburgh” (from CBS’s Kathryn Watson) https://bit.ly/2RUZO6o

Photo of the crowd:

Meanwhile — a bird flew into Air Force Two’s engine: “Per pooler [CNN’s Daniella Diaz], Vice President Mike Pence’s plane, Air Force 2, was forced to turn back to the Manchester Airport after a bird flew into an engine following tonight’s campaign rally in NH. Pence now returning to DC via cargo plane.” https://bit.ly/32WGJqM

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,902,930

U.S. death toll: 201,120

Morale is low at the CDC:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “The Trump administration’s bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent efforts to meddle with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are taking a substantial toll on the nation’s foremost public health institution.” https://bit.ly/3iXZ4t8

How so: “In interviews with half a dozen current and former CDC officials, they described a workforce that has seen its expertise questioned, its findings overturned for political purposes and its effectiveness in combating the pandemic undermined by partisan actors in Washington.” Details: https://bit.ly/3iXZ4t8

IN OTHER NEWS

This a.m. — stirring the pot:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Two Senate Republican chairmen on Wednesday released findings from their months-long investigation into the Bidens, arguing that Hunter Biden‘s work for a Ukraine gas company ‘cast a shadow’ over Obama-era policy.” https://bit.ly/35XeCdb

Who released the report: Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

Read the report: https://bit.ly/360senP

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is a very cute clip — also, hey Joe Biden:

Cue the Jurassic Park theme song:

Nor should they!:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

11:45 a.m. EDT: The Senate held a roll call vote.

1 ­– 3 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/32Tb6OY

3 p.m. EDT: President Trump meets with state attorneys general to discuss protecting consumers from social media abuse.

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: Chad Wolf testifies to become the next homeland security secretary. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3hVpmet

Today: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Work Redefined.” Details: “The nature of work is changing. In a few short months, coronavirus has irrevocably altered how we work, where we work and who gets to work. These changes will have a cascading impact on how we learn and prepare to join the workforce.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/364eAjE

11 a.m. EDT: President Trump delivered remarks in honor of Bay of Pigs veterans. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3clJEg0

11 a.m. EDT: The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose outside the Supreme Court. Livestream: https://cs.pn/32RHlhA

6 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3iXUtqW

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

