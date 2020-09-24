The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump stokes fears over November election outcome

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: McConnell assures peaceful transition in 2021 after Trump stokes fears | Trump then says he would accept Supreme Court election ruling | Trumps pay respects to Ginsburg | Two rising GOP stars make abortion central in Supreme Court battle | Susan Collins avoids landmines | Rising COVID-19 cases spark winter fears | Bernie’s first event since dropping out

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

I SAID, it will be peaceful:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said this morning that a potential hand off of power in 2021 will be “orderly.” https://bit.ly/3iZLTrZ

Why this was necessary to say: President Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition if he loses his reelection campaign in November.

McConnell tweeted: “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

WHAT SPARKED THIS CONTROVERSY:

Yesterday, President Trump said to reporters about the election, “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation,” Trump said. “The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anyone else.” https://bit.ly/3iZLTrZ

THIS A.M. — TRUMP BACKED DOWN A LIL’:

“President Trump on Thursday said he would accept a hypothetical Supreme Court ruling declaring Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner in November’s election, a small concession as Republicans rebuked his refusal a day earlier to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.” Trump’s full comments on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio show: https://bit.ly/3341mBP

It’s Thursday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

LATEST WITH THE SUPREME COURT BATTLE

Abortion is top of mind:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Two rising GOP stars with White House aspirations are making the landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade central to the approaching confirmation battle over the Supreme Court, worrying other Republicans with their eyes on November.” https://bit.ly/3cw2TUi

Which Republican senators: Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)

Why other Republicans are not keen on this issue on the forefront: “It’s an uncomfortable subject for other Republicans, who would prefer to talk about the nominee’s judicial temperament in more general terms. These senators fear an explicit criticism of Roe v. Wade could prompt a political backlash in the elections less than two months away. The different views are becoming a source of tension as Senate Republicans gear up for a high-profile confirmation battle with the highest of political stakes.”

Susan Collins is getting it from all sides:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is avoiding political land mines as Republicans move to confirm a conservative Supreme Court nominee before Nov. 3. https://bit.ly/2RVhfUC

How so: “The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has thrown a wild card into the battle for control of the Senate, and poured fuel onto what was already a contentious issue in Maine: Collins’s votes on Trump’s judicial nominees, especially her support for Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in 2018.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/2RVhfUC

This a.m. at the Supreme Court:

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,937,145

U.S. death toll: 201,959

For context: A month ago today, 5,706,449 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 176,819 had died. https://bit.ly/3hT0jbW

Everyone is worried about the winter…:

Via The Hill’s Jessie Hellmann, the U.S. is bracing for a winter of the coronavirus pandemic overlapping with the flu. https://bit.ly/2GaNNak

The latest: “Temperatures are beginning to dip across the country and case counts are subsequently starting to rise again, putting the country on the wrong path as colder weather approaches.” And the death toll has exceeded 200,000 Americans dead from COVID-19.

Where we thought we’d be vs. where we are: “Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, had hoped daily new cases would be around 10,000 by the fall, but the seven-day average is 42,000 and heading upward.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump is in Washington, D.C., and is heading to North Carolina and Florida this afternoon. Vice President Pence is in Wisconsin today.

9:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Eau Claire, Wis.

10 a.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid respects at the Supreme Court to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

12:30–4:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2G2LPZU

12:45 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence tours Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire.

2:40 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Charlotte, N.C.

5:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Jacksonville, Fla.

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Jacksonville.

8:55 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

10 p.m. EDT: President Trump stays in Doral, Fla.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing.

1:05 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence speaks at a Made in America event. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Hujc8A

1 p.m. EDT: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) delivers remarks in Washington, D.C. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3mMXYTu

4:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks in Charlotte, N.C., on health care. Livestream: https://bit.ly/362WZsl

4:45 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and first daughter Ivanka Trump participate in a Cops for Trump listening session in Minneapolis. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3mNxvVL

