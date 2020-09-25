The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump nears Supreme Court choice

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: RBG lies in state | First woman, Jewish American to do so | Personal trainer does pushups by Ginsburg’s casket | Trump nears Supreme Court nomination | Top two picks | Trump weighs appeasing Fla. or social conservatives with nomination | Va. gov., wife test positive for COVID-19 | Coronavirus cases rise | GOP rattled by Trump’s unforced error | National Quesadilla Day

THE LATEST WITH TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT NOMINATION

To eloquently misquote Meredith Gray: ‘Pick me, choose me, nominate me’:

President Trump told reporters yesterday that he plans to announce his Supreme Court nominee tomorrow from the White House. https://bit.ly/333TMXu

Trump’s big dilemma: Lean into Florida or choose a social conservative who will fire up his base

The likely top picks: “Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a favorite among conservatives, and Judge Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American from Florida.”

What sources are saying about the pick: “Multiple sources familiar with the selection process say Barrett is the front-runner and that Lagoa is the only other candidate being seriously considered.”

Everything we know: https://bit.ly/333TMXu

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT, A TOP PICK TO BE TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT NOMINEE:

Via NPR’s Nina Totenberg and Domenico Montanaro: https://n.pr/2RWR0No

Happy Friday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

NEWS THIS MORNING

Virginia’s governor has the coronavirus:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and first lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19.https://bit.ly/3i0T0Py

How the Northams are feeling: Gov. Northam is asymptomatic, and Pamela has mild symptoms.

Why they were tested: “The Northams were tested Thursday afternoon after learning that a member of their official residence staff ‘who works closely within the couple’s living quarters’ had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. They said they will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms, per state health guidelines.”

ON CAPITOL HILL

Celebrating the life of RBG:

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in the U.S. Capitol today, becoming the first woman and the first Jewish American to do so. https://nyti.ms/342nLP5

“The honor, arranged by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a private ceremony at the Capitol, brought to a close a week of public memorials for Justice Ginsburg, the liberal jurist and trailblazer for women who died last Friday at 87. Her family plans to hold a private burial next week at Arlington National Cemetery.” Details from The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/342nLP5

Livestream of this morning’s memorial service at the U.S. Capitol: https://cs.pn/2S4Mqg5

Happening now — Ginsburg is lying in state in the U.S. Capitol: Here’s the livestream: https://cs.pn/3iY66OJ

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Wow:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2Hx5qC9

Video of the Bidens walking off the plane in D.C. to attend the memorial service: https://bit.ly/2G3e36F

It’s a gloomy morning at the Capitol: Here’s a photo: https://bit.ly/3j1KxNm

Photo of RBG’s casket arriving: “Democratic leaders Pelosi and Schumer look on from top of steps.” C-SPAN screenshot posted by The Hill’s Scott Wong: https://bit.ly/3j1KKjC

I love watching these interactions — lawmakers chatting before the service: “Sen. [Elizabeth] Warren chats with several House members, including Rep. Holmes Norton … Sen. Kamala Harris, fresh off the campaign trail, is also here in Statuary Hall for RBG. She greets fellow Sen. [Tammy] Duckworth with an elbow bump” Photos from USA Today’s Christal Hayes: https://bit.ly/2G8NNIc

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Live look of Republicans reacting to Trump’s latest unforced error:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans were left dumbfounded Thursday by President Trump’s latest self-engineered controversy, a suggestion there might not be a peaceful transition of power after Election Day, which left his GOP allies on Capitol Hill scrambling for political cover.” https://bit.ly/3j3NH37

Why Republicans are ticked: “GOP lawmakers expressed frustration that a week that had started so positively with the Senate Republican Conference quickly unifying ahead of a Supreme Court confirmation battle had turned into a circus.”

HOW TRUMP’S ELECTION OUTCOME COMMENTS COULD LEAD TO A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS:

Via The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker, Amy Gardner and Annie Linskey: https://wapo.st/32ZwrX0

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

The presidential race? That’s tiiiiiiight:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley, “New polls show Joe Biden running strong in states President Trump must win to secure a second term, but the race is close in Florida and tightening in Arizona, raising pressure on the Democratic nominee ahead of the first presidential debate.” https://bit.ly/3j3KWPj

The Election Day scenarios look pretty good for Biden: “Biden has several pathways to victory, with new surveys showing him neck and neck with Trump in traditionally red states, such as Texas and Georgia, and in states Trump won comfortably in 2016, like Iowa and Ohio. The Democratic nominee continues to run up the score over Trump in national polls. Biden’s lead in the former ‘blue wall’ states has been consistent and comfortable for months now.”

Yes, but…: “There are glimmers of hope for Republicans that Trump could prevail in enough of the core battleground states to win the Electoral College.

Biden’s once formidable lead in Florida has vanished and the state appears to be a toss-up once again. The polls are all over the place in Arizona, although several recent surveys show the candidates within 1 or 2 points of each other. North Carolina has long been headed for a photo finish.”

What would need to happen for Trump to win: “If Trump holds on to those three states, and if he doesn’t fumble away Texas, Georgia, Iowa or Ohio, Biden would have to run the table in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, giving the Democratic nominee little room for error as the candidates prepare to go head-to-head in the first general election debate.”

The full read: https://bit.ly/3j3KWPj

HOW DISINFORMATION AND QANON EFFORTS TARGETING LATINO VOTERS ARE RAMPING UP:

https://bit.ly/330ku3h

That was a pretty large crowd in Florida last night:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2RZ6IYI

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 6,982,405

U.S. death toll: 202,886

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Three months ago today, 2,382,134 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 121,996 had died. https://bit.ly/3j80WQg

Coronavirus cases are on the rise:

“As Americans venture back to school, to the workplace and — in spite of warnings from public health officials — to bars and restaurants, cases have begun to rise in the last two weeks. The United States has averaged about 40,000 new cases a day over the past week, up from a recent low of about 34,000 cases a day earlier this month.” What to take from this development, via The Hill’s Reid Wilson: https://bit.ly/3mVsvPg

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This clip has been getting traction:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3j7XYeA

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump has a long day. He woke up in Doral, Fla., traveled to Miami and then to Atlanta, on to Washington, D.C., then to Newport News, Va., and back to D.C.

Vice President Pence has no public events on his calendar.

6:10 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., and participates in a roundtable with supporters.

8:05 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Newport News, Va.

9 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Newport News, Va.

11:30 a.m. EDT: President Trump returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EDT: President Trump participated in a Latinos for Trump roundtable in Doral, Fla. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2S29lIU

2 p.m. EDT: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) participates in an NAACP event. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2RUZULs

2:40 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks on “Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan” in Atlanta. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3i4TqEt

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Quesadilla Day!

It will be jolly, jolly I tell you!:

Via Washingtonian’s Anna Spiegel, “DC’s Christmas Bar Will Return This Year in a New Location—Pandemic Be Damned.” https://bit.ly/3i3XVyU

And to get your weekend off to the right start, here’s a baby elephant who has made a game out of bananas: https://bit.ly/32Yxhn0