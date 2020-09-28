The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association -Trump enters debate week after NYT obtains his tax returns

Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: NYT obtains Trump’s tax returns | Trump slams bombshell report as ‘fake news’ | 18 quick takeaways | Washington Post’s editorial board endorses Biden | GOP, Dems brace for election chaos | Trump suggested naming Ivanka as VP in 2016 | World nears 1M coronavirus deaths | 100 women who have helped shape America | 1,800+ South Park cutouts at Broncos game

TALK OF THE MORNING

Why you will repeatedly hear the number 750 from Democrats:

The New York Times’s Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig and Mike McIntire obtained President Trump’s highly sought-after tax returns from the past two decades. https://nyti.ms/3cA498Q

The gist of the revelations: “Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.”

^Expect to repeatedly hear that $750 figure from Democrats on the campaign trail.

Read the full New York Times report: https://nyti.ms/3cA498Q

And The Times’s Dean Baquet published an editor’s note on why they published the investigation: https://nyti.ms/2S4LKrp

IF YOU DON’T WANT TO READ THE FULL REPORT, HERE’S A SUMMARY:

The New York Times published 18 revelations from President Trump’s tax returns. The list: https://nyti.ms/342ZKrb

REACTIONS:

President Trump called it, let’s say it together, ‘fake news’: “It’s totally fake news,” Trump told reporters. “When they’re not [under audit], I’d be proud to show you. It’s fake news.” https://bit.ly/3iaOC0m

When asked how much he did pay in taxes: Trump said, “I paid a lot, and I paid a lot of state income taxes too. It’ll all be revealed. It’s all going to come out.” https://bit.ly/3iaOC0m

From Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.): “[Raise your hand] if you paid more in federal income tax than President Trump.” https://bit.ly/3mVL3i5

Democrats blasted Trump: Here are more reactions from Dems: https://bit.ly/2G9RQUK

The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman weighed in: “The president often claims he was not aware of a story coming/that reporters didn’t call. A Trump Org lawyer is quoted in the story” https://bit.ly/30eKVQZ

Welp, this is too real: “I think I’ve spent more on wine in the pandemic than Trump has spent in federal taxes” (From GQ’s Laura Bassett) https://bit.ly/2S83bXQ

It's Monday and it's Yom Kippur.

NEWS THIS MORNING

The Washington Post’s editorial board endorses:

The Washington Post’s editorial board announced its endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. https://wapo.st/2EKNKSA

From the Post’s opinion board: “Democracy is at risk, at home and around the world. The nation desperately needs a president who will respect its public servants; stand up for the rule of law; acknowledge Congress’s constitutional role; and work for the public good, not his private benefit.”

Read the board’s full reasoning for endorsing Biden: https://wapo.st/2EKNKSA

Every day would be ‘Take Your Daughter to Work Day!’:

According to a new book by President Trump’s former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, Trump considered naming his daughter Ivanka Trump has his vice president in 2016. https://wapo.st/3ibdepF

From Trump in 2016, according to Gates: “I think it should be Ivanka. What about Ivanka as my VP? … She’s bright, she’s smart, she’s beautiful, and the people would love her!”

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

It’s chaos! Chaos, I tell you!:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senators in both parties are bracing for what they fear will be a ‘chaotic’ election, heightening the stakes of next month’s Supreme Court confirmation battle.”

How so: “President Trump has said he wants a ninth Supreme Court justice to be confirmed so that the court is full before it potentially has to make any decisions on an election. If Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is confirmed, it would cement a conservative majority on the court that would include three justices nominated by the president.”

What to expect on Election Day: “Polls showing a close race against Democrat Joe Biden in several battleground states have lawmakers predicting the results won’t be known immediately after Election Day, particularly with millions expected to vote via mail-in ballots given the coronavirus pandemic.”

The recipe for chaos: https://bit.ly/36fxiVO

HAPPENING TOMORROW:

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

What time: 9 ­– 10:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Cleveland

Details: https://cbsn.ws/2S5tTQZ

Photos of the debate setup: https://bit.ly/3i7M2bn

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,117,830

U.S. death toll: 204,778

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: A month ago today, 5,873,124 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 180,901 had died. https://bit.ly/3i8kwe0

WE ARE CLOSE TO HITTING 1 MILLION DEATHS WORLDWIDE:

The Washington Post created a graphic to show the magnitude: https://wapo.st/3cHA9I3

Overheard:

Via NBC’s Monica Alba, “Dr. Robert Redfield, who leads the CDC, suggested in a conversation with a colleague Friday that Dr. Scott Atlas is arming [President Trump] with misleading data about a range of issues, including questioning the efficacy of masks, whether young people are susceptible to the virus and the potential benefits of herd immunity.” https://nbcnews.to/3jgXx1O

Redfield said about Atlas during a phone call: “Everything he says is false.”

JUST PUBLISHED

Who run the world? Girls:

The Hill published a special tribute this morning to 100 extraordinary women who have helped shape America.

“The list includes bold-face names and the stories of more obscure contributors to modern American society — the first person to isolate the HIV virus, the woman who discovered why the ozone layer had a hole, one of the inventors of modern computer code. The Hill’s list includes women who are activists, sports leaders, senior business officials, entertainment giants and government officials.”

The list of women — note, the list is not ranked: https://bit.ly/3438KMZ

The introduction from The Hill’s editor-in-chief Bob Cusack: https://bit.ly/2FYO5lj

HAPPENING ON WEDNESDAY:

The Hill is hosting a virtual event on the “Century of the Woman.”

Featured speakers: Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D), Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), Lilly Ledbetter, Ellevest’s Sallie Krawcheck, Hilda Solis and Tina Tchen.

Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/36fG4mG

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Amazing.:

This tweet has more than 153k likes already.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3ibrFde

