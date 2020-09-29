The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Judge Amy Coney Barrett makes the rounds on Capitol Hill

Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill | Dems don’t want Kavanaugh fight repeat | Washington braces for first Trump, Biden debate | What to expect | Tax story hits Trump at bad time | House Dems unveil new COVID-19 relief package | Lightning win Stanley Cup | National Coffee Day deals

ON CAPITOL HILL THIS MORNING

Amy Coney Barrett is making the rounds:

“President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, has a packed schedule Tuesday on Capitol Hill when she will meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and seven other key Senate Republicans in back-to-back sessions.” Her schedule today: https://bit.ly/3iapUxf

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2GhqrQA

Photo from one of the meetings: https://bit.ly/3jfiudo

By the way: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said this morning that he will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. https://bit.ly/3mZnzbX

DEMS DON’T WANT A BRETT KAVANAUGH REPEAT:

“Senate Democrats say they want to avoid a replay of the bitter fighting that characterized Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 Senate confirmation hearings, which centrist former Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) thought cost them their reelection bids that year.” How so: https://bit.ly/33cOIAk

It's Tuesday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.



HAPPENING TONIGHT

Brace yourselves — it’s fight night!:

“Washington is bracing for an extraordinarily ugly and personal debate Tuesday night between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, where nothing will be off limits as Trump seeks to make up ground in a race that appears to be slipping away.” https://bit.ly/2GcJuvA

Oh! This should be fun!: “The candidates, both in their 70s, are expected to attack one another over their age, mental acuity and fitness for office.”

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Race: “Trump will almost certainly face allegations of racism at a moment of extraordinary civil unrest in the country.”

Allegations: “The showdown between two men could also turn toward allegations they’ve faced from women, ranging from inappropriate touching to sexual assault.”

Families: “The candidates’ private lives and their children are expected to be dragged into the proceedings. Trump has already said he’ll invoke Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who Republicans say personally profited off of the former vice president’s political connections.”

Taxes: “The New York Times report on Trump’s taxes has handed Biden a treasure trove of potential new attacks he could use to question the president’s wealth, business acumen and conflicts of interest, which Trump takes very personally.”

More on what to expect, via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley: https://bit.ly/2GcJuvA

FIVE THINGS THE HILL IS WATCHING TONIGHT:

What’s the focus of the debate? How personal does it get? How does Chris Wallace handle the candidates? Will the candidates keep control of their tempers? What do they do to appeal to women?

Explanations for each from The Hill’s Max Greenwood: https://bit.ly/3mXsfiJ

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/347E7pI

INTERESTING READ — THE TAX STORY HITS TRUMP AT A REMARKABLY BAD TIME:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/2SbF9LA

IN CONGRESS

House Dems: OK, so here’s what we’re thinking:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong, “House Democrats on Monday unveiled a scaled-back $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, a last-ditch effort to pressure White House negotiators to come back to the table and strike a bipartisan deal before the election.” https://bit.ly/33aT7ne

What’s in the bill: “$436 billion in emergency aid for state and local governments; $225 billion for schools and child care; an additional round of $1,200 stimulus checks for most Americans; money to restore $600 expanded unemployment payments through January; $75 billion for testing, contact tracing and other health care efforts; billions for housing assistance; and funding to shore up the census, U.S. Postal Service and elections.”

What’s happening with the package: “[House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)] did not indicate whether the House would vote on the new package. But Democratic lawmakers and aides said, barring a last-minute agreement with Mnuchin, they anticipated a vote on the legislation on Wednesday or Thursday, before lawmakers depart Washington and turn their focus to the campaign trail.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Tidbit:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3j9r79c

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump is in Washington, D.C. and is leaving for the debate this afternoon. Vice President Pence is heading to Pennsylvania this evening.

10 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the U.S. Capitol.

Noon: The House meets.

2 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

2:10 p.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave for the debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 p.m. EDT: The Senate meets. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/2GcsqWl

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence leave for Lititz, Pa.

6:30 ­– 7:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2S7s2Lv

6:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence speaks at a debate watch party in Lititz, Pa.

8:25 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence returns to the White House.

12:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House.

Wednesday: The Hill is hosting a three-part virtual event, “Century of the Woman.” Featured speakers: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D), Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), Lilly Ledbetter, Ellevest’s Sallie Krawcheck, Hilda Solis and Tina Tchen. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/36fG4mG

WHAT TO WATCH:

8 p.m. EDT: Utah gubernatorial debate. Livestream: https://cs.pn/33de80Q

9 p.m. EDT: The first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Livestream: https://bit.ly/34cKOa5

