The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Country reacts to debate night of mudslinging

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Country reacts to night of mudslinging | Trump, Biden face off in vicious debate | Biden campaign insists debates will continue | Strategists question whether they should | Debate sights and sounds | Comey testifies | Dems eye Wednesday vote on COVID-19 relief | Yuengling’s Hershey’s chocolate beer

TALK OF THE MORNING

The question we are all wondering — do we really have to do this two more times…?:

The Biden campaign is insisting that the presidential debates will continue, even after the raucous event last night that commentators have called a “dumpster fire.” https://bit.ly/36kapk0

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told reporters that Biden will still attend the next two debates: “I don’t know how many different ways we can say it. Yes, we are going to do the debates.”

She continued: “I would imagine there will be some additional conversations [with the Commission on Presidential Debates]. But yeah, we are committing to attending the debates.”

And Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) had a similar sentiment on CNN: “Joe Biden’s never going to refuse to talk to the American people.”

Breakdown from The Hill’s Amie Parnes: https://bit.ly/36kapk0

MEANWHILE — ‘BIDEN CAMPAIGN FACES QUESTIONS ABOUT WHETHER HE SHOULD SKIP NEXT DEBATES’:

Via Politico’s Natasha Korecki and Alex Isenstadt: https://politi.co/34aSUzU

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.



FROM FIGHT NIGHT NO. 1

Chris Wallace: I will turn this car around!!:

Fox News’s Chris Wallace moderated the first presidential debate last night between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Biden, a brawl characterized by its interruptions, mudslinging, name-calling and raised voices.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/34bytTh

The gist of the debate:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Gfxtpf

Why last night’s debate mattered so much: The New York Times’s Shane Goldmacher tweeted, “One reason last night’s debate matters: Millions of Americans are expected to vote between now and the next time Trump and Biden debate on October 15.” https://bit.ly/349IWi5

TAKEAWAYS:

Trump missed a chance: “Trump’s constant interruptions, of both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, were at once disjointed and unfocused, a fusillade of assaults that failed to damage his rival.”

Biden kept his cool: “For months, Democratic strategists have worried that Biden would lose his cool and fall prey to Trump’s baiting — especially when it came to his son, Hunter Biden.”

Biden’s to-camera strategy: “The contrast between where each of the two candidates kept their eyes was startling. Trump, leaning on his podium, watched his prey, preparing to pounce at every opportunity. Biden repeatedly turned to the camera to address the voters watching at home.”

The debate is unlikely to change many minds: “Tuesday’s tangle will shrink the pool of undecided voters, but not to a substantial degree.”

Will there be another debate?: “The answer appears to be yes, though there was chatter at the debate’s conclusion that raised questions.”

Details for each from The Hill’s Reid Wilson: https://bit.ly/3kXjenO

How Fox News’s Chris Wallace struggled to keep order to the debate: https://bit.ly/36jhlhb

DEBATE HIGHLIGHTS:

Trump refused to denounce white supremacy: “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by,” Trump said. https://bit.ly/2GmBOGW

The snarky kid in class with all the comments to the teacher: “Chris Wallace: ‘Mr. President, I am the moderator of this debate, and I’d like you to let me ask my question’” https://bit.ly/34aZ5DZ

Biden on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee: “I’m not opposed to the justice, she seems like a very fine person, but she’s written before she went on the bench, which is her right, that she thinks that the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional.” https://bit.ly/36hNyp7

This is an effective talking point: Biden asked, “How many of you woke up this morning and had an empty kitchen chair because someone died of COVID?” https://bit.ly/3n8k0Au

THE INSULTS WERE FLYING:

Biden on Trump’s presidency: “You’re the worst president America has ever had.”

Trump questioned Biden’s intellect: “He was the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me,” Trump said to Biden. “Because you know what, there’s nothing smart about you, Joe.” https://reut.rs/3l2ThU6 Video of the exchange: https://bit.ly/30hppLp

Biden said to Trump: “Will you shut up, man? This is so unpresidential.”

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

What it was like in the debate hall: “A bit of laughter from the back of the room when Biden sarcastically remarks about the productivity of the first 15 minutes of the debate. It’s the only reaction so far, other than Wallace’s continued attempts to keep some control here.” (Via The Wall Street Journal’s Michael C. Bender) https://bit.ly/2HzskIX

Interesting observation about masks: Bloomberg’s Tyler Pager noticed, “Everyone in Biden’s side of the hall is wearing a mask. More than half on Trump’s side, including his four children, are not wearing masks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a requirement that all guests wear masks.” https://bit.ly/347sYFq

First daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted a picture of the Trump women in their face masks: https://bit.ly/349PDRn

Oh mannn:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3kSeu2S

Tidbit about the debate venue:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/344NJRO

In the audience: First daughter Tiffany Trump. Photo: https://bit.ly/3kZO533

A quirky little moment: “Chris Wallace could barely contain his laughter when Trump said Biden plays more golf than he does.” (From The Wall Street Journal’s Michael C. Bender) https://bit.ly/3neNJaW

Small observation about their outfits: “Trump is wearing french cuffs but Biden has quartet fold pocket square. Decisions…” (From Bullpen Strategy Group’s Joe Perticone) https://bit.ly/2HKDVVN

Lol: “’Can I get my time back?’ is extremely United States Senate of Joe Biden.” (From The Huffington Post’s Matt Fuller) https://bit.ly/3l2V8s2

REACTIONS:

From me: “Give the people what they want! (we want a commercial break)” https://bit.ly/34gpMXQ

This is the best comparison I’ve seen: “that was like the worst of twitter on live TV” (From The Daily Beast’s Noah Shachtman) https://bit.ly/2Gc0fXX

Oh mannn — iykyk: The host of The Bachelor Chris Harrison tweeted: “Chris Wallace now knows what it’s like to host #TheBachelor Tell All specials. Good luck!” https://bit.ly/2GbiUDe

Ha! — From actor Mark Hamill: “That debate was the worst thing I’ve ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special.” https://bit.ly/3kZZ3pd

From The Washington Post’s Matt Viser: “The least enviable job in America right now belongs to Chris Wallace.” https://bit.ly/30C4zH9

This is a review of the entire debate, tbh.: Explained by gif, via The Hill’s Joe Concha) Watch: https://bit.ly/2HB1QXw

Lol, thank you for pointing this out: Bloomberg’s Megan R. Wilson noticed during “the post-debate commentary on BBC: ‘It sort of sounds like you’re being yelled at by all the men you’ve ever been in an argument with.’” https://bit.ly/3n8nC5w

From an audio specialist: “As an audio professional, I know for a fact that there is a way to disable their mics when they shouldn’t be talking.” (From Transmitter Media’s Alex Sujong Laughlin) https://bit.ly/349stuh

AOC called Trump a white supremacist: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist. People have been warning about this for a long time…” The rest of her tweet: https://bit.ly/34bciNh

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/30li11X

IN OTHER NEWS

Deal or a vote today — your choice:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong, “House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told rank-and-file Democrats on a conference call that he plans to bring the slimmed-down $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package to the floor Wednesday afternoon if no deal with the White House materializes before then, according to sources on the call.” https://bit.ly/30mguZl

Happening today: “Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to talk again Wednesday afternoon, and both sides have hinted at progress in recent days, sparking some hopes that an eleventh-hour agreement will emerge after two months of stalled negotiations.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,192,969

U.S. death toll: 206,036

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Three months ago today, 2,683,000 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 129,545 had died. https://bit.ly/2GaWSAo

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Let’s play, find the presidential nominee!:

Watch: https://bit.ly/36jG0C9

