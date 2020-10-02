The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Country rattled after Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: President Trump, first lady experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms | Fundraiser attendee says Trump seemed ‘lethargic’ | Biden wishes Trumps a ‘swift recovery’ | Hope Hicks, RNC chair test positive | Ivanka, Jared Kushner, Kamala Harris, Amy Coney Barrett test negative | Who Trump has met this week | NJ Gov. urges Trump rally attendees to get tested | Chris Wallace: ‘Thank God’ there was no handshake at Tuesday’s debate | How this upends 2020 race | Scenarios for the White House | US adds 661k jobs in September, below expectations | Grandson photobombs MSNBC segment

NEWS THIS MORNING

President Trump and Melania are experiencing mild symptoms:

After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier today, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are experiencing mild symptoms, according to a White House official. https://bit.ly/2So7r5y

HOW PRESIDENT TRUMP IS FEELING:

According to the New York Times’s Maggie Haberman: “At a fundraiser [President Trump] attended at his golf club at Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday, where one attendee said the president came in contact with about 100 people, he seemed lethargic.” https://nyti.ms/3cSjj9v

And on Wednesday: “A person briefed on the matter said that Mr. Trump fell asleep at one point on Air Force One on the way back from a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday night.” https://nyti.ms/3cSjj9v

What is the president up to today?: Trump is expected to work, but his public events have been canceled. He still has a phone call scheduled to discuss COVID-19 and vulnerable seniors.

HOW FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP IS FEELING:

Melania Trump tweeted late this morning: “Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.” https://bit.ly/33sQQUV

TIDBIT ABOUT THE ORDER OF EVENTS YESTERDAY:

The Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus tweeted: “Hope Hicks’ test results came in Thursday morning, according to a WH official—before the president left for New Jersey, where he attended an indoor roundtable event and fundraiser with supporters. Trump wasn’t wearing a mask getting on and off the plane.” https://bit.ly/2SkpVUK

WHAT WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF MARK MEADOWS HAD TO SAY ABOUT TRUMP’S DIAGNOSIS:

Via Axios’s Orion Rummler: https://bit.ly/3lbGUVN

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Well, yikes:

Shortly after midnight, the news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 rocked the U.S.

The president tweeted after his positive diagnosis: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” https://bit.ly/30tFded

Read the full statement from the White House physician:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/34pvp6q

WHAT EVERYONE WANTS TO KNOW — HERE’S A DAY-BY-DAY LIST OF WHO TRUMP HAS MET IN THE LAST WEEK:

https://bit.ly/30u8XYr

WHO HAS TESTED NEGATIVE:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden: And his wife Jill Biden. https://bit.ly/2GitNmE



Attorney General William Barr: https://bit.ly/33p3lAx

Ivanka and Jared: Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have tested negative for the coronavirus today. https://bit.ly/3jBfIPy

Kamala Harris: Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has tested negative for the coronavirus. https://bit.ly/3cTvm6z

Amy Coney Barrett: President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, has tested negative for COVID-19. https://bit.ly/33lwyMK

WHO HAS TESTED POSITIVE:

Hope Hicks: White House adviser and top aide to the president Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday evening. Was she near the president? Yes: “Both Hicks and the president had been together on Air Force One in Cleveland for the presidential debate as well as a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.” https://bit.ly/30qJrU7

Ronna McDaniel: Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has tested positive for the coronavirus. Yes, but!: “She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday,” according to an RNC spokesperson. https://bit.ly/3jBf6JK

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah): Lee just announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. Read Lee’s announcement on Twitter: https://bit.ly/2HH3mYb

REACTIONS TO THE PRESIDENT’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted: “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.” https://bit.ly/3l6VhKP

^Keep in mind: Biden has no plans to scale back his campaign events as long as those around him test negative for COVID-19. Reporting from The Hill’s Amie Parnes: https://bit.ly/3l6VLAD

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tweeted: “Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19. Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19.” https://bit.ly/3l5nv8P

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hopes the diagnosis yields a ‘saner approach’ to the pandemic: Pelosi said on MSNBC, “Maybe now that people who see the president of the United States with all the protection that he has, and the first lady, still having this exposure, it might be … a learning experience. But more than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon.” https://bit.ly/34h1rRL

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) urged Trump rally attendees to get tested: “The contact-tracing process is underway. We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested,” Murphy said in a statement. https://bit.ly/3cToXZ5

From Tuesday’s debate moderator Chris Wallace: “The debate commission had decided there would be no opening handshake, and thank God for that. They were about eight feet apart from each other at their podiums,” Wallace said on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom.” https://bit.ly/3cPgHt9

How the Trump COVID-19 news upends the 2020 race:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Trump’s positive test for COVID-19, which he revealed in a tweet just before 1 a.m. on Friday, rocketed around the world, spooking stock markets and delivering a megawatt jolt of uncertainty to the election campaign. Some of the repercussions from the latest news are plain. Others are unknowable.” https://bit.ly/3jv8lcM

The best-case scenario: “The president is reportedly showing no symptoms. If that remains the case, he could be back on something resembling a normal schedule in a couple of weeks.”

What could also happen: “If Trump’s condition worsened significantly, he could invoke a clause of the 25th Amendment that allows a president to transfer his powers temporarily to the vice president.”

What about the remaining debates?: “Even if Trump’s condition does not worsen in a major way, the fate of the two remaining presidential debates hangs in the balance. It seems unlikely that the second debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, will go ahead in person. The third debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville.”

Other possible scenarios: https://bit.ly/3jv8lcM

IN CONGRESS

The show must go on:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Top Senate Republicans said on Friday that President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis would not impact their timeline for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination.” https://bit.ly/30uTGGR

IN OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

Add ‘em, add ‘em:

In the final jobs report before the U.S. election, the country added 661,000 in September and the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9 percent. https://bit.ly/2Gi42ms

For context: Economists had expected the economy to gain around 800,000 jobs in September.

The worry: “The report … came in well below the projections of economists and contained several red flags about the strength of the recovery from the coronavirus recession.”

The other bad news in the report: “Permanent job losses also increased for the second consecutive month, rising by 345,000 to 3.8 million, as the number of temporary layoffs declined by 1.5 million.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,288,166

U.S. death toll: 208,025

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: A month ago today, 6,078,513 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 184,747 had died.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is the best thing I’ve seen all week:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2ESvJ4D

Btw — Everyone who tuned into Tuesday’s debate stuck with it:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3ikpXX7

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Trump had a full day of campaigning in Washington, D.C. and Sanford, Fla., but those events have been canceled since his positive COVID-19 test.

Vice President Pence has no public events scheduled.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. EDT: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/34jMJcF

12:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump hosts a phone call on COVID-19 to support vulnerable seniors.

WHAT TO WATCH:

4:40 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Grand Rapids, Mich. Livestream: https://cs.pn/36ukQRY

