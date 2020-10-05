The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump eager to leave the hospital

THE LATEST WITH THE PRESIDENT’S CONDITION

Trump wants to go home:

Via CNN’s Maeve Reston and Kevin Liptak, President Trump is indicating that he wants to return to the White House as soon as today, even as the specifics of his condition are unclear. https://cnn.it/36yxTSl

What Trump is saying: “Trump was demanding to go back to the White House on Sunday, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN. ‘He is done with the hospital,’ one of the sources said of Trump’s mood on Sunday. Trump is concerned the sight of him being hospitalized ‘makes him look weak,’ the other source said.”

What we know: “Monday morning, the President’s advisers were signaling he would likely be back to the White House by the evening, a prospect first raised by one of his physicians during Sunday’s briefing. The messages were funneled through Fox News, which the President has been watching almost without interruption inside the presidential suite at Walter Reed, often growing upset by what he views as exaggerated descriptions of his health.”

NEW INFO FROM MARK MEADOWS:

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that a decision will be made later today on when to release President Trump from the hospital. https://bit.ly/3d0L6Vd

Meadows said on “Fox & Friends”: “The doctors will actually have an evaluation sometime late morning and then the president, in consultation with the doctors, will make a decision on whether to discharge him later today. We’re still optimistic that based on his unbelievable progress and how strong he’s been in terms of his fight against this COVID-19 disease that he will be released, but that decision will not be made until later today.”

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CONDITION:

His doctors appear upbeat

There have been drops in Trump’s oxygen level

Trump is on a number of medications

And what we don’t know:

Why Trump is receiving the drugs he is

What Trump’s chest scans showed

When Trump contracted the virus

Details for each: https://bit.ly/3iBVYKl

QUESTIONS REMAIN UNANSWERED ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CONDITION:

https://bit.ly/2F6FkVM

It's Monday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

BREAKING

Another positive COVID-19 case in the White House:

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany just announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Read her announcement on Twitter: https://bit.ly/36AzqHS

She spoke with reporters last night … without a mask: “At 6pm last night, McEnany gaggled with reporters without a mask.” (From CNN’s Allie Malloy) https://bit.ly/3nihO9q

Here’s a photo of McEnany yesterday: From CNN’s Jim Acosta: https://bit.ly/34orXc0

On McEnany still working: “Kayleigh was told she had direct contact with Hope Hicks but was told allowed to continue to come to work based on negative tests because she is an essential worker. She has been wearing a mask.” (From The New York Times’s Annie Karni) https://bit.ly/34pQYDH

From ABC’s Jonathan Karl: “I wish you a speedy recovery. And I hope the White House will begin to take appropriate precautions on White House grounds.” https://bit.ly/34pZouS

By the way, Mark Meadows tested negative today: “Meanwhile, the White House chief of staff tested negative again this morning, per his aide” (Via CNN’s Jeremy Diamond) https://bit.ly/2I2adff

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS AT WALTER REED MEDICAL CENTER:

The White House released photos of President Trump working in the hospital: https://bit.ly/3iyjcBg

A few of the signs from well-wishers outside the hospital: https://bit.ly/2St5gOj

…is that Batman?: https://bit.ly/33x9ISr

Woof, this was five days ago: Here’s a photo of Trump’s Duluth, Minn., rally last Wednesday. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan pointed out, “feels like a lifetime ago.” Photo of the crowd: https://bit.ly/3jyOeub

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2SqkBiL

Not every Friday newspaper was able to add the Trump COVID-19 news in time: The Hill’s Reid Wilson tweeted: “Looks like NYT print version went to bed before Trump’s positive test, but LA Times got it” Photo: https://bit.ly/2GArUlk

OVER THE WEEKEND

Trump ticked off a lot of people with this stunt:

President Trump briefly left his hospital suite to make a “surprise” visit to supporters from his motorcade. https://bit.ly/3cYprNq

Reaction from a doctor associated with Walter Reed: “That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.” https://bit.ly/3ixVVPN

And from CNN medical analyst Leana Wen: “I cannot imagine a situation in which a patient with #covid19 who has had at least two substantial drops in oxygen saturation & is on multiple treatments for severe illness would go for a car ride. AND: Actively contagious. In a sealed car. With agents required to be there.” https://bit.ly/3iv693l

Video of the incident:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2F6gC7Y

And here is audio of the crowd as Trump passed by: https://bit.ly/33uUopq

The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) was angry for another reason: “It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital — even briefly — amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing,” said WHCA President Zeke Miller. “Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health.” https://bit.ly/2GB3eJi

WHAT TRUMP’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS MEANS POLITICALLY

The Trump campaign is scrambling:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley and Brett Samuels, “A campaign that has relied heavily on the candidate ginning up enthusiasm at in-person events will have to make do with virtual events and campaign trail stand-ins as [President Trump] recovers at Walter Reed National Medical Center.” https://bit.ly/3ld2Kbk

Why Senate Republicans are particularly anxious:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans are growing weary of the political roller coaster that is President Trump and say their prospects of keeping the Senate in November are as unpredictable as Trump himself.” https://bit.ly/2GpPW2s

This last week: has been “the latest example of Senate Republican planning and discipline being undermined by an unpredictable president who likes to operate by his own set of rules.”

Yikes, it has been A WEEK:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3d2YJDi

NEWS THIS MORNING

Sen. Toomey is retiring:

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced that he won’t seek reelection in 2022. https://bit.ly/2GuM6oN

What’s next for Toomey: “Toomey, who is in his second Senate term, also said he has decided not to run for governor in 2022 and instead will return to the private sector, although he doesn’t have any ‘specific plans’ for what he’ll do after 18 years of public service in Washington — three House terms and two Senate terms.”

Postponed:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) just postponed tomorrow’s scheduled hearing with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. https://bit.ly/34p0xCV

Why McCabe was testifying: “McCabe had been expected to testify as part of Graham’s months-long probe into ‘Crossfire Hurricane,’ the name of the FBI’s investigation of Russia’s election meddling and the Trump campaign, as well as the subsequent investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller.”

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Welp, it’s a bit more complicated now:

The already tight timeline to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the November elections is now even more uncertain due to the coronavirus. https://bit.ly/3ix6uTs

How so: “Republicans have laid out an ambitious timeline to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court that’s left them only days to spare before the Nov. 3 election and no room for surprises.”

And complicating everything: “The party now finds itself with six members absent this week — three because they tested positive for coronavirus and three who are working remotely due to potential exposure — capping the 53-seat GOP majority at 47 members for at least a week.”

Not to mention: “Four of the six are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, responsible for Barrett’s hearing and sending her nomination to the floor.” That includes: Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)

What to expect: Well, Republicans are still planning to stick to their original timeline for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON THIS WEEK:

Coronavirus relief package: “Congressional Democrats and the administration are continuing negotiations on a fifth coronavirus package, talks that gained new urgency in the wake of Trump’s diagnosis.” Where it stands: “The two sides are still haggling over a price tag for a bill, which has been a months-long sticking point.”

Nominations?: “Before McConnell announced that he would try to alter the Senate’s schedule, he had teed up votes on his favorite topic: judicial nominations … If McConnell can delay the Senate’s schedule, those would be delayed. He did not say in his statement if he will still hold votes this week if Democrats don’t agree to the pro formas.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3ix6uTs

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,423,328

U.S. death toll: 209,857

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

