The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump takes early victory lap, rips off mask

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump rips off mask after leaving Walter Reed | Trump’s bravado may be risky politically | How Trump is doing | Downplays COVID-19, compares it to flu | CDC says virus can spread by airborne transmission | Post-debate polls favor Biden | Michelle Obama releases ‘closing argument’ for Biden, rips Trump | Cold Stone’s jet-black Halloween candy ice cream

TALK OF THE MORNING

Duuuuuude:

Upon returning to the White House last night after his hospitalization for the highly contagious COVID-19, President Trump ripped off his mask and walked inside. https://bit.ly/3nnmD1j

Keep in mind: The president still very much has the coronavirus (!)

Trump’s message to Americans: Don’t be “afraid” of COVID-19 or let it “dominate” your lives. Watch Trump’s full video message: https://bit.ly/3jNqtyk

HOW TRUMP IS DOING — NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET:

Via The Washington Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa and Josh Dawsey, “Doctors said Monday that Trump continued to be treated with dexamethasone, a steroid that is typically reserved for severely ill coronavirus patients. He was scheduled to receive another injection of remdesivir Monday before being released and a final dose at the White House after his return, doctors said.” https://wapo.st/36DCqmw

Trump’s bravado is a risky move:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Trump is in a perilous political spot even after his discharge from the hospital on Monday evening. Many of the difficulties are of Trump’s own making.” https://bit.ly/33xvENj

The image Trump wants to give off: “The president is always eager to portray himself as strong and vigorous — something that he has sought to push even harder since he acknowledged in the early hours of Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.”

Adding fuel to the fire: “He sparked fresh controversy on Monday evening by removing his mask as he returned to the White House. If opinion hardens that he is recklessly endangering the health of those who come into contact with him, it could be a serious problem. There are already signs that the president is treading on treacherous ground.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/33xvENj

‘TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN SAW AN OPPORTUNITY. HE UNDERMINED IT.’:

Full analysis from The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni: https://nyti.ms/2GywLDE

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

I…just…wouldn’t go there if I were him:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “President Trump on Tuesday sought to downplay the coronavirus by comparing it to the flu, even though the coronavirus has killed many more people than the flu has in recent years.” https://bit.ly/36ze11H

Seven months apart:

Comparing flu deaths to COVID-19 deaths — hint, it’s not even close: Via CNN’s Omar Jimenez, here’s a comparison of deaths from the flu in the past five years versus COVID-19: https://bit.ly/3iCsUT2

This tweet has more than 135k likes already.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Post-debate polls are definitely leaning in one direction:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley, “Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has stretched his lead over President Trump in post-debate polls, leaving panicked Republicans to warn the party could be headed for heavy losses on Nov. 3.” https://bit.ly/2GmMsy0

Good news for Biden: “New polls of Arizona, Florida and Pennsylvania, a potential tipping-point state to get Biden to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, show Biden building a substantial lead.”

Bad news for Trump: “Trump is struggling mightily with the groups that powered his 2016 election victory, including seniors, independents and suburban voters. Women are breaking for Biden in huge numbers.”

What Republicans fear: “Republicans are worried that Trump is headed for a resounding defeat that could decimate the party’s ranks in the Senate, where the GOP is frantically working to protect its majority against a wave of Democratic spending.”

NEW CNN POLL — BIDEN’S NATIONAL LEAD EXPANDS TO 16 POINTS:

“Biden leads Trump 57 to 41 percent in the survey, which was conducted after the first presidential debate and partially after the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.” https://bit.ly/30DXLJ4

The full poll: https://cnn.it/34pJr7U

Michelle Obama threw a few jabs:

Former first lady Michelle Obama ripped President Trump in a “closing argument” for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. https://bit.ly/2GvfDyL

From the video: “Search your hearts, and your conscience, and then vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it.”

Watch Obama’s video: https://bit.ly/30Gmb4t

‘ARE DEMOCRATS LOSING THE BATTLE OVER VOTER SUPPRESSION?’:

Via Politico’s Maya King, “Voting rights advocates warn that suppression efforts in the final weeks of the election threaten the voting blocks Democrats need most.” https://politi.co/3njshSd

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,461,206

U.S. death toll: 210,237

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NEW FROM THE CDC:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday that coronavirus can spread through ‘airborne transmission’ to people who are more than 6 feet away under certain conditions.” What we know: https://bit.ly/36zdRax

TIDBIT:

“There are more cases in the White House than there are in New Zealand” (Via Politico’s Blake Hounshell) https://bit.ly/3d5OTk5

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Getting traction:

Read Beatrice Lumpkin’s story: From CBS’s Caitlin O’Kane: https://cbsn.ws/30UFs2r

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out.

President Trump has no public events scheduled.

Vice President Pence has no public events scheduled.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: A House subcommittee hearing on election misinformation and voting rights. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2SvNAlb

9 p.m. EDT: The Montana gubernatorial debate between Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) and Mike Cooney (D). Livestream: https://cs.pn/3d4Iy8T

9 p.m. EDT Wednesday: The vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) Livestream: https://n.pr/2SxrBdG

