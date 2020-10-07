The Hill’s 12:30 Report: White House COVID-19 outbreak widens

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

Trump wanted to work from Oval Office shortly after hospitalization | Court rules that Trump can't block tax returns subpoena | Pence, Harris square off | 5 things to watch | Trump backs specific coronavirus relief measures after stopping talks | GOP fears blue wave

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

I mean this in the nicest way possible: Stay home!!:

President Trump wanted to work from the Oval Office just one day after being released from the hospital for his COVID-19 treatment. https://bit.ly/2GPopHu

OH — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNBC: “The president actually showed up in the Oval Office yesterday with extra precautions with respect to his COVID-19. He’s getting a lot better, he’s much stronger, so there was some limited activity.”

Kudlow was asked whether Trump wore a mask: All he said is that aides took “additional precautions.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his team said Kudlow misspoke.

Meadows spokesman Ben Williamson tweeted: “While the President wanted to be in the Oval Office yesterday, he was not there—he stayed back in the residence working from there. Safety preparations have been underway in the event he moves to working out of the Oval in the coming days.” https://bit.ly/34txwWG

Meadows told reporters: “[President Trump] continues to work,” said Meadows, who removed his mask as he stepped up to the microphone to speak to reporters. “We’ve got a number of safety protocols with full PPE [personal protective equipment], masks, goggles and the like for any direct interactions with the president in those areas.”

HERE’S A LIST OF WHITE HOUSE AIDES WHO HAVE COVID-19:

Via NPR: https://n.pr/3nkGwpE

^ ADD STEPHEN MILLER TO THAT LIST:

Senior policy adviser to the president, Stephen Miller, has tested positive for the coronavirus. https://wapo.st/36KA0mf

It's Hump Day! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

NEWS THIS MORNING

A crack in the protective amour:

A federal appeals court ruled this morning that President Trump can’t block a subpoena for his tax returns.https://bit.ly/2GxlmE8

Back story: “Trump initially challenged the subpoena [for his tax returns] by arguing that presidents have sweeping immunity from the criminal process. In July, the Supreme Court rejected that argument and sent the case back to the lower courts for further proceedings. Trump then filed a new complaint that argued that the subpoena is too broad and amounts to presidential harassment.”

Read the full ruling, if you’re into that kinda thing: https://bit.ly/2GxlmE8

HAPPENING TONIGHT

Neither snow nor rain nor pandemic nor gloom of night:

Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) face off this evening for the vice presidential debate.

Keep in mind: This is the only debate for Pence and Harris.

What the Trump campaign is hoping will happen: Team Trump is hoping Vice President Pence will stabilize their reelection campaign. https://bit.ly/3jFq1Cs

Why this is a big moment for Kamala Harris: “Harris will be making the case against Vice President Pence and President Trump while showcasing Biden — and giving viewers a better glimpse of the woman who, if Biden wins, will be a heartbeat away from the presidency. The California senator has been on the national stage before, but this will be her biggest moment yet.” https://bit.ly/3d6UsyK

FIVE THINGS THE HILL IS WATCHING TONIGHT:

Harris’s balancing act Pence picks up Trump Will the moderator be the story? Will the safety precautions change the debate? Can this debate change anything?

Explanations for each from The Hill’s Max Greenwood: https://bit.ly/3jFpMY7

What about the next Trump/Biden debate? That depends on Trump’s health…:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “President Trump’s bout with COVID-19 is casting uncertainty over the second presidential debate, even as both campaigns signal a willingness to participate in next week’s event.” https://bit.ly/30HCPkp

Where the two candidates stand: “The president intends to participate in person at the debate in Miami, his campaign said Tuesday. Democratic nominee Joe Biden told reporters a day earlier that he would defer to medical experts on whether it would be safe to hold the event but appeared willing to take part if they signed off.”

Where the debate commission stands: “As the debate commission mulls how to move forward given all the unknowns, health experts suggested it’s not worth the risk for the two candidates, both in their 70s, to debate in person when there are alternatives available.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/30HCPkp

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS AID TALKS

Trump would prefer an a la carte menu:

Hours after cutting off negotiations for a coronavirus relief package, President Trump said he would back specific measures. https://bit.ly/3nqdzZo

Such as: small business loans, stimulus checks and help to the airline industry.

Trump tweeted last night: “The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!” https://bit.ly/30IozHZ

He later added: “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” https://bit.ly/3nnAcxI

TIMING OF TRUMP’S TWEETS:

President Trump’s tweets came after the stock market dropped sharply yesterday after the news of stalled coronavirus relief package negotiations. https://bit.ly/3lnSGfO

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Republicans are starting to see a blue wave in the distance:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “Republicans are growing increasingly concerned about poll numbers that show a rising Democratic wave just four weeks before Election Day as President Trump suffers one of the most brutal two-week stretches of his first term at precisely the wrong moment.” https://bit.ly/34w5Ss1

Up until now: “For months, Republicans and Democrats alike have confidently predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in national and battleground state polls would tighten.”

But now: “But after a new string of jarring numbers, some Republicans are beginning to fear that voters hesitant to say they will back Trump are not coming home and that the few remaining undecided voters are breaking decidedly against him — and the Republican Party as a whole.”

INTERESTING CHALLENGE ON MAIL-IN BALLOT SIGNATURES:

Via The New York Times’s Larry Buchanan and Alicia Parlapiano, “Two of These Mail Ballot Signatures Are by the Same Person. Which Ones?” Click the signatures to guess: https://nyti.ms/34CusYe

CNN’S JAKE TAPPER POSED AN INTERESTING QUESTION ABOUT NEWSPAPER ENDORSEMENTS:

“If you ever didn’t know who to vote for in a presidential election and were swayed by a newspaper editorial, please let me know below.” The responses: https://bit.ly/33CmbEl

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,504,116

U.S. death toll: 210,972

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: A month ago today, 6,280,400 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 188,954 had died. https://bit.ly/34vAQAA

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Oh my godddd:

Watch: https://bit.ly/30JE9mD

By the way, this isn’t the first time this has happened: https://bit.ly/3nr98O3

Hahahaha:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out.

President Trump has no public events scheduled.

Vice President Pence is in Utah for the vice presidential debate.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: Oral arguments in the Supreme Court case Google v. Oracle. Livestream: https://cs.pn/30GWcd0

9 p.m. EDT: The vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) Livestream:https://cs.pn/34xnJiv

