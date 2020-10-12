The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Sights and sounds as Amy Coney’s Barrett hearing begins

Sponsored by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings begin | Sen. Lee shows up after COVID-19 diagnosis | Doesn’t wear a mask | Handmaid protesters brave rain | Other sights and sounds | Barrett mentions Ginsburg in opening testimony | Trump back on the campaign trail, holds Fla. rally today | Disney World avoids coronavirus outbreak | The Bachelorette returns tomorrow | LeBron celebrates title by calling his mom

HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL

Welcome, Amy! You’re going to hate it here.:

Three weeks before Election Day, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is beginning her four-day hearing on her nomination to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The goal of Democrats: To tie Judge Barrett to President Trump on the Affordable Care Act. https://bit.ly/310N5nP

The gist of the hearing:

“Democrats: This hearing is rushed, COVID is a problem, and Barrett will jeopardize your health care.”

“Republicans: Barrett is Catholic and that shouldn’t be an issue here. Also she’s qualified, and we’re allowed to hold this hearing.” (From The San Francisco Chronicle’s Tal Kopan) https://bit.ly/3jVhpaT

Spoiler alert — what will likely happen: “Regardless of what happens at the hearings, it’s expected that all 10 Democrats on the committee will oppose Barrett and that the 12 Republicans will support her. Barring surprises, Barrett is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate.” https://cnb.cx/3jQl8qn

A primer on Judge Barrett, from the New York Times: https://nyti.ms/34Jyw9g

Hearing livestream: https://cs.pn/352HKhd

FROM THE HEARING:

Barrett on the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat, but no one will ever take her place. I will be forever grateful for the path she marked and the life she led.”

Barrett thinks the judiciary branch should not make policy: “Courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life,” she said in her opening statement. “The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.” https://bit.ly/30XPvUi

From Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.): “When you tell them they’re going to be a Catholic judge not an American judge, that’s bigotry.” https://bit.ly/3jQoiKI

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Protesters dressed as handmaids from The Handmaid’s Tale: The rain does not look fun. Watch: https://bit.ly/3lHMjUv

Photos of the room: https://bit.ly/2GY8hnr

By the way, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is there — and isn’t wearing a mask: Here’s video: https://bit.ly/2GGMWiB

Tidbit:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/30Zaw0H

Nothing like hearing props: “Senate [Judiciary Committee] Dems have come prepared w/ posters of constituents that they argue will be impacted if Obamacare is overturned.” Photo from The Hill’s Olivia Beavers: https://bit.ly/34Nglzz

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is participating remotely: Here’s why, from a spokesperson: “Due to Judiciary Committee Republicans’ refusal to take commonsense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media, Senator Harris plans to participate in this week’s hearings remotely from her Senate office in the Hart building.” https://bit.ly/30VRbh0

Tidbit from the American Bar Association: “Ahead of her confirmation hearing tomorrow, the ABA rates Amy Coney Barrett as ‘well qualified.’” https://bit.ly/3lE0slS

‘Actual’ footage of reporters going into this week 😉 https://bit.ly/33ND7Im

ALSO THIS A.M. — JOE BIDEN WEIGHS IN ON BARRETT AND HER FAITH:

Via CBS’s Bo Erickson, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he believes there should be no questions during the hearing this week about Judge Barrett’s faith. Watch Biden’s full response: https://bit.ly/34NXOmK

It’s Monday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK We support updated internet regulations. At Facebook, we continue to take steps to improve our platforms such as tripling our safety and security teams, building privacy tools, and more. Updated internet regulations will set standards for addressing today’s toughest challenges. Read why we support updated internet regulations

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Lol, his reaction is great:

Full size photos: https://bit.ly/36WeTxn

Btw, six of seven members of the Joints Chiefs of Staff are quarantining…:

Via The Hill’s Ellen Mitchell, “The Pentagon is putting on a show of force as most of its Joint Chiefs of Staff quarantine after two top military officials tested positive for COVID-19 last week and possibly exposed others.” https://bit.ly/30UXBx1

Should we be worried?: “Defense Department officials have repeatedly insisted that military readiness has not been affected and that it remains ready to defend the country, a stance it repeated on Thursday.”

What to know: https://bit.ly/30UXBx1

OVER THE WEEKEND — TRUMP RUFFLED SOME FEATHERS WITH A COMMENT ABOUT GOLD STAR FAMILIES:

“President Trump has sparked a new wave of criticism over his treatment of members of the military after suggesting he may have caught the coronavirus from Gold Star families.” What Trump said: https://bit.ly/34Roens

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,765,684

U.S. death toll: 214,793

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Knock on wood — there haven’t been any coronavirus outbreaks yet at Walt Disney World:

Via The New York Times’s Brooks Barnes, “Attendance has been low since the July reopening, but health officials and worker unions also say safety protocols have kept the coronavirus at bay.” https://nyti.ms/36WQTtX

IN OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

Another topic non grata on Facebook:

Facebook announced this morning that the platform will ban content denying the Holocaust. https://bit.ly/2Fm0yPs

Read the blog post: https://bit.ly/3iQJ8Io

Interesting read on the holiday today:

Via WTOP’s Rick Massimo, “Columbus Day? Indigenous Peoples Day? What is Monday’s holiday all about?” https://bit.ly/2SNX1wl

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK We support updated internet regulations. We support new regulations that hold companies, including Facebook, accountable on issues including: — Combating foreign election interference — Protecting people’s privacy — Enabling safe and easy data transfer between platforms Read why we support updated internet regulations

NOTABLE TWEETS:

And on Day 10 since Trump tested positive for COVID-19:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3dl4E6R

Yes, this is true.:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3dqGZlO

And here’s the full Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit on the debate: https://cnn.it/3djZgRN

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C., and is campaigning in Florida this evening.

10:35 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Columbus, Ohio.

12:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a campaign rally in Columbus.

4:35 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Sanford, Fla.

4:50 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

10:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump returns to the White House.

Tuesday: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Milwaukee.

WHAT TO WATCH:

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2FmvgIn

7 p.m. EDT: The Kentucky Senate debate between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3nGrBpU

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Gumbo Day!

Sure, happy to accept the rose:

The new season of The Bachelorette is premiering Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. How this season is complicated, aside from, you know, COVID-19: https://bit.ly/3lBIfFA

NBC’s Ali Vitali tweeted: “Thank you to the Lakers for ensuring #TheBachelorette will, in fact, commence on Tuesday.” https://bit.ly/30SM40T

Getting traction:

Watch: https://bit.ly/34Qw2Gf

Tidbit — oh wow: “The last three decades have all started with Laker championships.” https://bit.ly/34QonaG

And because you’ve made it this far on a Monday, here’s a tiny kitten who is so small that its perfect perch is on a foot: https://bit.ly/30VU5Cw