The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump, Biden hold competing town halls instead of tonight’s canceled debate

Sponsored by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Harris cancels travel plans after 2 COVID-19 cases | Trump says he is not tested for coronavirus daily | Judiciary Committee Republicans tee up Barrett vote | Confirmation vote timing | Trump, Biden hold competing town halls in lieu of tonight’s canceled debate | What to expect | Graham to Dem: ‘Y’all have a good chance of winning the White House’ | Obama hits the campaign trail for Biden | U.S. climbs toward third COVID-19 peak

HAPPENING TONIGHT

The Party Planning Committee will be in Philadelphia this evening … Not to be confused with The Committee to Plan Parties’ Miami programming.

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are hosting competing town hall events tonight, in lieu of the second presidential debate that had been scheduled for tonight. https://bit.ly/3kfaolD

Why tonight’s debate was canceled: The Commission on Presidential Debates had made today’s debate virtual after President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. After some back and forth, the debate was canceled.

How the town halls were planned: Shortly after the debate was canceled, the Biden campaign quickly scheduled a town hall event for this evening. The Trump campaign then agreed to its own competing town hall event.

What to expect ratings-wise — I’d rather be Trump than Biden tonight: “Trump’s town hall is almost certain to win a larger audience than Biden’s. The event will be simulcast on both MSNBC and CNBC, while Biden’s town hall will only be broadcast on ABC.”

When is the next — and last — presidential debate: A week from today, Oct. 22.

HOW TO WATCH:

Livestream of Trump’s NBC News town hall: https://bit.ly/3k2jqCg

Livestream of Biden’s ABC News town hall: https://bit.ly/2SWffvJ

THROWBACK TO AN UNRELATED, BUT ENTERTAINING QUOTE FROM A FORMER MEMBER OF THE PARTY PLANNING COMMITTEE:

“At its worst, it was a toxic, political club used to make others feel miserable and left out,” said Pam Beesly. “At its best, it planned parties.” More from that episode of ‘The Office’: https://bit.ly/2H4I0Uz

It’s Thursday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK We support updated internet regulations. At Facebook, we continue to take steps to improve our platforms such as tripling our safety and security teams, building privacy tools, and more. Updated internet regulations will set standards for addressing today’s toughest challenges. Read why we support updated internet regulations

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump says he’s not tested for COVID-19 every day:

“President Trump said Thursday that he is not tested every day for COVID-19 despite assurances from aides that he is regularly tested for the disease, as questions persist about when he first contracted the virus.” https://bit.ly/33Y6N5B

In Trump’s words: “I’m tested not every day. But I’m tested a lot … I was really tested a lot after I got rid of it, because they wanted to make sure and I was tested a lot. I said, ‘How many tests do I have to take?’ “

LATEST WITH THE SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION FIGHT

Next Thursday. 1 p.m. Be there.:

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee scheduled a vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination for next Thursday. https://bit.ly/3nWuhzO

Keep in mind about the Thursday vote: “For the committee vote on Oct. 22, in addition to needing two members of the minority, a majority of the committee — 12 senators — must be present to send Barrett’s nomination to the floor. Republicans hold a 12-10 majority on the committee, meaning they can meet that on their own if every GOP senator is present.” https://bit.ly/2IykS1o

And assuming Barrett’s nomination advances on Oct. 22: Her final Senate confirmation vote would likely happen on Oct. 29.

LIVESTREAM OF TODAY’S SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CONFIRMATION HEARING:

https://cs.pn/2H7gB4a

Tidbit this morning — *covers eyes and waits for a President Trump tweet*:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3iZwVBq

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Kamala Harris cancels travel plans after two test positive:

An aide to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and a flight crew member have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the Biden campaign to cancel all of Harris’s travel through Sunday “out of an abundance of caution.” https://bit.ly/35074nZ

Who: Liz Allen, Harris’s communications director and a “non-staff flight crew member.”

Read the full statement from the Biden campaign: https://bit.ly/379PWP6

Tidbit from the flight:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/33XYhDz

BARACK IS BACK IN HIS NATURAL HABITAT:

Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail in the next few weeks to stump for Biden. https://bit.ly/2IoGQUj

Where Obama may campaign: “Democrats familiar with the plans say discussions have centered around sending Obama to states like Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — states the former president and Biden, his vice president, carried in 2008 and 2012.”

And for the grand finale: “There have also been discussions around Obama appearing with Biden at a campaign event closer to the end of the race, according to one source.”

TIDBIT — THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN RAISED A RECORD $383M IN SEPTEMBER:

https://bit.ly/3lKcrOA

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK We support updated internet regulations. We support new regulations that hold companies, including Facebook, accountable on issues including: — Combating foreign election interference — Protecting people’s privacy — Enabling safe and easy data transfer between platforms Read why we support updated internet regulations

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,920,386

U.S. death toll: 216,933

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Where we stand:

Via The New York Times’s Lauren Leatherby, “U.S. virus cases climb toward a third peak.” https://nyti.ms/2H95S9i

Looking into the numbers: “Taken alone, case counts are an imperfect measure of the pandemic’s severity, and it is difficult to compare the current numbers with earlier points in the U.S. outbreak when testing was less widespread. But other critical measures are showing a resurgence, too. And the continuing spread of cases to new areas of the country suggests the outbreak is far from over.”

The maps and more about where we stand: https://nyti.ms/2H95S9i

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Haha!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2SWrEjn

That’s a crowd!:

*wipes nervous sweat off forehead*

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3nTOS85

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in North Carolina and Florida today. Vice President Pence is also in Florida.

9:40 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence left for Miami.

11:35 a.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Greenville, N.C.

2:20 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Doral, Fla.

3 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a “Faith in America” roundtable in Miami.

4:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump speaks at a fundraising committee reception in Doral.

6:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence returns to Washington, D.C.

7:20 p.m. EDT: President Trump heads to Miami.

8 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in an NBC News town hall event in Miami.

9:25 p.m. EDT: President Trump stays in Doral, Fla. for the night.

JUST ANNOUNCED — Tuesday, Oct. 20: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “America’s Most Reliable Voter.” Featured speakers: Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, League of Women Voters CEO Virginia Kase. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/2H0wHgk

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C. Vice President Pence also delivers remarks. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3lN0Mib

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Shawarma Day. It’s also National Cheese Curd Day!

And because you read this far, here’s a cat who is not pleased to be captured on video: https://bit.ly/3k1IoSf