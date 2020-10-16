The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Trump, Pelosi’s working relationship hits new low

Sponsored by Facebook

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: One year since Trump, Pelosi last spoke | Biden, Trump draw sharp contrasts in dueling town halls | Six takeaways | Trump refuses to disavow QAnon | What is QAnon? | Amy Coney Barrett fight becomes proxy war | Harris on whether she saw the fly on Pence | Cult-following Conn. pizza shop opens in Arlington | Coca-Cola discontinues ‘Tab’

IN CONGRESS

To misquote The Beatles, wouldn’t it be nice if we could get along? … Wouldn’t it be nice?:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, “Friday marks a full year since Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Trump last spoke to each other.” https://bit.ly/3539br8

Lol, remember the last time they spoke?: “Their last extended conversation, during a sit-down meeting at the White House on Oct. 16, 2019, resulted in the two sides unable to agree on whether Trump called Pelosi a ‘third rate’ or ‘third grade’ politician and her telling reporters afterward that ‘we have to pray for his health.’ Their relations have only worsened since then.”

And even when they have spoken…: “Almost every occasion where Pelosi and Trump have crossed paths since Democrats won the House majority in 2018 has shown how much they can’t stand each other, let alone attempt to strike any legislative deals together like other past presidents and Speakers of opposing parties.”

THROWBACK TO PELOSI SPEAKING TO REPORTERS AFTER HER LAST MEETING WITH THE PRESIDENT:

Via C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman: https://bit.ly/3lR6PST

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Oh man, I feel this on a deep, deep level:

What a long week it has been.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2HfSujG

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

The CDC would be very proud of the social distancing protocols of having one candidate in Miami and the other in Philadelphia:

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held dueling town hall events last night in place of the canceled presidential debate. https://bit.ly/2H7x60i

Trump waffles on QAnon Biden evasive on court packing but keeps the door open Biden on the defensive over his record on crime and race Trump fumbles on masks and COVID-19 Biden escapes with no game-changing moments A good night for Savannah Guthrie

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/2H7x60i

TO SAY THE TWO TOWN HALLS WERE A BIT DIFFERENT IN STYLE WOULD BE AN UNDERSTATEMENT:

https://bit.ly/341lTr4

HOW TRUMP ISN’T CHANGING HIS TUNE DESPITE BLEAK POLLING:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3503dHo

The biggest news of the night — Trump wouldn’t denounce the QAnon conspiracy theory:

Host Savannah Guthrie asked President Trump to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory that she described as a satanic pedophile ring among Democrats. https://bit.ly/3nXqKBv

Trump’s response: “I know nothing about QAnon. I know very little. You told me but what you tell me doesn’t necessarily make it fact. I hate to say that.”

Trump then went one step further: “Let me just tell you what I do hear about, it is they are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that. I do agree with that very strongly.

Watch the full back and forth on QAnon: https://bit.ly/3nXDB6D

IF YOU’RE CONFUSED ABOUT QANON:

Here’s a quick primer on what QAnon is, via Reuters: https://reut.rs/37c0fCh

LATEST WITH THE SUPREME COURT BATTLE

Amy Coney Barrett is a campaign trail talking point for everyone:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “The fight over Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination is turning into a proxy war over the looming November elections.” https://bit.ly/31dahPH

How so: “With Barrett’s nomination on a glide path, senators in both parties are instead using the chamber’s debate to make their case to voters in the final weeks of the Nov. 3 elections, where both control of the White House and the Senate majority are up for grabs.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 7,985,356

U.S. death toll: 217,798

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Wow, what a moment:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3k6yChw

Getting traction:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2IADP3u

Oooof:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3dBUrTN

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Florida and Georgia today. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in Michigan. Vice President Pence is in North Carolina.

10:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence led a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

11:40 a.m. EDT: President Trump leaves Doral, Fla., and flies to Fort Myers.

12:25 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for Selma, N.C.

5:35 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves for Macon, Ga.

6 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence returns to Washington, D.C.

10:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump arrives at the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump delivers remarks in Fort Myers on “protecting America’s seniors.” Livestream: https://bit.ly/345Xukd

2:30 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks in Southfield, Mich. on health care. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3dxnk3r

2:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a campaign rally in Selma, N.C. Livestream: https://cs.pn/343mUyM

4:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Ocala, Fla. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3j7PJye

6:20 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Detroit. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3dE5Z99

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Macon, Ga. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3lQDzf1

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Liqueur Day.

Eeek! — The best food news in the DMV in a very long time:

Via Eater DC’s Tierney Plumb, “Colony Grill, an 85-year-old pizza chain based in Connecticut known for personal portions of thin crust, New England-style ‘bar pie,’ opened a Northern Virginia location this week in Clarendon.”

What Colony Grill is famous for: Its menu is just a list of pizza toppings. “It has a cult following for its ‘hot oil’ topping made from serrano peppers.” Photos of details: https://bit.ly/2SXh1wG

^ Your author writes with leftover hot oil pizza in-hand 😉

Have any of you ever had ‘Tab’ soda? What flavor is it?:

Via CNN Business’s Allison Morrow, “After nearly 60 years, Coca-Cola is discontinuing its first-ever diet soda, Tab, which acquired a huge fan base in the ’70s and ’80s and maintained a small but devoted following through the years.” https://cnn.it/3lUeNKZ

And because some of these are very funny, here are animals in bad moods: https://bit.ly/2H60Uuj

Those two rats at 01:45 are definitely siblings.