The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by the Walton Family Foundation – Why Pelosi set a 48-hour deadline for a coronavirus relief deal

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court to hear Trump border wall, asylum policies | Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline on coronavirus relief deal | Why she chose that timing | Hidden factors for a potential Trump win | Biden, Schumer could face battles with the left | Fauci ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump got COVID-19 | Few virus cases as NYC schools open

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) set a 48-hour deadline last night for the White House and Congress to agree to a coronavirus relief bill for it to pass before the election. https://bit.ly/31jwY4M

Does it look like they will agree to a deal?: It’s not looking likely, but it’s not impossible!

When the 48-hour deadline expires: The end of Tuesday

The sticking points: “Pelosi … outlined several areas of disagreement that still exist between Democrats and the administration, which she said made ‘unacceptable changes’ to language from Democrats on coronavirus testing … In addition differences over testing, Pelosi pointed to tax credits, funding for child care, more funding for state and local governments and language on the Census.” Read Pelosi’s full letter to her caucus: https://bit.ly/349Aalq

Everything we know about the coronavirus bill negotiations: https://bit.ly/31jwY4M

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL:

It’s ACB time: Republicans are on track to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on her nomination Thursday at 1 p.m. EDT. What to expect: https://bit.ly/31jwY4M

It’s Monday. Election Day is in 15 days (!) I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a pair of disputes over Trump administration immigration policies, including the president’s diversion of military funds to build a wall along the United States’ southern border and a policy requiring asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their cases proceed through American courts.” https://bit.ly/3o2sXeW

Why the timing will be noteworthy: “The cases are expected to be heard sometime after the anticipated confirmation of President Trump’s third justice, Amy Coney Barrett, and are likely to present the first major legal confrontation over Trump immigration policy to the 6-3 conservative majority court.”

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Don’t fall into the ‘it’s over, Biden will win’ trap:

Via Politico’s David Siders, “By almost every measure that political operatives, academics and handicappers use to forecast elections, the likely outcome is that Joe Biden will win the White House … Yet two weeks before Election Day, the unfolding reality of 2020 is that it’s harder than ever to be sure. And Democrats are scrambling to account for the hidden variables that could still sink their nominee — or what you might call the known unknowns.” https://politi.co/3ke16WK

Think: Turnout, both for in-person voting and early voting, and rejected mail-in ballots

Here are “the hidden factors that could produce a surprise Trump victory”: https://politi.co/3ke16WK

10 COUNTIES TO WATCH THAT COULD SHOW US WHERE THE ELECTION IS HEADED:

Via The Hill’s Tal Axelrod: https://bit.ly/2IF1v6F

And *if* Biden wins — please don’t get mad, my Dem readers, for jinxing anything for you — it may not be all rosy:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) got a glimpse of what’s in store for them if there’s a blue sweep after watching progressives call for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) to step down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.” https://bit.ly/3dH8ffV

How Biden and Schumer face battles with the left: https://bit.ly/3dH8ffV

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 8,157,704

U.S. death toll: 219,706

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Fauci ain’t surprised:

In a new interview with CBS News, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House’s COVID-19 response team, said he was not surprised that President Trump got COVID-19 after the Rose Garden event. https://bit.ly/3jaequ8

When asked if he was surprised: “Absolutely not,” Fauci said. “I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask.”

40 million and counting:

More than 40 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. https://bit.ly/3kpSSLz

The situation in Europe: “Europe has now surpassed the U.S. in number of new infections per 1 million people, according to CNBC. As of Monday, the U.S. reported a seven-day average of 162 cases per 1 million people, compared to 187 per million in Europe, according to CNBC.”

IN NEW YORK CITY — ONLY A FEW COVID-19 CASES AS SCHOOLS REOPEN:

Via The New York Times’s Dana Rubinstein and J. David Goodman, “Out of 15,111 staff members and students tested randomly by the school system in the first week of its testing regimen, the city has gotten back results for 10,676. There were only 18 positives: 13 staff members and five students.” https://nyti.ms/3kcxFUV

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Oh no.:

56 years ago today:

Tuesday, Oct. 20: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “America’s Most Reliable Voter.” Featured speakers: Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, League of Women Voters CEO Virginia Kase. Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/2H0wHgk

