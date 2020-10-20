The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by the Walton Family Foundation — DOJ to file antitrust suit against Google | Trump calls for Hunter Biden probe before Nov. 3 | Trump, Biden mics will have muting feature at Thursday debate | Pa. ballots to be counted

Presented by the Walton Family Foundation

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

I know, I know. Google lawsuits happen a lot. But this one is big:

Via The New York Times’s David McCabe and Cecilia Kang, “The Justice Department accused Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly over search and search advertising in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the government’s most significant legal challenge to a tech company’s market power in a generation.” https://nyti.ms/3dIw2Mj

For example: “…through several exclusive business contracts and agreements that lock out competition. Such contracts include Google’s payment of billions of dollars to Apple to place the Google search engine as the default for iPhones.”

The full story: https://nyti.ms/3dIw2Mj

Tidbit from the suit:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3dKAJ8l

READ THE FULL 64-PAGE COMPLAINT:

https://bit.ly/2HleERM

And if you only want to read a short paragraph to sum it up: https://bit.ly/2IL3pml

It's Tuesday — we are exactly two weeks from Election Day!

HAPPENING ON THURSDAY

*Insert stereotypical heaven doors opening music*

There will be a mic-muting feature at Thursday’s debate!:

The Commission on Presidential Debates has approved a new rule to mute the microphones of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when one is speaking. https://bit.ly/3jb7GvP

From the commission: “Both campaigns this week again reaffirmed their agreement to the two-minute, uninterrupted rule. The Commission is announcing today that in order to enforce this agreed upon rule, the only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules.”

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

We will allow exactly three extra days:

Via The New York Times’s Adam Liptak, The Supreme Court ruled that Pennsylvania election officials will count ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election. https://nyti.ms/3dMw0TJ

Keep in mind: Pennsylvania is a major battleground state (!)

How the Supreme Court made the ruling: Well, technically, the court ruled 4-4, meaning the lower court’s ruling stands.

Reasoning from the lower court: “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the three-day extension was required by the coronavirus pandemic and delays in mail service, and it ordered the counting of ballots clearly mailed on or before Election Day and of those with missing or illegible postmarks ‘unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day.’ ”

Keep in mind: This is seen as a win for Democrats.

Hello and welcome to ‘The Hunter Show!’:

In an interview with “Fox & Friends” this morning, President Trump called for Attorney General William Barr to investigate Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, demanding that the findings be released before Election Day. https://bit.ly/2IGOoSw

In Trump’s words: “We have got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act and he’s got to act fast … This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election.”

Why this is particularly newsy: “Trump’s remarks represented an extraordinary effort by the president to push a member of his Cabinet to investigate the family of his political opponent, as he explicitly invoked the election as reason to do so. They came after a group of House Republicans asked Barr to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the allegations about Hunter Biden made in the Post last week.”

Joe Biden has been staying in the background — and it seems to be working?:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is staying slow and steady in the face of criticism. https://bit.ly/2IPb4QL

How so — Biden is getting criticized from all sides : “Biden comes under constant criticism from President Trump’s campaign for his low-wattage public schedule. Earlier, during the Democratic primary battle, left-wing critics contended he was uninspiring. In media circles, Biden’s center-left politics and old-school approach often get met with a collective shoulder-shrug.”

Yes, but: “Yet, for all that, the 77-year-old former vice president is on the cusp of what would be the ultimate validation. He is a significant distance ahead of Trump in national polls and has an edge in almost all the battleground states with just two weeks left until Election Day.”

INTERESTING READ — ‘HE’S 32. HE’S JOE BIDEN’S PRESS SECRETARY. AND HE HAS STAGE 4 CANCER:

Via Washingtonian’s Luke Mullins, “TJ Ducklo found out what it’s like to work a presidential campaign while you’re battling a devastating personal health crisis.” The full story: https://bit.ly/2IIYGS5

THIS A.M. — THAT’S A FIRST:

USA Today’s editorial board announced that it has endorsed Joe Biden, making its first-ever presidential endorsement. https://bit.ly/3khjw90

From the paper: “In 2016, we broke tradition in urging you not to vote for Trump. Now we’re making our first presidential endorsement. We hope it’s our last.” Read the endorsement: https://bit.ly/3khjw90

IN CONGRESS

Yes, but do you think Mitch McConnell tried making everyone friendship bracelets?:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is aiming to unify his caucus in the final stretch before the elections amid increasingly public divisions between President Trump and GOP senators.” https://bit.ly/34dFowp

How McConnell is trying to unify Republicans: “McConnell is lining up two items as the final pieces of the chamber’s agenda before the Nov. 3 elections: A GOP-only coronavirus bill and Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, hoping to give vulnerable incumbents something to tout back in their home states.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 8,217,952

U.S. death toll: 220,185

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Two months ago today, 5,532,566 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 173,241 had died. https://bit.ly/2TdjJya

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is at the White House and is holding a campaign rally in Pennsylvania tonight. Vice President Pence is in Washington, D.C.

3 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a Sinclair town hall event from the Rose Garden.

4 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

5:25 p.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave for Erie, Pa.

7:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds two telerallies in his residence. Keep in mind: They are closed press.

9:55 p.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:30 p.m. EDT: The Hill is hosting an event, “America’s Most Reliable Voter.” The morning session just ended. The afternoon session will begin at 1:30 p.m. Detail and livestream: https://bit.ly/2Hi1Yvd

7 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pa. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2T9LEzh

7 p.m. EDT: An Indiana gubernatorial debate. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3lZKEtC

