The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by the Walton Family Foundation — Sights and sounds outside the Amy Coney Barrett vote

Presented by the Walton Family Foundation

THIS MORNING

Fog or shine, Democrats or empty seats, the show went on:

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted this morning to advance the nomination of Judy Amy Coney Barrett to a full Senate vote. https://bit.ly/35mA7Cm

The vote: 12-0

The newsy part of the vote: Every Democrat on the committee boycotted the vote.

But doesn’t the committee need at least two Democrats to conduct business: Well, yes, technically. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) moved forward regardless.

From Graham: “As you know, our Democratic colleagues informed the committee last night that they will not participate in the hearing. That was their choice. It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of committee. We’re not going to allow them to take over the committee.”

Livestream of the vote: https://cs.pn/37uFPVc

What happens next: Barrett’s nomination advances to a full Senate vote on Monday. https://bit.ly/37qMz6u

It’s Thursday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM THE WALTON FAMILY FOUNDATION

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

At each Democrats’ seat:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3dOZ8K5

Video of the vote: https://bit.ly/3dQ0B2S

Handmaid protesters showed up: Here’s a photo, via NBC’s Haley Talbot: https://bit.ly/3jpsJLk

Video of the protesters outside the Capitol: https://bit.ly/3koW4qs

The fog this morning made for some interesting photos:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3kqqKI0

Meanwhile with the Democrats who boycotted:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3mfXAfl

From Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.): “The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is the most illegitimate process I have ever witnessed in the Senate. And her potential confirmation will have dire, dire consequences for the Senate, for the Supreme Court and our entire country for generations to come.” https://bit.ly/3mdziT3

NEWS THIS MORNING

A subpoena for Facebook and a subpoena for Twitter:

“The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to subpoena the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter a week after both platforms limited the spread of a controversial article about Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s son.” https://bit.ly/2IVTkDj

A charge dismissed related to George Floyd’s death:

“Hennepin County Judge Peter A. Cahill on Thursday dismissed the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who in May knelt on the neck of George Floyd for over eight minutes, killing him and igniting a summer full of nationwide protests decrying police brutality and systemic racism.” https://bit.ly/3mf54zg

Keep in mind: “Chauvin still faces the more serious charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.”

HAPPENING TONIGHT

Get out your beer, popcorn and homemade ‘Fight Night’ posters:

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are meeting tonight for the last debate before the Nov. 3 election.

Why this debate is different: When one candidate is speaking, the other candidate’s microphone will be muted.

Why the president needs this debate: “Trump has one last major chance [tonight] to meaningfully alter the trajectory of the presidential race.” More on why this debate matters so much to Trump: https://bit.ly/3jkA7aM

FIVE THINGS THE HILL IS WATCHING TONIGHT:

Does Trump change tactics?

How does Biden handle attacks on his son?

Will either candidate get cut off?

Will Trump attack the moderator?

Can this debate be a game changer?

Reasoning for each from The Hill’s Max Greenwood: https://bit.ly/2TeunF5

TIDBIT — JOE BIDEN TESTED NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 TODAY:

https://bit.ly/3dQUZVS

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Interesting read on what to make of this year’s polling:

In The New Yorker, Sue Halpern looks into whether we can trust the polls this time. https://bit.ly/3ognG3A

Excerpt: “If 2016 taught us anything, it’s that national polls are deceptive. Clinton was projected to beat Trump in the popular vote by about three percentage points, which turned out to be largely correct. But … a better way to assess a candidate’s chances is to look at polls of voters in battleground states, where, ultimately, the race will be determined.”

The full piece: https://bit.ly/3ognG3A

In this case, less money means mo’ problems:

Via The New York Times’s Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman, “President Trump’s campaign has far less money than advisers had once anticipated for the final stretch of the presidential election, as rosy revenue projections failed to materialize, leaving aides scrambling to address a severe financial disadvantage against Joseph R. Biden Jr. at the race’s most crucial juncture.”

How the small bank account is affecting the campaign in the final stretch: https://nyti.ms/35ql9eq

A MESSAGE FROM THE WALTON FAMILY FOUNDATION Learn more about how #SchoolsIn can help your family This is hard. And at times heartbreaking. But the steadfast commitment to learning must be celebrated. By documenting the all-too-real experiences, showcasing bootstrap ideas and sharing unflappable creativity on social media with #SchoolsIN, we can create a web of support for students, parents and educators who deserve every ounce of inspiration and motivation we can offer. To join the community and learn more, visit SchoolsIN.org.

IN CONGRESS

Have you noticed the subtle power shift on Capitol Hill?:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “A subtle power shift is emerging on Capitol Hill as Republicans face a possible future that might no longer include President Trump. The shift has been most apparent in the dynamics surrounding negotiations on a new coronavirus relief package.” https://bit.ly/37xDkSk

How so: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has sought to avoid a vote on a massive stimulus package that would badly divide the Senate GOP conference right before Election Day, even as Trump urges Republican senators to ‘go big.’”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/37xDkSk

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 8,342,228

U.S. death toll: 222,263

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Five months ago today, 1,577,758 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 94,729 had died. https://bit.ly/36HF4pF

BAD TIMING FOR A CORONAVIRUS WAVE:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “A new wave of viral infections is washing over the nation just weeks before Election Day, putting a new spotlight on a crisis that has come to define President Trump’s struggle for reelection.” https://bit.ly/35m7UeJ

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Democracy in action:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2IWsVoU

Watch: https://bit.ly/2IWsVoU

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out.

10:40 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for Waterford Township, Mich.

Noon: The Senate meets.

12:35 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a campaign event in Waterford Township, Mich.

12:40 p.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave for Nashville, Tenn.

1 p.m. EDT: A cloture vote in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3ogXR3u

2:25 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for Fort Wayne, Ind.

3:10 p.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump stop by Belmont University — Curb Event Center in Nashville.

4 p.m. EDT: President Trump participates in a roundtable with supporters in Nashville, Tenn.

4:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a campaign event in Fort Wayne, Ind.

5:40 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leaves for Indianapolis.

7:25 p.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the debate venue.

1 a.m. EDT: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump return to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

9 p.m. EDT: The final presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3odSW33

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Nut Day!

This should come with a side of insulin:

Einstein Bros. Bagels is introducing “Party Bagels” on Nov. 12. Basically, a doughnut sliced and shmeared with frosting. https://bit.ly/37DqEZQ

For example: “Churro – Starts with a donut, sliced and shmeared in the middle with sweet cream cheese buttercream frosting and coated on top with cinnamon sugar.”

Photo of the “churro” and “chocolate birthday cake” flavors: https://bit.ly/37DqEZQ

Let’s just say people have THOUGHTS about this on social media.

And because you made it to the end, here’s a well-matched “fight” between a goose and a puppy: https://bit.ly/3magy6W