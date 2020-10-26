The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – White House plans for another in-person Barrett event

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Senate to hold final Amy Coney Barrett vote | White House to host in-person swearing-in for Barrett | Dems pull all-nighter as protest | 5 Pence aides test positive for COVID-19 | Pence continues to travel, doesn’t quarantine | Health policy experts raise questions | Trump hoping for surprise victory like 2016 | New poll shows Biden gains in Mich., Wis., Pa. | Why a third to a half of eligible voters stay home | SNL’s take on the last debate

HAPPENING TODAY

An in-person White House celebration? For Amy Coney Barrett? Why does this seem familiar?:

Following the Senate’s scheduled vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, President Trump is planning to hold a swearing-in ceremony, potentially this evening, at the White House. https://bit.ly/35AL4jz

From White House chief of staff Mark Meadows: “We’re doing… the best we can to encourage as much social distancing as possible. It’ll be outdoors if it goes off as planned right now. And still continue to do testing in and around those that are critical to the mission to try to get there.”

The white elephant in the room: The Rose Garden ceremony for Barrett has been widely criticized as a source of the White House’s coronavirus outbreak.

Why Meadows says this event is different: “The very first event, while there’s a whole lot of connects that have been made with who was at the event and who came down with it, we’ve been able to look at that and track as many as three different areas where the virus actually infected different people within the White House. So it didn’t all come from that particular event.”

DEMOCRATS PROTESTED WITH AN ALL-NIGHTER:

Democrats just pulled an all-nighter in the Senate to protest the partisan confirmation of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court. https://bit.ly/34vNRvf

When the final Senate confirmation vote could happen: As late as 7:25 p.m. EDT. https://bit.ly/3dXXVA6

HERE’S THE LIVESTREAM OF THE SENATE DEBATE AND VOTE TODAY:

https://cs.pn/34vF5xg

It’s Monday — 8 days until the election! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

COVID-19 is making its rounds around the White House … again:

At least five aides to Vice President Pence have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short.

Have the Pences been tested?: Yes and Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative yesterday.

What we know, via CNN: https://cnn.it/3kz2Eem

The obvious next question — is Pence quarantining?: No, he’s not — and health policy experts are raising concerns about Pence’s upcoming travel: https://nbcnews.to/3mpNDvS

OVER THE WEEKEND — HERE’S A CLIP OF PENCE WEARING A MASK ON HIS WAY TO NORTH CAROLINA YESTERDAY:

Via NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell: https://bit.ly/37D8842

Tidbit from the weekend:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/35yITNz

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Trump tries to weave his path to 270:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Julia Manchester, “[President Trump] and his campaign see a path to victory that resembles his surprise 2016 win, but an array of factors have combined to make it a more challenging climb to 270 electoral votes.” https://bit.ly/3miWWNS

Joe Biden’s goal: Close any path for Trump in the final week.

Where Biden stands: “Polls released last week showed [Joe Biden] leading in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida. There does not appear to be meaningful support for a third-party candidate in those states, where Trump won by narrow margins four years ago.”

Where Trump stands: “The president’s campaign believes it still has a chance to flip Minnesota and Nevada, but Trump’s travel schedule reflects a less ambitious electoral map. He spent the weekend in Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Ohio and New Hampshire. He has been to Florida and North Carolina three times each in the last two weeks, underscoring their importance to his path to reelection.

Where the race stands electorally: https://bit.ly/3miWWNS

NEW POLL — BIDEN’S SHIMMYING IN MICHIGAN, WISCONSIN AND PENNSYLVANIA:

“The latest survey of likely voters in the three former ‘blue wall’ states from the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison finds Biden nearly doubling his lead in each state compared to last month.” The numbers: https://bit.ly/3dWsmGW

EARLY VOTING TOTALS HAVE ALREADY EXCEEDED 2016:

Via The Associated Press’s Nicholas Riccardi and Angeliki Kastanis, 58.6 million early voting ballots have been cast so far, already surpassing the total number of absentee and early voting ballots cast in 2016. https://bit.ly/2HFmBla

This clip has more than 8 million views already:

Watch: https://bit.ly/31IZ5KS

SIX NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM THE CBS’S ’60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEWS WITH TRUMP AND BIDEN:

https://bit.ly/3muvLA5

Interesting read on why some choose not to vote:

Via The New York Times’s Sabrina Tavernise and Robert Gebeloff, “They did not vote in 2016. Why they plan to skip the election again: Between a third and a half of all eligible voters typically stay home during presidential elections.” https://nyti.ms/2HEa9Ce

How converting a few of those non voters could be huge: “Not voting has been a feature of the American political landscape for decades. But with razor slim margins in a number of swing states last time, nonvoters have taken on an outsize importance: Even a small victory in converting some of them may tip the scales. For example in Pennsylvania: https://nyti.ms/2HEa9Ce

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 8,639,900

U.S. death toll: 225,247

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Two months ago today, 5,788,185 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 178,578 had died. https://bit.ly/37OouHf

Where we stand:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/35xzEx6

IN OTHER NEWS

Stocks dropped this morning:

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of more than 420 points Monday, falling 1.5 percent after more than 83,000 new U.S. cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday, shattering previous records. The S&P 500 index fell 1.1 percent, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5 percent.” https://bit.ly/35Gzy6C

The other factor contributing to the dip: It’s looking unlikely that a bipartisan coronavirus relief package will pass on Capitol Hill before Election Day.

The top dogs in town:

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/3oswZgW

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Wow, I had forgotten about this:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3kwoKOz

Here’s the video clip — it’s still so, so funny: https://bit.ly/3mpnvBm

