The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump visits 5 swing states while Biden focuses on Pa., Ohio

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump visits 5 swing states while Biden focuses on Pa., Ohio | What to make of final polling blitz | 8 states to determine election outcome | Trump needs bigger polling error than 2016 | Campaign trail sights and sounds | DC buildings boarded up | Obama’s viral basketball shot | Dems expand Senate map | Melania on maskless officials | DC delays elementary school reopening | Election Day freebies: Discounted Lyft rides, free Krispy Kreme

WHERE THE ELECTION STANDS

Ready and break!:

With Election Day just a few hours away, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are running to make their closing arguments in key swing districts.

Where to find the campaigns today — this says a lot:

President Trump: North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Vice President Pence: Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden: Pennsylvania and Ohio

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): Pennsylvania

Keep reading for event details and livestream links.

The 411 on all of those polls that came out yesterday:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “Pollsters left it all on the field this weekend in a last-minute survey blitz that offered one final snapshot of the race for the White House.” https://bit.ly/2JmONKc

Takeaways from the final polling:

Biden leads across most swing states Biden is building a new coalition Older voters are skeptical of Trump Biden is limiting losses Pay attention to exit polls on race

Reasoning for each: https://bit.ly/2JmONKc

It’s a windy Monday in Washington. AND TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

THE 8 STATES THAT WILL LIKELY DECIDE THE ELECTION:

Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Why, via Politico: https://politi.co/34Pk0hp

FOR TRUMP TO WIN — WE WOULD NEED AN EVEN BIGGER POLLING ERROR THAN IN 2016:

Via The New York Times’s Nate Cohn, “[President Trump] would need polls to be even worse than they were in the Northern battleground states four years ago. Crucially, he would also need polls to be off to a far greater extent at the national level as well as in the Sun Belt — and those polls have been relatively accurate in recent contests.” Full explanation: https://nyti.ms/3jLUEFD

WHAT STRATEGISTS, OPERATIVES AND POLLSTERS ARE SAYING:

The gist: “Biden in command, Senate up for grabs.” Forecast compiled by Politico: https://politi.co/2GjJ2f9

IN THE SENATE — DEMOCRATS EXPAND MAP, PUTTING GOP ON DEFENSE:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson: https://bit.ly/32mX5bV

HOW TO WATCH TOMORROW

Bookmark this for tomorrow evening — What time polls close in every state

The first polls to close are in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, which close at 6 p.m. EST. A few states close in the 7 p.m. hour. The 8 p.m. hour is a big hour, with polls closing in 20 states. The full list, by hour: https://bit.ly/3ekDEFq

NEW THIS MORNING — TWITTER NAMES 7 NEWS OUTLETS TO CALL THE ELECTION RESULTS:

Via Axios’s Sara Fischer, “The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.” https://bit.ly/3ejY3Kx

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS

What downtown Washington, D.C., looks like: Here’s a video of storefronts boarded up in downtown D.C. Watch: https://bit.ly/327AMGZ

The city looks so empty: https://bit.ly/2JuS8XO

Oh no, just wait until the ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ people get wind of this: The Washington Post’s Annie Linskey tweeted, “Toward the end of Biden’s speech in Iowa, a pair of bald eagles circled overhead.” https://bit.ly/2JoBqsV

Traffic in New Jersey: Via Talk Radio 77 WABC, “In New Jersey, a convoy of vehicles supporting President Trump has halted traffic on the Garden State Parkway.” Watch: https://bit.ly/385tebs

Outside of Biden’s church yesterday: Via Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein, “These three people were outside Joe Biden’s church to protest him. As he walked in they chanted ‘repent for your soul’ and, once, ‘repent for Beau’s soul,’ a reference to Biden’s late son, who’s buried in the church’s cemetery, which sat between Biden and the protesters.” Photo: https://bit.ly/3kRdpsn

In Georgia:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2GjdKVI

Socially distanced seating marked by hula hoops: https://bit.ly/2HWvsiJ

Video of Biden boarding the plane today for his campaign stops: https://bit.ly/2HTifaa

Spotted in Indiana: Via Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis’s Nick Roberts, here’s a yard sign in Indianapolis for South Carolina Democratic Senate nominee Jaime Harrison. Photo: https://bit.ly/3oPeJOZ

In Pennsylvania:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3oQ0GIY

… what?:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3oT8zgW

^Here is video of security escorting out the unidentified person: https://bit.ly/35XxV4h

INTERESTING READ

Tidbit — Melania was pretty ticked with maskless White House aides:

Via Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs, “Because [first lady Melania Trump] observed that West Wing staff didn’t always follow public-health guidance, she limited the number of aides traveling with her aboard Air Force One.” https://bloom.bg/320SJqD

“On one trip, when she boarded Marine One, she was perplexed to see none of the president’s aides wearing masks, according to people familiar with the incident. Aboard the president’s plane on another journey, she asked if masks would be worn and was told yes. But as the first lady walked to the conference room to greet some members of Congress, no one she passed had a face covering. ‘What is wrong with these people?’ she said later, one person recalled.”

More on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House: https://bloom.bg/320SJqD

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 9,213,002

U.S. death toll: 231,011

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Five months ago today, 1,812,742 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 105,262 had died. https://bit.ly/2Ycg6uA

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

Some DC kids will stay home a bit longer:

Via The Washington Post’s Perry Stein, “The District school system said Monday that it was canceling plans to bring some elementary students back to classrooms on Nov. 9. The announcement came after negotiations with the teachers union failed this weekend to resolve questions about how to reopen safely.” https://wapo.st/2TNQ2UU

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This video of former President Obama has nearly 20 million views already:

Watch: https://bit.ly/385lC90

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and then back to Michigan today. Vice President Pence is in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) are both spending the day around Pennsylvania.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Trump left Doral, Fla., where he stayed last night, and flew to North Carolina.

10:20 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence flew to Pennsylvania.

12:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves North Carolina and flies to Pennsylvania.

3:10 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence leave Pennsylvania and fly to Michigan.

3:25 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves Pennsylvania and flies to Michigan.

6:25 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves Michigan and flies to Wisconsin.

9 p.m. EDT: President Trump leaves Wisconsin and flies to Michigan.

1:25 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence return to Washington, D.C.

1:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday: President Trump returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:20 a.m. EDT: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) campaigns in Luzerne County, Pa. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2TNf4TS

Noon: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Cleveland. Livestream: https://cs.pn/326pClT

11:30 a.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa. Livestream: https://cs.pn/34PveCz

11:45 a.m. EDT: President Trump held a campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3kSNjVX

1:05 p.m. EDT: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) campaigns in Lehigh Valley, Pa. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3jPY22b

1:30 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pa. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3mLmSCk

2:15 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Avoca, Pa. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2Gk41hW

2:40 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns near Pittsburgh. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3ekONGg

4:45 p.m. EDT: President Trump and Vice President Pence hold a campaign rally in Traverse City, Mich. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3jO91ZV

6 p.m. EDT: Former President Barack Obama campaigns for the Biden campaign in Miami. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3mHVEwg

8 p.m. EDT: President Trump holds a campaign rally in Kenosha, Wis. Livestream: https://cs.pn/35UhW7f

8:10 p.m. EDT: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) holds a campaign rally with singer John Legend in Philadelphia. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3ejQFiv

8:55 p.m. EDT: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a campaign rally with singer Lady Gaga in Philadelphia. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3jMWq9j

10:30 p.m. EDT: President Trump and Vice President Pence hold a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. Livestream: https://cs.pn/327Pk9k

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Devilled Egg Day.

Some perks to doing your civic duty:

Via USA Today’s Kelly Tyko, Here are deals for voters and poll workers on Election Day. For example: A free doughnut from Krispy Kreme, free delivery on DoorDash and discounted Lyft rides. The list of deals: https://bit.ly/384A4Og

And because this made me smile, here is quite possibly the best doggy costume I’ve seen all season: https://bit.ly/3jQ312G

This post was updated at 1:14 p.m.