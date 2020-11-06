The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden nears Electoral College win

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden doubles Nevada lead with new batch of votes | Overtakes Trump’s must-win states of Pa., Ga. | Georgia secretary of state predicts recount | Biden’s Pennsylvania lead continues to expand | Biden nears Electoral College win | Trump campaign says this morning that ‘election is not over’ | How Trump will react if race is called for Biden | Massachusetts reinstates COVID-19 restrictions | National Nachos Day!

BREAKING NEWS OF THE MORNING

Joe Biden is getting reaaally closing to winning this thing:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden overtook President Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia this morning, two must-win states to keep the president’s dimming hopes for a second term alive.

In short: Trump cannot win 270 Electoral College votes without winning both Pennsylvania and Georgia.

In Nevada (6 Electoral College votes): Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, just released a new batch of votes, increasing Biden’s lead to 22,076. This puts Biden up 1.7 percentage points over Trump. https://bit.ly/3mXnogv

In Georgia (16 Electoral College votes): At around 4:30 a.m., Joe Biden pulled ahead of Trump in the traditionally Republican stronghold. The latest: He is currently leading 1,585 votes with more than 98 percent reporting. Because it is so close: Georgia’s secretary of state just predicted a recount.

In Pennsylvania (20 Electoral College votes): As results keep trickling in, Joe Biden is now leading by 9,746 votes in Pennsylvania. Just before 9 a.m., Joe Biden passed Donald Trump in the swing state. or context: Before 6 a.m., Trump was leading in Pennsylvania by 18,229 votes. https://nyti.ms/38owsal

In Arizona (11 Electoral College votes): Joe Biden’s lead in Arizona continues to shrink as more votes are released. Biden is currently leading by 43,779 votes with 93 percent reporting. https://nyti.ms/36fetAt

The updated results in each battleground state: https://nyti.ms/366qfNp

NBC’S DIRECTOR OF ELECTIONS WEIGHS IN ON WHY THE NETWORKS HAS NOT CALLED PENNSYLVANIA YET:

NBC’s John Lapinski said on “Morning Joe”: ” ‘We do think it’s going Biden’s way, but we need to know.’ Says Nevada is looking ‘pretty good’ for Biden, but Arizona is getting ‘really, really close.’ ” https://bit.ly/355z1f2

TIDBIT — WHAT THE JOE BIDEN HAS BEEN UP TO THIS MORNING:

Via NBC’s Geoff Bennett, “A person close to Joe Biden says he’s patiently watching the returns — like all of us — and waiting for the race to be called. Biden’s first presidential run was in 1988. He’s spent 32 years thinking about this moment. As the person put it: ‘What’s another few hours?’ ” https://bit.ly/3mXZsJR

It's a wildly busy Friday in the United States. What a week it has been. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

HOW THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN IS REACTING

Trump campaign in public: ‘we don’t hear the fat lady singing yet’

The campaign released a statement a little after 9:30 a.m. “This election is not over,” it starts. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.” Read the full statement with its arguments for each battleground state: https://bit.ly/369GLMC

Reaction from The Nevada Independent’s Jon Ralston: “Trump team saying election not over, including: ‘In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots.’ No. No. There are not. Bogus list they sent to DOJ contains military folks who cast absentees. And at least one person I know.” https://bit.ly/3n1huLw

NEW REPORTING — TRUMP HAS NOT PREPARED A CONCESSION SPEECH:

Via CNN’s Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins, President Trump has told allies that he has not prepared a concession speech — nor does he plan to concede. The full report: https://cnn.it/3k94WQa

Trump campaign in private: ‘ugh.’:

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs is reporting: “A smattering of White House and campaign aides tell me they’re feeling deflated. Realization settling in that Trump’s bid for re-election has likely failed. Even as the campaign pushes out statement: ‘This election is not over.’” https://bit.ly/3l6h2ej

The mood in the Trump campaign: Via NBC’s Shannon Pettypiece, “Mood inside Trump world: No tears yet, but no high fives either. Veterans say they have given up on the numbers going their way in PA (maybe AZ flips, GA razor thin), but now they say any hope rests in the courts, but unlikely any wins there would be enough.” https://bit.ly/38oky09

WHAT HAPPENS IF JOE BIDEN DOES WIN?:

Axios’s Jonathan Swan has been asking around about whether Trump would concede — here’s what he’s hearing: “Nobody I have spoken to on the campaign or in the White House believes that Trump would ever publicly acknowledge a loss, even long after the election is certified.” https://bit.ly/36bh8Lh

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow predicted a peaceful transition of power: “I think there will be a peaceful transfer of power,” Kudlow said on CNBC. “This is the greatest democracy in the world, and we abide by the rule of law. And so will this president. There’s some things to clean up here. And, again, it’s not my area of expertise. I’ll leave that discussion to the campaign.” https://bit.ly/369XQWK

^ The Biden campaign responded to the scenario where Trump does not concede: “Biden campaign spokesman [Andrew Bates] responds to the prospect of Trump refusing to accept defeat: ‘As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.’” https://bit.ly/36eVMN0

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS ACROSS THE COUNTRY:

Lol, maybe I’m just delirious, but I laughed pretty hard watching this: “Here’s a Philly Elmo jumping the wrong way during the Cha Cha Slide at a protest.” Watch: https://bit.ly/3jXHFkh

People are literally dancing in the streets: Video from West Philly, via the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Ellie Rushing) Watch: https://bit.ly/3p3QgWb

Video of a Trump protest in Las Vegas: https://bit.ly/3mXHd7f

Tidbit from one of the lawsuits:

This is the election night that will not end. It goes on and on, my friends!:

Lol, MSNBC created a Steve Kornacki gif: https://bit.ly/2Icv9jN

Umm, Ryan Air’s official Twitter account posted this:

OTHER NEWS THIS MORNING

Wow, I forgot other real news is also happening. Also, what day is it? What’s my name?:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “The U.S added [a strong] 638,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent in October, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.” https://bit.ly/3l5NSf9

For context on the figure: “Economists had expected the U.S. to gain roughly 600,000 jobs in October after adding 672,000 in September and seeing the unemployment rate fall to 7.9 percent.”

Meaning: “The October jobs report showed the U.S. continuing to recover jobs lost to the coronavirus pandemic and slightly exceeded economists’ projections.”

IN CONGRESS

Georgia is getting all of the attention these days:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Control of the Senate is boiling down to Georgia, likely dragging the fight for the majority out until early January.” https://bit.ly/36bXS0k

What Democrats are hoping will happen: “Democrats are pinning their hopes on being able to force a 50-50 Senate on a narrow, uphill path that requires them to win both seats in the typically red state. If Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the White House, a 50-50 margin would hand them the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris could break a tie.”

The first runoff: “Democrats know they will have a chance to win one race in a runoff on Jan. 5, when GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democratic nominee Raphael Warnock.”

The second likely runoff: “Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Thursday also fell below 50 percent of the vote, the amount needed to win outright under Georgia’s election law, in his contest against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Officials on both sides expect a second runoff election for that seat that will keep Democrats’ Senate dreams alive.”

What to know about the situation in Georgia: https://bit.ly/36bXS0k

THE PERDUE RACE AS OF THIS MORNING:

The Hill’s Jordain Carney tweeted, “Perdue now at 49.84 in Georgia Senate (dipped below 50 yesterday first at 49.98)” Screenshot of the numbers: https://bit.ly/3kbhoiA

This ‘family meeting’ seems like a split-party family Thanksgiving:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong and Mike Lillis, “Moderate House Democrats lashed out at their liberal colleagues Thursday, using a marathon caucus-wide conference call to bash progressives for advancing an agenda that, the centrists said, cost the party a number of seats in Tuesday’s elections.” https://bit.ly/3p6fKlE

“An impassioned Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who squeaked to victory in central Virginia, took liberals to task for promoting the policy of redirecting funds away from police departments, an idea that took off following the death of George Floyd in May — and that Republicans used on the campaign trail to hammer Democrats with charges of nurturing crime.”

What we know from the caucus-wide call: https://bit.ly/3p6fKlE

TUESDAY WAS A BIG DAY FOR REPUBLICAN WOMEN!:

GOP women broke barriers on Election Day. Including: “Six of the eight House seats that were flipped by Republican candidates were flipped by women.”

MEANWHILE WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 9,628,469

U.S. death toll: 235,071

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Massachusetts reinstates restrictions:

New restrictions are taking effect in Massachusetts today as coronavirus cases surge. https://bit.ly/35581MV

Masks: Any resident over the age of 5 is required to wear a mask in public, even in socially distant situations.

A curfew: Residents are asked to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are leaving for an essential activity — work, groceries and health needs for example.

What about businesses?: “Certain businesses across the state will also be forced to close between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., including restaurants for in-person dining, liquor stores, movie theaters and sports facilities, among others. Restaurants in the state can continue delivery and takeout services after 9:30 p.m.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Lots of things going on in this clip:

This video is getting a lot of traction.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3oZGfsZ

For example…

“Love the person in green who just continues recording with no real acknowledgement of the disruption” (From Politico’s Heather Caygle) https://bit.ly/32dXxco

“He was really waiting for somebody to stop him and then he ran out of stuff to yell and just left lmao” (From journalist Josh Billinson) https://bit.ly/2HXWhDl

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out.

President Trump has no public events on his schedule.

Vice President Pence has no public events on his schedule.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10:30 a.m. EST: Georgia officials gave an update on the ballot counting efforts. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3eF8xVa

10:45 a.m. EST: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held a news conference. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3k29IPh

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Thanks for following along this week. Now go take a walk outside. Sleep in. Eat a good meal.