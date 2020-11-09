The Hill’s 12:30 Report: World reacts to Biden’s election win

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New data show Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective | Stock markets skyrocket | Biden hits the ground running | Announces coronavirus task force | Trump campaign plans media blitz | The feeling at the White House | Weekend sights and sounds | Cities erupt after Biden call | Trump returns amid celebrations, motorcade drives through downtown DC on Saturday | Senate returns | Post-election, pre-holiday congressional laundry list

TALK OF THE MORNING

What has felt the longest to you: Election Night, the month of March or infrastructure week?:

After more than three days of counting ballots in the close battleground states, major media outlets called the presidential election for Joe Biden.

WHAT THE RESULTS MEAN FOR WASHINGTON:

Via The Hill’s Ian Swanson, “An exhausting and divisive presidential campaign, election and vote counting process is all but over, with a President-elect Joe Biden and a President Trump in office until January 20.” https://bit.ly/3n7bWz4

In the Senate: “The fate of the Senate majority is almost certain to be up to voters in Georgia, who will cast ballots in two runoff elections in January. For now, Republicans appear to have won 50 seats with votes still being counted in races in Alaska and North Carolina, where GOP candidates are ahead.”

In the House: “Republicans also have gained five seats in the House with a number of races yet to be called. Democrats had expected going into Election Day to pad their majority.”

Three things to watch:

The nation’s divide is real and will be difficult to heal Democrats are divided Trump isn’t disappearing

How Biden is walking into a challenging situation: https://bit.ly/3n7bWz4

WASHINGTON BRACES FOR AN UNPREDICTABLE POST-ELECTION PERIOD:

https://bit.ly/3pcK4vi

BIDEN HITS THE GROUND RUNNING

Announced this morning — another coronavirus task force in town:

President-elect Biden unveiled a group of health experts this morning tasked with working on the coronavirus response. Who is on that list: Rick Bright, Zeke Emanuel, Atul Gawande, Vivek Murthy, David Kessler and Marcella Nunez-Smith. What to know about these experts: https://bit.ly/32qXJVN

Do you think Joe Biden uses a landline for all these calls? My bet is yes:

Via NBC’s Heidi Przybyla, “President-elect Joe Biden in the coming days will begin calling governors and the mayors of major cities from both parties to encourage them to institute mask mandates as the coronavirus pandemic enters a potentially deadlier phase with winter arriving, according to a senior Biden adviser who briefed NBC News.” https://nbcnews.to/2Ik6728

But wait, what’s happening with the official transition of power?:

“President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign is urging the head of the General Services Administration (GSA) to approve the beginning stages of an official transfer of power as President Trump refuses to acknowledge the outcome of the presidential election.” https://bit.ly/36gDnzD

“A GSA spokesperson told The Hill, however, that Administrator Emily Murphy, a political appointee named to the post by Trump, is waiting to determine that ‘a winner is clear.’ ”

It’s Monday after a groundhog day of an Election Night. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

We are all Teddy:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3n85He8

MEANWHILE IN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN

One Trump campaign adviser won’t even discuss concession:

In an interview on Fox Business, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said his team is not considering conceding the election at this point. https://politi.co/3lhL9PO

In Miller’s words: “That word is not even in our vocabulary right now.”

More from the interview from Politico’s Quint Forgey: https://politi.co/3lhL9PO

TIDBIT:

Via CNN’s Jake Tapper, “Sources close to POTUS tell me he’s being urged by Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, & campaign adviser Jason Miller to hold rallies throughout the US pushing for recounts of votes. Dave Bossie and WH chief of staff Mark Meadows are urging the president to think about a concession.” https://bit.ly/3lrNpEx

‘Flood the zone, people. I want a flyer on every post.’:

Via CNN’s Pamela Brown and Sarah Westwood, “President Donald Trump’s campaign is planning a messaging blitz to fuel its argument — unsupported by any evidence to date — that the President’s second term is being stolen from him through corrupt vote counts in battleground states, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.” https://cnn.it/3pcDGnG

Specifically what to expect from the Trump campaign: “One of the ways it plans to do that is presenting obituaries of people the campaign will claim voted in the election and considering having campaign-style rallies to amplify the message.”

JARED KUSHNER REPORTEDLY CALLED RUPERT MURDOCH:

Fox News’s Howard Kurtz confirmed a New York Times report that President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner called Fox News’s owner Rupert Murdoch to complain about the Arizona call for Biden. https://bit.ly/35d4lc5

NEWS THIS MORNING

Big news on the vaccine front!:

Via The New York Times’s Katie Thomas, David Gelles and Carl Zimmer, “The drug maker Pfizer announced on Monday that an early analysis of its coronavirus vaccine trial suggested the vaccine was robustly effective in preventing Covid-19.”

The numbers: Pfizer says that early data is showing that the two-dose vaccine is more than 90 percent effective among trial volunteers (!) “If the results hold up, that level of protection would put it on par with highly effective childhood vaccines for diseases such as measles. No serious safety concerns have been observed, the company said.”

What’s happening next: Pfizer will ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval later this month.

What about distribution?: “By the end of the year it will have manufactured enough doses to immunize 15 to 20 million people, company executives have said.”

Read the full announcement from Pfizer: https://bit.ly/36muzYK

Everything to know about this new development, from the Times: https://nyti.ms/3p6dxHb

STOCK MARKETS SKYROCKETED AFTER THIS NEWS:

Stocks soared after the news of the breakthrough in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine development. https://bit.ly/3nc2AlD

The numbers: “The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up over 1,500 points, or 5.5 percent, hovering at 29,887, well above its pre-pandemic peak of 29,569. The S&P 500 jumped 129 points, or 3.7 percent, reaching 3,636, well beyond its September record of 3,587.”

REACTIONS FROM THE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT-ELECT:

President Trump tweeted, “STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!” https://bit.ly/2GJvV7p

President-elect Biden said in a statement, “I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope. At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away … Today’s announcement promises the chance to change that next year, but the tasks before us now remain the same.” https://bit.ly/35du9EN

FOR CONTEXT — 11 VACCINES ARE ‘IN LARGE-SCALE EFFICACY TESTS’:

https://nyti.ms/3n7iHkq

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19:

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for coronavirus, according to his longtime adviser and spokesperson Armstrong Williams. https://bit.ly/2Iau5ND

Armstrong Williams tweeted: “Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well. He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID19.”

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 9,982,054

U.S. death toll: 237,608

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

OVER THE WEEKEND

If you live in an urban area, you probably heard A LOT of honking this weekend:

Immediately after major media outlets called the presidential election for Joe Biden on Saturday, cities erupted in cheers, honking, block parties — and a few protesters — in the streets.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Scenes outside the White House: https://bit.ly/3n6AOXx

Including a smaller group of Trump supporters beside the Washington Monument: https://bit.ly/2JUM9ff

Omg those are dancing mailboxes: https://bit.ly/2IhlBnp

Biden spent a moment with each grandchild on stage: Photos from CBS’s Bo Erickson: https://bit.ly/3pasA2z

If you liked Jill Biden’s dress: CNN’s Kate Bennett tracked down the designer and details: https://bit.ly/36dJrsA

How did they even get this eagle there??: “A giant Eagle is now making its way down the streets of Philadelphia” Photo from Fox 29’s Alex Holley: https://bit.ly/32rFf7y

The overhead view outside the White House: https://bit.ly/36yr5mr

Ha, if Biden’s drive-in rally didn’t already feel like a scene of ‘Cars’:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Ib94Cx

‘Atlanta promoters must be stopped’: Here are posters for Biden/Harris-themed brunches. Check out this promo: https://bit.ly/2ImW9gy

Photos of Trump returning to the White House on Saturday: https://bit.ly/3n4bcKU

A photo was captured of President Trump in his motorcade as he drove through D.C.: https://bit.ly/36eoKwC

^What Trump saw — here’s how he was greeted: Yikes, this is quite the photo. https://bit.ly/32vgRlw

Watch: https://bit.ly/2IjaZEZ

And here’s a photo of Trump during his round of golf on Saturday — this is right after the race was called for Biden: Via The Associated Press’s Pat Semansky: https://bit.ly/38oInEO

Yep: Vice’s Elizabeth Landers tweeted, “How things are going outside the White House: just watched 3 people kneel down in the middle of 16th St, pull down their masks, and shotgun White Claws.” https://bit.ly/3p7ClyB

Yes, that is an actual Mariachi band: https://bit.ly/36mi5Am

Omg, this video is pretty funny:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2JS395F

BEFORE — The Trump blimp in downtown D.C.: https://bit.ly/3p9kLKp AFTER —The Trump blimp later deflated: https://bit.ly/38DwxXR

The scene from Sunset Blvd. on Saturday: https://bit.ly/3pb71yG

Watch Harris’s call to Biden after the announcement: https://bit.ly/38nBPq8

HAPPENING THIS WEEK ON CAPITOL HILL

Well, well, well, look who’s back:

The Senate is back in session today, kicking off the lame duck session with a laundry list of action items. https://bit.ly/3pe12JJ

When the House returns: A week from today

Keep in mind: The House and Senate plan to recess for Thanksgiving week and hope to wrap up work in mid-December for the holidays.

The two big action items: Funding the government by Dec. 11 (because it wouldn’t feel like a proper holiday season without that) and a coronavirus relief package that has stalled for months.

Complicating things: President Trump still has not conceded and will be pursuing legal battles over the election. Republicans will constantly face questions about the process. Including: Who is acknowledging — and congratulating — Biden’s win.

And don’t forget this upcoming fight: “Both parties are expected to start laying the groundwork for the next Congress by holding their leadership elections.”

Happening today: “[Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)] has teed up a vote on a judicial nomination to kick start the Senate’s floor schedule this week. The Senate will hold a procedural vote on James Knepp’s nomination to be a district judge for the northern district of Ohio. That would pave the way for a final vote on Tuesday.”

Full rundown on what to expect this week, via The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3pe12JJ

THE NEXT CONGRESS IS SHAPING UP TO BE THE MOST DIVERSE IN HISTORY:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos: https://bit.ly/3n7lRV5

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is pretty interesting — watch a short time lapse how a Washington Post front page is designed:

Watch: https://bit.ly/32rEPy0

The final product: https://bit.ly/2Ih6XN8

ON TAP:

The Senate returns today. The House is out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are in Wilmington, Del.

President Trump has no public events scheduled.

This morning: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris received a briefing on COVID-19. Biden then delivered remarks on the coronavirus and the economy.

This afternoon: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris hold briefings with transition advisers.

3 p.m. EDT: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

3 p.m. EST: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EST: The Senate holds a cloture vote on a nomination. The Senate’s full schedule today: https://bit.ly/36awvDU

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:30 a.m. EDT: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks from Wilmington, Del. Livestream:https://bit.ly/3eI6Ypx

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Greek Yogurt Day.

And to brighten your Monday afternoon, here’s a cat who is working on its James Bond skills: https://bit.ly/2U93wdR