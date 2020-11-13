The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden increases Electoral College win

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville gives controversial interview | Misstates branches of government | Trump ignores presidential duties this week | U.S. tops 160k COVID-19 cases yesterday | Biden wins Arizona | Marks big shift in Ariz. politics | Biden’s top defense contender would be historic pick | Weekend SpaceX launch scheduled | John King talks election night, magic wall on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

NEWS THIS MORNING

10 days later, Arizona is called for Joe Biden:

Multiple news outlets called the presidential race in Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden, adding 11 Electoral College votes to his total. https://bit.ly/2GX7CTp

The new Electoral College count: 290-217 https://cnn.it/2UlM1Hz

Why this is big for Arizona: “Biden’s win underscored a profound political shift in Arizona, a longtime Republican bastion that has lurched left in recent years, fueled by rapidly evolving demographics and a growing contingent of young Hispanic voters championing liberal policies.” More from The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/3kxBLGG

It’s Friday the 13th in the year 2020 … Gulp … . I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

GETTING TRACTION

The website appears to have crashed because of the high traffic:

Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) spoke with Alabama Daily News for an interview.

The full interview — if you’re lucky enough to load it: https://bit.ly/32G69bT

HIGHLIGHTS THAT ARE EVERYWHERE ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/32GMF6N

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/38FQ4a0

IN THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

Interesting read — a lot happened this week:

Via The Washington Post’s David Nakamura, “On Thursday, six American service members were killed in a helicopter crash during a peacekeeping mission in Egypt. Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in North Florida, contributing to severe flooding. The number of Americans infected with the novel coronavirus continued at a record-setting pace, sending the stock market tumbling.” https://wapo.st/2Ur2SbK

“At the White House, President Trump spent the day as he has most others this week — sequestered from public view, tweeting grievances, falsehoods and misinformation about the election results and about Fox News’s coverage of him.”

To put this into perspective, per Nakamura: “The contrast between the nation grappling with an ongoing global crisis and a president consumed with his own political problems highlighted a fundamental contradiction at the heart of Trump’s assault on the integrity of the U.S. election system: He is leveraging the power of his office in a long-shot bid to stay in the job while ignoring many of the public duties that come with it.”

The full story: https://wapo.st/2Ur2SbK

More than 130 Secret Service members have COVID-19 or have been ordered to quarantine:

Via The Washington Post’s Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey, “More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with infected co-workers, according to three people familiar with agency staffing.” https://wapo.st/3f0JKLd

LATEST WITH THE BIDEN TRANSITION

‘Nominate Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders. We dare you.’:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Republicans are warning that President-elect Joe Biden would spark ‘a fight’ if he were to nominate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to his Cabinet.” https://bit.ly/32FK39r

Keep in mind: Senate control will be decided by the two Senate runoffs in Georgia. If Republicans win at least one of those seats, then President-elect Biden will need Republican support to confirm his nominees.

THE TOP CONTENDER FOR DEFENSE SECRETARY WOULD BE HISTORIC:

What to know about Michele Flournoy: https://bit.ly/35sYjEl

IN CONGRESS

Wrangling the troops is no walk in the park:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Cristina Marcos, “For Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her final years with the gavel may also prove the most challenging.” https://bit.ly/3kqmyHn

How so: “The California Democrat is poised to enter the next Congress with a historically thin House majority, one in which the progressive and centrist factions are already bashing each other publicly at a time when President-elect Joe Biden is seeking national unity.”

It isn’t all unicorns and rainbows in the caucus: “The internal squabbling has raised early questions about the direction of the party, the trust in its leadership team and the fate of an ambitious legislative agenda that may quickly face headwinds within a restive House majority featuring little room for defections.”

MEANWHILE — DON’T GET YOUR HOPES UP FOR A CORONAVIRUS RELIEF DEAL DURING LAME DUCK:

https://bit.ly/2IxBjuM

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 10,569,558

U.S. death toll: 242,536

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

FOR CONTEXT:

Four months ago today: 3,308,312 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 135,219 had died. https://bit.ly/2K5nMLP

Six months ago today: 1,371,395 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 82,461 had died. https://bit.ly/36hYP6T

WE UNFORTUNATELY HIT A NEW RECORD YESTERDAY:

The United States topped 160,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day yesterday. https://nyti.ms/3kuToqL

NOTABLE TWEETS:

‘The maestro of the magic wall … the chart-throb himself, John King’:

CNN’s John King appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss covering the never-ending election night. It’s pretty funny.

Watch: https://bit.ly/2H1RksA

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

Today: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris meets with transition advisers.

Noon: President Trump received an update on “Operation Warp Speed.” Vice President Pence also attended.

12:40 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence speaks at the Young America Foundation’s fall college retreat and president’s club weekend. This is closed to press.

7:30 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence speaks at the Council for National Policy meeting in McLean, Va. This is closed to press.

Today: The deadline for submitting nominations to The Hill’s Top Lobbyists. https://bit.ly/37GQRqu

Nov. 19: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Hill’s Diversity & Inclusion Summit.” Details and how to RSVP:https://bit.ly/35q97mo

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EST: NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine held a news conference on tomorrow’s scheduled space launch. Keep reading below for details. Livestream: https://cs.pn/3nsaLuh

Today — Sunday: The 2020 Masters. Schedule and highlights from CBS Sports: https://bit.ly/3nj3E7a

Sunday morning: Ken Starr and Lawrence Tribe appear on “Fox News Sunday.” https://bit.ly/36x3rGO

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Indian Pudding Day.

Another SpaceX launch this weekend!:

Via CNN’s Jackie Wattles, “Four astronauts are slated to ride into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule this weekend, kicking off what NASA hopes will be years of SpaceX conducting routine trips to keep the International Space Station fully staffed.” https://cnn.it/3poa2Md

The four astronauts: “Three NASA astronauts — Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker — will be joined by Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with Japan’s space agency, JAXA, on the trip.”

When the launch is scheduled: Saturday at 7:49 p.m. EST. If the launch is scrapped, the team will try again on Sunday at 7:27 p.m. EST. https://bit.ly/32GH54A

Livestream of tomorrow’s scheduled launch: https://bit.ly/3pqOM8D

And to get your weekend off on the right foot, here are puppies sleeping in personal hammocks. Those bellies!: https://bit.ly/2Ips28A