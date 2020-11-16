The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – World reacts to news of second COVID-19 vaccine with 90 percent efficacy

Presented by Capital One

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Moderna announces 94.5% efficacy rate on COVID-19 vaccine | Second coronavirus vaccine over 90% | Fauci touts results as ‘truly outstanding’ | Timing for general public | Trump walks back tweet saying Biden ‘won’ | Trump’s national security adviser vows ‘professional transition’ of power | House returns | 15 days to fund the government and for coronavirus relief negotiations | SpaceX astronauts sneak Baby Yoda onto spacecraft

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Amazing news on a second COVID-19 vaccine!:

The drug company Moderna, who has also been working on a coronavirus vaccine, announced this morning that its vaccine is 94.5 percent effective. https://bit.ly/36HZYoO

Didn’t we know this already?: Last week, drug company Pfizer announced that its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective. This means a second vaccine appears to be effective.

What to know about the trial: Moderna performed its vaccine trial on 30,000 volunteers, half of which were given a placebo. Of the 15,000 volunteers receiving a placebo, 90 developed COVID-19. Of the 15,000 who received the actual vaccine, just 5 tested positive for the coronavirus. There were 11 severe cases that were all from the placebo group.

What happens next?: Moderna will seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration. If authorized, it can begin vaccinating people in December (!)

When can the general public receive the vaccine?: Most people could start receiving the vaccine in the spring, after high priority groups have first received it.

READ THE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM MODERNA:

https://bwnews.pr/3nyfPNp

REACTION FROM DR. ANTHONY FAUCI:

Via CNN’s Elizabeth Cohen, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, touted the news. https://cnn.it/36JQOYS

Yes, yes, yes!: “These are obviously very exciting results…It’s just as good as it gets — 94.5% is truly outstanding.”

Fauci’s timing: “I think that everybody else will start to get vaccinated towards the end of April. And that will go into May, June, July. It will take a couple of months to do.”

THIS MORNING — LET’S JUST SAY STOCK MARKETS LOVED THIS NEWS:

Following Moderna’s announcement, “The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a gain of more than 350 points Monday, rising 1.2 percent. The Nasdaq composite rose roughly 0.1 percent, and the S&P 500 index rose 0.8 percent.” https://bit.ly/3psgfXw

It's Monday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

LATEST WITH THE WHITE HOUSE TRANSITION

To bring Katy Perry into this: ‘You’re hot then you’re cold, you’re yes then you’re no, you’re in then you’re out’:

–> https://bit.ly/3pvCuMi

Over the weekend, President Trump walked back a tweet that he said President-elect Joe Biden won the presidential election. https://bit.ly/2IJWWZl

Trump tweeted on Sunday morning: “He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” https://bit.ly/3pxoYYw

Trump also tweeted: “All of the mechanical ‘glitches’ that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!” https://bit.ly/2KdLC8d

Shortly after: #TrumpConceded trended on Twitter. https://bit.ly/36CXfNC

But Trump later clarified: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” https://bit.ly/36GNH3Z

TRUMP’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER PROMISES A ‘PROFESSIONAL TRANSITION’:

Speaking to The Hill’s editor-at-large Steve Clemons at the Global Security Forum, “President Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, on Monday said there will be a ‘professional transition’ to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration despite Trump’s refusal to concede that he lost the election.” https://bit.ly/36ALDdS

In O’Brien’s words: “If there is a new administration, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies. We may have policy disagreements but look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — and obviously things look that way now — we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council. There’s no question about it.”

PLAY THIS OUT — TIDBIT FROM ROLL CALL’S NIELS LESNIEWSKI:

“If you believe Donald Trump WON THE ELECTION [which he did not], then you also believe Mike Pence will still be vice president and therefore the Georgia Senate races won’t affect Senate control. [this is the logic problem now facing the Senate GOP] https://bit.ly/38NtNHp

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

Set your clock for 15 days. Go.:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke, the House and Senate are both in session with 15 works days left to avert a government shutdown and to negotiate a long-awaited coronavirus relief package. https://bit.ly/38KBo9y

Why 15 days: Congress will be out next week for Thanksgiving and is currently scheduled to leave Washington on Dec. 11 for the year.

Where the coronavirus relief deal stands: “Both sides say they want a deal on a relief bill. But while it’s still relatively early in the lame-duck session, there’s no clear path at the moment to a deal, despite the steep economic and health consequences.”

Where government funding stands: “Congress has until Dec. 11 to fund the government. One question looming over any talks is whether President Trump, fuming over his election loss, will sign anything beyond a continuing resolution, a short-term bill that would fund the government until early next year at fiscal 2020 levels.”

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

House leadership elections: House Republicans are scheduled to hold their leadership elections on Tuesday; Democrats are planning their elections for Wednesday and Thursday. The gist: Leadership in both parties are expected to retain their positions.

Nominations: “Senate Republicans appear poised to confirm Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve board after keeping her nomination in limbo for months.”

Twitter and Facebook executives are back: “Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced late last month that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the committee on Tuesday … Graham is expected to focus the hearing on the platforms’ handling of the 2020 elections and a recent New York Post article that Twitter initially prevented the spread of on its platform.”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/38KBo9y

DEMOCRATS WANT TO SHARPEN THEIR MESSAGE AFTER THE NOV. 3 SETBACK:

https://bit.ly/3pJvAmS

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 11,048,174

U.S. death toll: 246,255

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Journalists everywhere take notes:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/35BkoRi

Read the excerpt: https://bit.ly/3lFrGci

Throwback — 20 years ago, minus 10 days:

Watch: https://bit.ly/36JZT4d

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Pence is in D.C. and is flying to Dover, Del., later today. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are in Wilmington, Del.

Today: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris receive a briefing on the economy.

12:30 p.m. EST: President Trump and Vice President Pence have lunch together.

2 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence leads a teleconference with governors on COVID-19.

2 p.m. EST: The House meets.

3 p.m. EST: The Senate meets.

4:15 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence leaves for the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

5:05 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence participates in a dignified transfer of a fallen soldier at Dover Air Force Base.

5:30 p.m. EST: A cloture vote on a nomination in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/32MGnTa

6:30 p.m. EST: Votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3pAcj71

6:55 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence returns to Washington, D.C.

Nov. 19: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Hill’s Diversity & Inclusion Summit.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/35q97mo

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:45 p.m. EST: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris deliver remarks on the economy. C-SPAN livestream: https://cs.pn/2K3n5T5

11 p.m. EST: “NASA provides full coverage of SpaceX Crew Dragon docking to the International Space Station, followed by a welcoming ceremony and news conference.” C-SPAN livestream: https://cs.pn/2K5kaJA

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Fast Food Day.

Space launches are so incredibly cool:

Four astronauts launched into space yesterday evening aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. https://cbsn.ws/35AOfJl

How long it will take the crew to reach the International Space Station: 27 hours

The astronauts: “Commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi” https://cbsn.ws/35AOfJl

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Omg, the astronauts snuck a Baby Yoda onto the spacecraft: No, seriously! Here’s a photo: https://bit.ly/3f4y1v5

This is a wild photo of the rocket launching through the clouds: https://bit.ly/3kCLfAo

If you missed it — here’s video of the launch: https://bit.ly/2H6z0hT

Whoa — check out the view from The University of Central Florida:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/32RknH3

And from a nearby hospital — it’s amazing how clearly you can see it: https://bit.ly/3noZ5rS

The view from Miami: https://bit.ly/2UuK9Mr

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence attended: Here are photos of them watching: https://bit.ly/2UwCflV

And to make you smile on a Monday afternoon, here’s a hamster with a creative solution: https://bit.ly/32PeyK8