The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify on 2020 elections

Presented by Capital One

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify | Twitter removed 300k+ misleading election tweets | Trump campaign lawsuits fizzle | Giuliani takes over Pa. suit | Biden fills top White House positions | Pressures Trump into cooperating with transition | Republicans turn in the towel on election | NYT speaks with Anthony Fauci live | Context to the Moderna vaccine announcement | Anniversary of the first COVID-19 case

HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey must be getting very cozy testifying:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning.

Why: To discuss how the social media companies handled the Nov. 3 elections

Hearing livestream: https://bit.ly/3nBhUIL

HIGHLIGHTS SO FAR:

Wow, that’s a lot of tweets: “Dorsey testified that Twitter removed some 300,000 election-related tweets between Oct. 27 and Nov. 11, representing 0.2% of all election-related tweets on the platform. Twitter has labeled or removed well over 50 posts from President Trump since Election Day.” https://fxn.ws/3pBQGDn

Zuckerberg on his platforms being addictive: “We certainly don’t want our products to be addictive.” https://bit.ly/36Ihvxb

Check out Jack Dorsey’s beard: https://bit.ly/3nveoiY

Pretty standard video backdrops, I’d say: https://bit.ly/36L52Je

It’s Tuesday! The election was just two weeks ago today. Oh, how I’ve aged. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

SPONSORED CONTENT — CAPITAL ONE Supporting Harlem’s Youth During the Pandemic While the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem physically closed after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it quickly pivoted to find new ways to provide equitable access and opportunities for youth to unlock their full potential. Learn more about how Capital One helped this nonprofit assist its community through reopening as an emergency food facility and providing families with online learning materials.

IN THE BIDEN TRANSITION

News this morning — You get a job! And you get a job! And you!:

President-elect Joe Biden announced top positions in his upcoming administration, giving longtime advisers key posts. https://bit.ly/2INIUW1

For example: “Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as deputy to chief of staff Ron Klain.”

And: “Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), who is expected to announce his resignation from Congress this morning, will serve in a wide-ranging role, both as a senior adviser to Biden and as the director of the White House office of Public Engagement.”

And: “Campaign chairman Steve Ricchetti, a veteran of the Clinton administration and a longtime staffer on Capitol Hill, will serve as counselor to the president. The Biden campaign’s chief strategist Mike Donilon will act as a senior adviser to the president, and the campaign’s general counsel, Dana Remus, will serve as counsel to the president.”

Joe Biden seen screaming into a pillow over his soon-to-be predecessor:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley, “President-elect Joe Biden on Monday vented frustration with President Trump for obstructing the transition process, saying that ‘more people may die’ from the coronavirus because the incoming administration has not been included in the plans to distribute a vaccine.” https://bit.ly/38SnF0f

In Biden’s words: “More people may die if we don’t coordinate … If we have to wait to Jan. 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month and a half. So it’s important that it be done, that there be coordination now or as rapidly as we can get it done.”

HOW BIDEN IS PRESSURING PRESIDENT TRUMP TO COOPERATE:

Via The Washington Post’s Matt Viser: https://wapo.st/36EZQGG

Immigration reform is back on the table in Washington:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is reviving the hunt for one of Washington’s biggest white whales: immigration reform.” https://bit.ly/3nAOA4O

How so: “Talk of a potential agreement under Biden comes as Congress has tried and failed in recent years to clinch a deal related to the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States. GOP senators pointed to immigration as one area of potential compromise under a government likely to be divided next year.”

IN THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

Trump campaign lawsuits are fizzling:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel, “The Trump campaign and its allies on Monday remained engaged in numerous election-related lawsuits more than a week after former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win the race, even as the scattershot legal effort has fallen far short of its goal of changing the election result.” https://bit.ly/3lDyzdW

Where the lawsuits stand: “To date, the litigation has produced very little for the Trump campaign in terms of court wins, and it has unearthed no credible evidence that systematic fraud or ballot tampering tainted the election, as President Trump continues to baselessly claim.”

The deadline is close: “As state and federal vote-certification deadlines draw near, and with Biden’s win moving further beyond the reach of the courts, some election law experts have increasingly begun describing Trump’s legal gambit as a lost cause.”

Keep in mind: Biden is closing in with 306 Electoral College votes. That’s not close enough where the lawsuits could ever change the outcome of the election.

Where the Trump campaign stands now: https://bit.ly/3lDyzdW

News this morning — ‘scuse me, coming through, make room, make room:

“President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday filed an application to formally appear in federal court in Pennsylvania on behalf of the president’s campaign in a case seeking to stop the commonwealth from certifying its election results.” https://bit.ly/36Kx5bv

Why now: “The move came after several lawyers withdrew from representing the Trump campaign in the case, which has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.”

Keep in mind: More than a week ago, President-elect Biden was projected to win Pennsylvania.

Republicans are starting to throw in the towel:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, Top Republicans — and even a top White House official — are starting to acknowledge that Biden won the presidential election. https://bit.ly/3f8Cr4d

From National security adviser Robert O’Brien: “If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — and obviously things look that way now — we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council.”

From Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee: “This is my second transition where we move from one political party to another in the White House,” he said Friday, describing the incoming administration as having “an entirely different feeling or dynamic.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) referred to Biden as president-elect: “That will be the president-elect’s decision, obviously,” Rubio said when asked about Biden’s appointments.

More examples of how Republicans are changing their tune: https://bit.ly/3f8Cr4d

THE BIG CHALLENGE FOR VICE PRESIDENT PENCE:

Via Politico’s Gabby Orr: https://politi.co/2IAzbmx

SPONSORED CONTENT — CAPITAL ONE Our commitment to growth in underserved communities Through the Capital One Impact Initiative, we’re supporting socioeconomic mobility through our $200 million, five-year commitment to closing gaps in equity and opportunity. Read about our focus on creating a world where everyone has an equal opportunity to prosper.

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

What’s the deal with this Moderna vaccine? Here’s a helpful Q&A:

Here are a few:

“How do Moderna’s early results compare with Pfizer’s?”

“What about other vaccine candidates?”

“Do the new vaccine trial results mean the end to the pandemic?”

“How long will the coronavirus vaccines last?”

Answers from The New York Times’s Carl Zimmer: https://nyti.ms/3f65O7g

HAPPENING TODAY — TELL US MORE, ANTHONY:

Anthony Fauci spoke with The New York Times this morning on the latest with vaccines and an outlook for the winter. Livestream: https://nyti.ms/32SKkWN

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 11,218,305

U.S. death toll: 247,263

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Oh, lovely…. Hope you have a socially distanced, quarantine, Zoom birthday like the rest of us:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3pvDz6K

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Young voters in Georgia: ‘Uhhh, did you guys just see those people winking and smiling at us?’:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester, “Democrats see boosting turnout among first-time young voters as crucial to securing victory in January’s Senate runoffs in Georgia, which has historically favored the Republican Party.” https://bit.ly/36IA6t4

How so: “Democrats were successful in turning out the Black vote in November, which played a role in President-elect Joe Biden becoming the first Democratic nominee to win the Peach State since 1992. And the party says that greater turnout from young voters — especially those who couldn’t vote in the general election — could put them over the top in the runoffs.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I hope everyone has unlimited texting plans:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3lIIT4C

Ha:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3kDWWqA

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are in Wilmington, Del.

Today: President Trump has no public events scheduled.

Today: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris receive a briefing on national security.

11 a.m. EST: First votes in the Senate.

2:15 p.m. EST: Two more Senate roll call votes if cloture is invoked. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3lIDwSI

3 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

6 – 8 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3f6THH7

Nov. 19: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Hill’s Diversity & Inclusion Summit.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/35q97mo

WHAT TO WATCH:

Today: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Livestream: https://cs.pn/32SgiCs

11:30 a.m. EST: House Democratic leaders held a news conference. Livestream: https://cs.pn/2IKvx9B

2:30 p.m. EST: A Senate subcommittee hearing on manufacturing and the pandemic. Livestream: https://cs.pn/36J5cR9

5 p.m. EST: House Republican leaders hold a news conference. Livestream: https://cs.pn/38YmjRE

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Baklava Day.

And because you made it this far, here’s a puppy and a duckling who are the best of friends: https://bit.ly/3lLjxmI