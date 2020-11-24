To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump holds his last turkey pardon ceremony | Meet Corn and Cob | Biden announces foreign policy posts | Biden’s first interview as president-elect tonight | Trump orders GSA to begin transition | Follows chorus of GOP criticism | Insists he will ‘prevail’ | Dems under pressure for COVID-19 deal | Two-thirds of Americans want coronavirus package as priority for Biden

HAPPENING AT 2 P.M.

Check out these handsome fellas:

President Trump will pardon his last Thanksgiving turkey today at the White House. https://n.pr/3ftgMnz

When — 2 p.m. EST: Here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/2J8qm2Y

Photo of the turkeys having a spa night in The Willard Hotel: https://bit.ly/3funY2D

Bachelor contestant No. 1 — Meet Corn! He’s had his wild adventures. Lots of them, actually. Now he’s ready to settle down:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3fsbCs3

Bachelor contestant No. 2 — Meet Cob! He’s young, he’s fun, but always looking for Mrs. Right:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2UWtAcB

It’s Tuesday — two days until the turkey! Ear muffs, Corn and Cob! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

HAPPENING AT 1 P.M.

Roll, roll, roll them out:

“President-elect Joe Biden is turning to a coterie of longtime advisers with decades of experience in Washington’s foreign policy establishment to build out his national security team.” https://bit.ly/2UYSKY0

What this says about Biden’s incoming administration: “Biden’s reliance on longtime foreign policy and national security hands – almost all of them Obama administration alums – speaks to what will be among his highest priorities when he takes office in January: repairing and restoring many of the global alliances and agreements that frayed under President Trump’s ‘America First’ approach to international affairs.”

At 1 p.m. EST: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris announce foreign policy and national security posts in the new administration. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3m05DgA

FIVE HOUSE DEMOCRATS WHO COULD JOIN BIDEN’S CABINET:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos: https://bit.ly/3nTkQAt

HAPPENING AT 6:30 P.M. EST:

NBC’s Lester Holt will interview Biden for his first sit-down as president-elect. https://bit.ly/2J8zWTQ

LATEST WITH THE TRANSITION OF POWER

Carry on-on-on-on-on, carry on, carry on:

–> https://bit.ly/2UW3CWH 😉

President Trump ordered his administration to begin the formal transition process for President-elect Joe Biden through the General Services Administration (GSA). https://bit.ly/3l2Imci

Does that mean Trump conceded: Nope.

Trump tweeted: “I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good … fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.” https://bit.ly/3kWh2MR

HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF MARK MEADOWS WROTE IN A MEMO TO STAFF:

The White House “will comply with all actions needed to ensure the smooth transfer of power.” Yes, but Meadows also said: “Our work here is not finished … I am confident that each of you will represent and preserve the Executive Office of the President as we continue on.” (From Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs) https://bit.ly/3ftFUdS

TRUMP’S TRANSITION ORDER FOLLOWS A CHORUS OF GOP CRITICISM:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3l2Imci

NEW REPORT — SECRET SERVICE IS LOOKING FOR STAFFING IN FLORIDA:

Via ABC’s John Santucci, Josh Margolin, Katherine Faulders, and Aaron Katersky, “Secret Service agents in the president’s detail are being asked whether they’re interested in transferring to Palm Beach, Florida, sources have told ABC News.” https://abcn.ws/3pT3YvH

Trump’s loss is creating divisions in the GOP:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Trump’s loss in the 2020 election — and his continued attempts to pretend it didn’t happen — are throwing the Republican Party and the broader forces of conservatism into turmoil.” https://bit.ly/3mewMMZ

The split within the party: “The split is between those who are maintaining loyalty toward Trump as he fights on, and those who are becoming more assertive about saying it’s all over.”

Yesterday, a few more Republican senators acknowledged Biden’s win: Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

Where Republicans go from here: https://bit.ly/3mewMMZ

ANOTHER BLOW TO THE TRUMP CAMP — MICHIGAN CERTIFIED ITS RESULTS:

The four-member Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted 3-0 to certify the state’s election results of President-elect Biden defeating President Trump. https://bit.ly/2J86zRc

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 12,430,825

U.S. death toll: 257,991

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context — two months ago today: 6,937,145 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 201,959 had died. https://bit.ly/2J172Vr

NYC’S COVID-19 FIELD HOSPITAL REOPENS:

Via NBC’s David K. Li, “The temporary facility at Staten Island University Hospital had been operated from early April through the end of June during initial action against the pandemic, authorities said.” https://nbcnews.to/3pTTUCu

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/3m39A3U

IN CONGRESS

And if you turn to your left, you’ll see who is facing the brunt of pressure:

“Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are facing increasing pressure — both internal and external — to accept a smaller coronavirus aid package for the sake of securing another round of emergency relief before year’s end.” Where talks stand: https://bit.ly/39cnAoo

POLLING SHOWS THAT AMERICANS WANT A COVID DEAL:

According to a Morning Consult/Politico tracking poll, 67 percent of voters think President-elect Biden should prioritize a COVID-19 relief package in his first 100 days. https://bit.ly/33a3pDF

Headlines around the country:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/362A2Fv

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Lol, thanks for the reminder:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/360hINe

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Pence has no public events on his schedule.

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EST: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris announce foreign policy and national security posts in the new administration. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3m05DgA

2 p.m. EST: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump present the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2J8qm2Y

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Sardines Day. Sure, whatever.

And to brighten your Tuesday afternoon, here are turkeys playing soccer: https://bit.ly/3l1dkBM