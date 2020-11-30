The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – Biden unveils batch of his White House team

Presented by Capital One

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Moderna applies for vaccine emergency authorization | Biden announces economic team | Yellen tapped for Treasury | Announces historic all-female White House comms team | Congress returns with 11 days to fund the government | Arizona certifies election results | Melania unveils 2020 Christmas decorations | 400+ Cyber Monday deals

LATEST WITH THE BIDEN TRANSITION

Announced this a.m. — Step right up! We are now shifting into the economics portion of the program:

President-elect Joe Biden formally announced his nominees for his economic team. https://bit.ly/37pcsSy

THE LIST:

Treasury secretary: Biden nominated former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen. https://bit.ly/2VjT7g8

Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget: Neera Tanden, president of the liberal Center for American Progress think tank.

Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA): Cecilia Rouse, dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

CEA members: campaign adviser and former chief economist Jared Bernstein and the Washington Center for Equitable Growth co-founder Heather Boushey.

Who run the world? (girls), who run the world? (girls):

President-elect Biden unveiled his all-female White House communications team for his upcoming administration. https://bit.ly/3miHXEa

White House press secretary: Jen Psaki, who served as “White House communications director, deputy White House communications director and deputy White House press secretary during the Obama administration.”

Principal deputy press secretary: Karine Jean-Pierre, “a former NBC and MSNBC political analyst, served as a senior adviser to Biden and the chief of staff to Harris during the campaign.”

White House communications director: Kate Bedingfield, who served as the deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden campaign.

Deputy White House communications director: Pili Tobar.

Communications director for Harris: Ashley Etienne. “Etienne was previously the first woman and person of color to serve as the communications director and senior adviser to the House Speaker.”

Spokeswoman for Harris: Symone Sanders.

Communications director for soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden: Elizabeth Alexander.

ANNOUNCEMENTS! ALL! AROUND!:

President-elect Biden just announced the leaders of the inauguration planning committee. https://bit.ly/39waQcq

IF YOU’RE LOSING TRACK OF ALL THE NOMINATIONS, HERE’S A LIST OF BIDEN’S CABINET SO FAR:

https://nyti.ms/2JfbUqC

NEWS THIS MORNING

Dec. 21 could be the magic Moderna date if all goes to plan:

Moderna announced that it is applying for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine today (!) https://nyti.ms/2HQlWNY

“Moderna’s application is based on data that it also announced on Monday, showing that its vaccine is 94.1 percent effective, and that its study of 30,000 people has met the scientific criteria needed to determine whether the vaccine works … The new data also showed that the vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing severe disease from the coronavirus.”

The scale of doses: The company is planning to produce 20 million doses by the end of the year and between 500 million to a billion next year. Keep in mind: Each patient requires two doses, so 20 million doses means 10 million people.

Is Moderna the first to apply?: No, Pfizer applied on Nov. 20. “Pfizer has said it can produce up to 50 million doses this year, with about half going to the United States. Its vaccine also requires two doses per person.”

Everything we know about the vaccine authorization process from The New York Times: https://nyti.ms/2HQlWNY

THE CDC IS CONSIDERING A SHORTER QUARANTINE PERIOD:

Via The New York Times’ Apoorva Mandavilli, “The accumulating data presents a quandary: Should public health officials shorten the recommended isolation time if it means more infected people will cooperate? Or should officials opt for longer periods in order to prevent transmission in virtually all cases, even if doing so takes a harsher toll on the economy?”: https://nyti.ms/2KICc4H

If the CDC changes its recommendations, when could that be?: Possibly next week.

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 13,393,166

U.S. death toll: 266,932

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

The real action is what happens in private:

Lawmakers are returning to Washington today with just 11 days to pass a government funding bill to avert a holiday shutdown.

The plan B if Congress doesn’t fund the government by Dec. 11: Pass a short-term funding bill.

The major legislative items left to pass: “Much of the action will be off of the floor this week. Congress is juggling a looming deadline for funding the government with unresolved fights over a fifth coronavirus relief bill and a mammoth defense policy measure.”

Another day with no real movement on the coronavirus relief negotiations: “The need for quick action on funding the government comes amid no signs of movement on a fifth coronavirus relief deal … Public health experts expect initial distribution of a vaccine by the end of the year, but economists are warning that, given the deep and far-reaching fallout from the virus, another round of assistance is needed to help stabilize the economy and provide relief to hard-hit small businesses.”

Where the negotiations stand: Republicans are pushing for a roughly $500 billion bill. Democrats are eyeing a bill closer to $2.2 trillion.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS:

GSA briefing is today: “General Services Administration (GSA) deputy administrator Allison Brigati is slated to conduct a 30-minute briefing to the House committee chairs and ranking Republican members on Nov. 30 to discuss the presidential transition process.”

Another Democratic senator in town: “Sen.-elect Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is expected to be sworn in this week after the result of his Senate race against GOP Sen. Martha McSally is certified on Monday.” Why today: It was a special election.

Medical marijuana: “The House is slated to take up legislation aimed at decriminalizing marijuana on the federal level, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced.”

Nominations: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has teed up several nominations on the Senate floor.”

Details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke: https://bit.ly/2KSGMgZ

THE INCOMING CONGRESS LOOKS A LOT MORE LIKE AMERICA:

Via The Hill’s Lillian Bautista, Damare Baker and Reid Wilson, “The 117th Congress will be the most diverse group of lawmakers ever to chart the nation’s course when it meets in January after women and nonwhite candidates made gains in the November elections.” Breakdown: https://bit.ly/36kfuIs

JUST RELEASED — THE HILL’S NEW MEMBERS GUIDE 2020:

“Congratulations on your 2020 election victory — and welcome to Capitol Hill.” https://bit.ly/39qUS3d

ON TAP:

The Senate returns today. The House is out.

12:30 p.m. EST: President Trump and Vice President Pence have lunch together.

2 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence leads a video teleconference with governors.

3 p.m. EST: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EST: The Senate holds a cloture vote on a nomination. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/35PjCQN

WHAT TO WATCH:

1 p.m. EST: Arizona certifies its 2020 election results. Livestream: https://bit.ly/33wUc8L

