The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – Fauci to serve as Biden’s chief medical adviser

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Fauci to serve as Biden’s chief medical adviser | Economy adds 245k jobs, lower than expectations | Trump health officials sound alarms on COVID-19 | Trump stays largely silent | Obama, Pence campaign in Georgia today | Trump follows with Saturday Georgia trip | U.S. tops 14M COVID-19 cases | National Cookie Day deals

NEWS THIS MORNING

Yes! Yes! A million times yes!:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert said that he immediately responded “yes” to President-elect Joe Biden’s offer to serve as his chief medical adviser. https://bit.ly/39IWR3i

Fauci told NBC’s “Today”: “Absolutely, I said yes right on the spot.” Watch the full exchange between Fauci and NBC’s Savannah Guthrie: https://bit.ly/3ouClHP

How is this different from his current role?: Well, Fauci has served director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for six presidential administrations and will continue to do so. But he will now *also* serve as Biden’s chief medical adviser.

Is this the first we heard of this offer?: No, Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper about the offer yesterday. https://bit.ly/33JLiVu

Not the best jobs report we’ve ever had:

The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, as the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has slowed. https://bit.ly/39JssS7

What economists had predicted: Economists predicted that the U.S. economy would add 400,000 or so jobs.

The unemployment rate: Fell to 6.7 percent

Context to the numbers: “The U.S. has regained roughly 11.6 million of the 21 million jobs lost to the onset of the pandemic, but the surprisingly steep drop-off in job gains last month is a red flag for the fragile economy as the coronavirus surges across the nation.”

Happy Friday! Christmas is three weeks from today! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN CONGRESS

Come on. All the cool kids are doing it:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, lawmakers in both parties are pressuring congressional leadership to reach a deal for a coronavirus relief package. https://bit.ly/2L9JVZZ

What lawmakers are telling leadership: “The lawmakers are warning businesses and workers will be further hurt if no deal is reached, and that it will further imperil their party.”

Republicans are urging McConnell to be flexible: “Senate Republicans are putting the squeeze on [Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)], arguing he should agree to a deal even if it means accepting a price tag higher than the $500 billion target he has set for a relief package.”

Pelosi and Schumer are also under pressure: “[Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)] are under pressure from Democrats disappointed the party lost seats in the House and failed to win the Senate in November.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Trump health officials are pacing back and forth while their boss is just chillin’:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “Trump administration health officials are issuing increasingly dire warnings about the coronavirus and its rapid spread across the country, drawing a sharp contrast to the president’s reluctance to acknowledge the severity of the crisis head-on.” https://bit.ly/3qv9wg8

What Trump has been up to: “Instead, many of his public statements have focused on election conspiracy theories and his refusal to accept the results, underscored by a 46-minute video he posted to Facebook on Wednesday.”

If I never see the phrase ‘grim milestone’ ever again, it will be too soon:

The U.S. has officially diagnosed more than 14 million coronavirus cases. https://bit.ly/2JATwZk

The worst part: We hit 13 million cases less than a week ago, meaning cases are rising at an alarming rate.

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 14,160,405

U.S. death toll: 276,513

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

LATEST WITH THE BIDEN TRANSITION

Unity is the magic word:

Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Mike Lillis, “Progressives are seeking to avoid a civil war in the Democratic Party even as they assert their influence on President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks.” https://bit.ly/2VDrcrE

How it’s been going: “When Biden has named a Cabinet member, it has generally been met by applause from the party, including the left wing, even if the pick was not the number one candidate of progressives.”

Reasoning from Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.): “The goal is unity. We’re a diverse caucus, and President-Elect Biden has promised a diverse cabinet — diverse in every way. There are going to be moderates; there are going to be progressives.”

ON TAP:

The House met this morning. The Senate is out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Pence is in Georgia today. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are in Wilmington, Del.

Today: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris receive the President’s Daily Brief.

Today: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris virtually meet with the National Association of Counties Board of Directors.

President Trump has no public events on his schedule.

9:25 a.m. EST: Vice President Pence left for Georgia.

Noon: Vice President Pence led a roundtable in Atlanta on the COVID-19 vaccine.

1:45 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence leave for Savannah, Ga.

3 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence speaks at a “Defend the Majority” rally in Savannah.

5:45 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence lands in Washington, D.C.

Saturday: President Trump campaigns in Georgia. Details: https://n.pr/3mGzpXS

Monday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Aspiration & Resilience: Arab Youth in the COVID-19 Era.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/33H6v2A

Dec. 10: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Doing Better in America.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/33H6v2A

WHAT TO WATCH:

Today: President-elect Biden delivers remarks on the final jobs report of 2020.

10:45 a.m. EST: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3mJhcsG

11:50 a.m. EST: Vice President Pence visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Emergency Operations Center in Atlanta. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3mIsIEO

2:45 p.m. EST: Former President Obama speaks at a virtual campaign event for the Democratic candidates in Georgia’s Senate runoffs. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3mJ8cUr

