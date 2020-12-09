The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Alibaba – Developments in the stimulus talks

Presented by Alibaba

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Developments in the stimulus talks | White House offers proposal | Includes $600 checks, trimmed down unemployment benefits | Dems reject proposal | Direct payments more likely in a later bill | Biden’s defense pick faces hurdles | HHS nominee faces GOP opposition | Vaccine supply challenges | Pence visits Cape Canaveral | Biden announces Lloyd Austin for Pentagon chief at 2:30 p.m. | National Pastry Day

IN CONGRESS

‘I raise you $600 stimulus checks, but take out the unemployment benefit’:

Via The New York Times’s Emily Cochrane, “Jump-starting negotiations with days to spare, the White House on Tuesday offered Democrats a $916 billion pandemic stimulus proposal that would meet their demand to provide some relief to state and local governments and include liability protections for businesses that have been a top priority of Republicans.” https://nyti.ms/37NuK0f

That includes: Another round of stimulus checks to Americans, but this time $600.

At the expense of: “The plan does not include a proposed revival of $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits, though it would extend other federal unemployment programs set to expire in the coming weeks.”

Why this development is big: It’s the first time that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has participated in coronavirus relief talks since the Nov. 3 election.

Republicans liked the proposal: “House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reportedly told the White House on Tuesday that they would support including $600 stimulus checks in a coronavirus relief package.” https://bit.ly/3gvwWNH

Dems have already rejected the plan: “The White House’s new proposal … was ultimately rejected Tuesday by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who said the package was inadequate and obstructive of existing bipartisan talks over a separate compromise.”

HOW CONGRESS IS BARRELING TOWARD A ‘COVID CLIFF’:

https://bit.ly/2JPMLCT

KEEP IN MIND — STIMULUS CHECKS ARE MORE LIKELY TO BE IN A LATER RELIEF PACKAGE:

“Support grew on Tuesday for including a new round of stimulus checks in the COVID-19 relief package being negotiated on Capitol Hill, even as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle indicated that any direct payments are more likely to be part of a follow-up measure next year.” https://bit.ly/3gwM6m4

MEANWHILE — TRUMP AND THE GOP MAY NOT BE THE BEST OF BUDS RIGHT NOW:

Via Politico’s Burgess Everett and Andrew Desiderio, “Republicans plot their first and last Trump rebellion: The annual defense policy bill is where GOP lawmakers draw the line.” https://politi.co/3qIGeuj

It's Wednesday — we are halfway there! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

LATEST WITH THE BIDEN TRANSITION

Lloyd Austin is in for a ride getting confirmed:

Via The Hill’s Rebecca Kheel and Ellen Mitchell, “President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to be Defense secretary, [Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin,] is already facing a significant hurdle to being confirmed: getting a waiver that will allow him to lead the Pentagon.” https://bit.ly/2JMEyzm

Why he needs a waiver: To preserve the tradition of having the Pentagon led by a civilian, military members are required to be retired for at least seven years to be considered. Austin has been out of the military for four years, so he would need a waiver to be exempted.

Why Congress is hesitant to give him a waiver: Congress just recently gave a waiver to former U.S. Marine commander James Mattis. https://bit.ly/3oDdKAo

Keep in mind: “Austin would be the nation’s first Black Defense secretary, a historic milestone that could be hard for Congress to block. But lawmakers in both parties signaled Tuesday the bar will be high to grant Austin a waiver.”

BIDEN EXPLAINS HIS PICK:

In The Atlantic, President-elect Biden writes, “Why I Chose Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense.” https://bit.ly/33XslPe

The gist: “We need a leader who is tested, and matched to the challenges we face in this moment.”

Excerpt: “The fact is, Austin’s many strengths and his intimate knowledge of the Department of Defense and our government are uniquely matched to the challenges and crises we face. He is the person we need in this moment.”

Speaking of Cabinet picks with a fun confirmation process ahead:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “President-elect Joe Biden’s choice of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is running into early opposition from Senate Republicans.” https://bit.ly/3oAojUX

The first worry about Becerra: “GOP lawmakers are raising concerns about Becerra’s lack of professional experience in the health care sector, although he did sit on the House Ways and Means Committee, which has oversight of health issues, when he served in the House.”

The second worry about Becerra: “Another red flag for Republicans is Becerra’s aggressive resistance to Trump administration policies as the attorney general of California. Becerra participated in nearly 100 lawsuits challenging the Trump administration and was recently dubbed ‘California’s anti-Trump attack dog’ by The New York Times.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

There’s a vaccine supply risk I should mention:

Via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel, “The Trump administration’s decision not to purchase additional doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could prove to be a risky gamble resulting in a delay of an ambitious schedule to vaccinate Americans.” https://bit.ly/3gvXnmu

Where we stand: “The administration has a contract in place for 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, enough to vaccinate only 50 million people. In addition, the company’s commitments to other countries means that if the U.S. needs more doses, the company would not be able to fulfill them until the summer.”

Trump suggested that the White House could force Pfizer to give the U.S. more doses: “If necessary, we’ll invoke the Defense Production Act, but we don’t think it will be necessary,” Trump said yesterday.

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 15,186,244

U.S. death toll: 286,461

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

IN THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

It’s a no from the Supreme Court:

Via NPR’s Barbara Sprunt, “The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, signaling the high court would not go along with President Trump‘s unprecedented efforts to win another term despite a decisive defeat in the popular vote and Electoral College.” The full story: https://n.pr/3qJU6EE

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/3oC3Y1r

NOTABLE TWEETS:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump is at the White House. Vice President Pence is visiting Cape Canaveral, Fla., today. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are in Wilmington, Del.

