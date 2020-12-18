The Hill’s 12:30 Report: First White House officials to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pences receive vaccine | Pelosi, McConnell say they will receive vaccine in the next few days | Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump’s immigrant census plan | Congress poised to blow past funding deadline | Dems treat relief package as ‘down payment’ on a larger bill | GOP disagrees | Biden has no public events today | Anniversary of his wife, daughter’s car accident | Zoom removes time limit for the holidays

NEWS THIS MORNING

Mike Pence shows us how it’s done — and like a champ, I might add:

Vice President Pence, second lady Karen Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on live television this morning. https://bit.ly/34ouaFi

Pence said: That he “didn’t feel a thing.”

Watch: https://bit.ly/34sid1o

Sitting front and center:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2LNYQcC

NEXT UP — NANCY PELOSI, MITCH MCCONNELL ET ALL:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) separately said last night that they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.

From Pelosi: “With confidence in the vaccine and at the direction of the Attending Physician, I plan to receive the vaccine in the next few days … Even with a vaccine, I will continue to follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines by continuing to wear a mask and take other science-based steps to stop the spread of the virus.” https://bit.ly/34ouaFi

From McConnell: “Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days … Even with a vaccine, I will continue following [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing my hands frequently.” https://bit.ly/34luN2g

Happy Friday! Christmas is a week from today! Today is also National Answer the Phone Like Buddy the Elf Day!

IN THE SUPREME COURT

This a.m. — The Supreme Court threw out challenge to Trump census plan:

The Supreme Court ruled this morning to dismiss a challenge to the Trump administration’s exclusion of undocumented immigrants from the U.S. Census. https://bit.ly/3h1APdn

The decision: 6-3, along ideological lines

LATEST WITH THE GOVERNMENT FUNDING DEADLINE

Why yes, the deadline is today.:

Congress is set to blow past the midnight deadline to fund the government as lawmakers continue to work out the details of a coronavirus relief package. https://bit.ly/3mt5iCn

MCCONNELL SAYS ITS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ THAT TALKS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Via CBS’s Grace Segers, “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that the Senate is “highly likely” to work through the weekend as congressional leaders scramble to reach a deal on a government funding measure and a coronavirus relief bill.” https://cbsn.ws/3r8QHiV

Soo, what happens at midnight?: “[McConnell] suggested Congress may have to pass a short-term continuing resolution to keep the government open past a Friday deadline to avert a shutdown and give lawmakers more time to negotiate.”

HOW DEMOCRATS ARE JUSTIFYING THE SMALLER PRICE TAG:

Senate Democrats are treating this coronavirus relief package as a “down payment” on a larger future bill. https://bit.ly/3ai5Icq

The problem with that: Republicans are signaling that they have no plans to pass another relief bill.

HOW THIS FUNDING WILL MAKE A NEW CHALLENGE FOR BIDEN NEXT YEAR:

Via The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley and Emily Cochrane: https://nyti.ms/3h1I7he

IN CONGRESS

This is a BIG deal:

Via The Hill’s Maggie Miller, “Lawmakers are raising questions about whether the attack on the federal government widely attributed to Russia constitutes an act of war.” https://bit.ly/3rd2ey2

For context on this hack: It may be the biggest cyberattack in U.S. history.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told CNN: “We can’t be buddies with Vladimir Putin and have him at the same time making this kind of cyberattack on America. This is virtually a declaration of war by Russia on the United States and we should take that seriously.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said on SiriusXM’s “The Big Picture with Olivier Knox”: “Our national security is extraordinarily vulnerable… In this setting, not to have the White House aggressively speaking out and protesting and taking punitive action is really, really quite extraordinary.”

IF YOU HAVEN’T BEEN FOLLOWING THIS STORY:

Here’s what we know about the hack, via NPR: https://n.pr/38evoE4

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Another step in approving a second vaccine:

“A second coronavirus vaccine is one step closer to being delivered, after a federal panel of outside experts on Thursday endorsed a coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, and recommended the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) move forward with emergency authorization.” https://bit.ly/2Wnksyq

The vote: 20-0

What’s different about this vaccine endorsement: The panel considered the Moderna vaccine for patients 18 and up. Pfizer’s vaccine approved was for patients 16 and up.

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 17,233,022

U.S. death toll: 311,010

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/34q5hc8

IN THE BIDEN TRANSITION

Tidbit — why Joe Biden has no events scheduled for today:

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein tweeted, “President-elect Biden has no public events on his schedule [today]. It’s the anniversary of the 1972 traffic accident that killed his wife Neilia and daughter Naomi.” https://bit.ly/2WqGS1Q

NOTABLE TWEETS:

The best of Capitol Hill:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2WohgCz

This is a funny clip about Biden family traditions:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3p19POb

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are in Washington, D.C.

President-elect Biden has no public events scheduled.

Today: Vice President-elect Harris meets with transition advisers.

1 p.m. EST: First votes in the House. Last votes are still up in the air. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3nq88JH

3:30 p.m. EST: President Trump meets with Vice President Pence and acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller in the Oval Office.

WHAT TO WATCH:

8 a.m. EST: Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence received the COVID-19 vaccine. Livestream: https://bit.ly/34sid1o

10:45 a.m. EST: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/34lFUbl

4 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence holds a birthday celebration for Space Force. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ai2upk

