The Hill’s 12:30 Report : Congress passes mammoth funding bill, heads to Trump’s desk

There’s a lawmaker-shaped hole in the exit — peace out!:
Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, The House and Senate passed the long-awaited deal to fund the government through Oct. 1 and provide economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://bit.ly/3mKjZ42
Now what?: The bill heads to President Trump’s desk where he has until Dec. 28 to sign it. Btw: The White House has said Trump will sign it.
That’s a doozy: the bill totaled 5,593 pages (!)
THE SHORT VERSION OF WHAT’S IN THE BILL:
The gist of the coronavirus relief aid: “The coronavirus relief portion of the bill doesn’t include the biggest priorities for Republicans and Democrats — liability protections and more money for state and local governments, respectively. But it does include $284 billion for another round of small business aid … a $300-per-week federal unemployment boost for 11 weeks, a round of $600 stimulus checks for those making up to $75,000, more money for schools and hospitals, and an extension of an eviction moratorium.”
The gist of the government funding: “The government funding portion includes $1.375 billion for 56 miles for Trump’s border wall, $5 million to create a database to track police misconduct, $153 million for programs to improve community relations with police, and a 3 percent pay raise for the military and a 1 percent pay raise for the civilian federal workforce.”
SOME INDUSTRIES ARE HAPPY WITH THIS BILL. OTHERS ARE NOT:
Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano: https://bit.ly/34zaRsO
THE BILL’S PASSAGE SETS OFF A SCRAMBLE TO DECLARE VICTORY AND ASSIGN BLAME:
Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3ay5Moz
WHAT’S NEXT — DEMOCRATS ARE ALREADY EYEING ANOTHER COVID-19 RELIEF BILL:
Via The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda, “Democrats are arguing that more coronavirus relief legislation will need to be enacted early in the incoming Biden administration.” https://bit.ly/2KQ3p5r
IN THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE
Tidbit — What will happen to Trump’s tweets when he leaves office:
Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3h7bije
LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS
A number of lawmakers don’t want to cut the line:
Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, “A small but growing number of lawmakers are declining early access to a COVID-19 vaccine that’s being offered to them under continuity of government policies.”
Who: Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Jefferson Van Drew (R-N.J.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and incoming Rep.-elect Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
Why: They want health care workers and seniors to be vaccinated first.
THE LATEST NUMBERS:
Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 18,057,172
U.S. death toll: 319,827
Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y
NOTABLE TWEETS:
My mannnn, Tony!:
Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2LRHBXK
Here is video of Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins receiving the Moderna vaccine: https://bit.ly/38ucR6O
ON TAP:
The House and Senate are out. President Trump is at the White House. Vice President Pence is in West Palm Beach, Fla. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are in Wilmington, Del.
President Trump has no events scheduled.
Today: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris receive the President’s Daily Brief and meet with advisers.
9:15 a.m. EST: Vice President Pence left for West Palm Beach, Fla.
3:50 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence returns to Washington, D.C.
WHAT TO WATCH:
Noon: Vice President Pence delivered remarks at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3aCYpfs
2:30 p.m. EST: President-elect Biden delivers remarks from Wilmington. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3nLr2uS
