The Hill’s 12:30 Report: US braces for Ga. results, DC protests

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Polls open in toss-up Georgia runoffs | Absentee ballots may slow down results | Can’t start counting until tonight | Trump holds Ga. campaign rally | Airs campaign grievances | Says he ‘hopes Mike Pence comes through’ for him in tomorrow’s count | DC boards up | Road closures ahead of protests | What to expect | Proud Boys leader arrested upon return to DC | Law student offered Moderna vaccine while grocery shopping

HAPPENING TODAY

Today’s the big day:

The polls are open in Georgia for the two Senate runoff races that will determine control of the upper chamber. https://nbcnews.to/38ZSyyA

When the polls close: 7 p.m. EST, though anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote.

How many early ballots were cast?: “More than 3 million Georgia residents have already cast ballots in the two races during the early voting period that started Dec. 14.”

The two Republicans on the ballot: Incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler and former Sen. David Perdue.

The two Democrats on the ballot: Challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock

KEEP IN MIND — ABSENTEE BALLOTS CANNOT START TO BE COUNTED UNTIL 7 P.M. EST TONIGHT:

I.e.: We may not know the winners tonight. https://on.mktw.net/3otHJLm

Watch: https://bit.ly/3hRjB2X

Never miss an opportunity for a rally!:

President Trump made a campaign stop in Georgia last night for the Republican candidates in today’s Georgia Senate runoffs. https://bit.ly/38e2tRF

A dominant theme in his rally for the Republican candidates — himself: Trump’s first words as his walked out on stage were, “I want to thank you very much. Hello, Georgia. By the way, there’s no way we lost Georgia. There’s no way. That was a rigged election. But we’re still fighting it.”

And he mentioned tomorrow’s electoral vote certification in Congress: “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you,” Trump said. “I hope that our great vice president…comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through I won’t like him as much.” Watch Trump’s line about Pence: https://bit.ly/2XeVlOF

Keep in mind about Georgia’s election results: “Georgia has undergone multiple audits and hand recounts, with each one confirming [Joe] Biden had won the state by roughly 12,000 votes.”

It's Tuesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

T-MINUS ONE DAY

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senate Republicans are going to war with each other over the upcoming Electoral College vote in Congress as lawmakers try to fill a post-Trump power vacuum.” https://bit.ly/2JL7cRw

The situation: “The public infighting is putting a spotlight on simmering divisions and setting up the scenario Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — who watched GOP squabbling cost him seats in previous election cycles — wanted to avoid when he warned members not to object to Wednesday’s counting of the electoral votes.”

But alas…: “Instead, in a rare act of defiance, at least 13 Republican senators are supporting an effort to overturn the election results, offering a glimpse of what may lie ahead for a caucus with competing political ambitions heading into 2024.”

This a.m. from the president:

WHAT TO EXPECT IN WASHINGTON, DC

Welp, it’s been a good year for plywood makers. Some businesses are boarding up … again:

Via NBC Washington’s Shomari Stone, some business owners in downtown Washington, D.C., are boarding their windows to prevent any damage from upcoming protests. Details: https://bit.ly/3nhDvFw

Photo of a business boarding up: https://bit.ly/3bbDwbK

Video of Trump supporters at LAX on their way to D.C.: https://bit.ly/3ohjSPh

HERE’S A LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES IN THE DISTRICT:

Via WTOP News: https://bit.ly/2LknjWO

HOW D.C. IS PLANNING TO HANDLE THE PROTESTS:

Via Fox 5 DC: https://bit.ly/2Lo60Eh

THE PENTAGON APPROVED DC’S REQUEST FOR NATIONAL GUARD FORCES TO BE DEPLOYED:

The Proud Boys leader was arrested when he arrived in the city:

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Monday for an outstanding warrant when he returned to Washington, D.C. https://cbsn.ws/2JKNRzR

The charges: “He was arrested in response to an outstanding warrant on a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property connected to the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Washington, D.C., church last month; but when he was detained, Tarrio also had in his possession two high-capacity magazines, according to a source familiar with the case.”

Timing: Tarrio was arrested two days before his group is expected to protest in downtown Washington, D.C., over the presidential election results.

IN THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

Like an electric toothbrush that is slowing down and running out of power:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels, “President Trump is witnessing his power wane in his final days in office as he divides the GOP over his assault on the electoral process and clashes with Republicans on policy.” https://bit.ly/3nczgLr

What’s happened that shows Trump’s power is diminishing: “In the span of a week, the GOP-controlled Senate overrode Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill, rebuffing the president’s complaints about the legislation in the first and likely only veto override of his presidency. Trump separately was forced to back down from his criticism of a massive $2.3 trillion funding package.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 20,831,913

U.S. death toll: 353,926

BECAUSE THESE NUMBERS CAN BE HARD TO PROCESS:

The Atlantic put the COVID-19 deaths into context with a few metrics: https://bit.ly/390A2Gd

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Oh, the DRAMA, Herbert:

This tweet has more than 1.3 million likes.

ON TAP:

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are in Wilmington, Del.

Today — wow, the president has the same schedule as me!: Per the president’s daily schedule sent to reporters: “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

Today: President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris meet with transition advisers.

2:15 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence leads a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting in the Situation Room.

WHAT TO WATCH:

5 p.m. EST: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) holds a news conference on the coronavirus. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2KVubKt

Tonight: Atlanta’s WSB-TV will be covering the live election results. Livestream from C-SPAN: https://bit.ly/3ngUojt

