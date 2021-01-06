The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from chaotic downtown DC

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden taps Merrick Garland for AG | Congress meets to formalize Biden win | Last-ditch efforts to overturn the results | Trump holds noon rally outside the White House | Protesters gather to back Trump | Authorities on high alert | Protest sights and sounds | Tensions rise outside White House | Romney heckled at the airport | Warnock wins, Ossoff leads | Ossoff declares victory before race is called | Standby lines for extra vaccine doses

HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL

Spotted: Mike Pence sporting a fake mustache, trench coat, sunglasses and empty suitcase at the train platform … Howdy, rock! Top of the morning to you, hard place!:

Today is the day that Congress will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Trump as Trump supporters make a last-ditch attempt to overturn the election results.

Livestream of the joint session in Congress: https://bit.ly/2JPTmNV

DETAILS:

What time does it start?: 1 p.m. EST.

What time will it end?: Depending on how many challenges are made, it could extend into Thursday.

What to know about timing and logistics for today: Via NBC’s Dareh Gregorian: https://nbcnews.to/3pNPR9U

GETTING TRACTION — PENCE REPORTEDLY TOLD TRUMP HE DOES NOT HAVE THE POWER TO BLOCK BIDEN’S WIN:

Via The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, Vice President Pence told President Trump yesterday that he doesn’t believe he has the power to overturn President-elect Biden’s electoral win. https://nyti.ms/2KXPhI7

The White House disputed this report in a statement last night: Here’s the full statement: https://bit.ly/3hUMY4r

By the way, that is absolutely correct: “Mr. Pence does not have the unilateral power to alter the results sent by the states to Congress.” https://nyti.ms/2KXPhI7

HOW THE TRUMP ERA COMES TO A SCORCHING END:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong: https://bit.ly/35fPoWe

BREAKING

President-elect Biden taps Merrick Garland for attorney general:

Via Politico’s Tyler Pager, Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney, “Joe Biden has selected Judge Merrick Garland to serve as his attorney general, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.” https://politi.co/2LaDk1J

For context: “Biden selected Garland over former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, choosing to elevate the chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals in D.C. to run the Justice Department.”

How you know Merrick Garland: “In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Garland to serve on the Supreme Court, but his nomination languished in the GOP-controlled Senate at the end of the former president’s term.”

Everything we know about the nomination: https://politi.co/2LaDk1J

WHAT TRUMP IS UP TO TODAY

We’ve all seen fiery Trump before. This is on a different level:

President Trump just addressed supporters outside the White House in charged, angry remarks, falsely alleging that the presidential election was stolen from him. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ofgqEF

HIGHLIGHTS FROM TRUMP’S RALLY:

The $$ line — Well, that answers that: “We will never give up,” Trump told the crowd. “We will never concede.”

Trump swore on live television: During Trump’s remarks, he mentioned “explosion of b***s***.” Fox News broadcasted it.

Trump on the election results — well, this one is true: “This was not a close election.” https://bit.ly/3hMf3L8

Trump on the congressional certification, starting soon: “I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so. Because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.” Trump also alleged: ” ‘one of the top constitutional lawyers in our country’ told him Pence has ‘the absolute right to’ throw out the election results.” https://bit.ly/38jWMlx

^ Trump continued: “None of this is true other than that someone told him this. ‘All that Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people.’ He said he just spoke to Pence.” (Quote from The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman) https://bit.ly/2LvAvZ2

Photos of Trump walking on stage: https://bit.ly/3hLvVSq

It took a minute for Trump’s mic to start working: https://bit.ly/2Xd7Vhs

Spotted at the rally: “the naked cowboy from Times Square.” Via The New York Times’s Zolan Kanno-Youngs. https://bit.ly/3okXaWv

WHAT THE PRESIDENT HAS BEEN TWEETING TODAY:

* At 8:17 a.m. EST: “States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” https://bit.ly/2XfMdtg

^ CNN’s Kaitlan Collins added some context — and mentioned it did not come from a Pence aide: “Yesterday a senior White House official (who is very Trump-y) said what he’s doing to Pence, who has remained loyal to him through Access Hollywood and all, is ‘shameful.’” https://bit.ly/3olq0pE

At 8:22 a.m. EST: “THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE – THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!” https://bit.ly/3njRnyU

* At 9 a.m. EST: “They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!” https://bit.ly/3pVQZIQ

* At 9:15 a.m. EST: “The States want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!” https://bit.ly/3oxPVut

At 9:16 a.m. EST: “Even Mexico uses Voter I.D.” https://bit.ly/2JONZym

* At 10:44 a.m. EST: “These scoundrels are only toying with the @sendavidperdue (a great guy) vote. Just didn’t want to announce quite yet. They’ve got as many ballots as are necessary. Rigged Election!” https://bit.ly/3brogYr

* means Twitter has flagged this tweet with a warning, “this claim about election fraud is disputed.” See for yourself: http://bit.ly/2kTEoGF

IN WASHINGTON, DC

It is quite the scene downtown:

Livestream of the Trump supporters’ rally in front of the White House.: https://bit.ly/3ofgqEF

Livestream of the protests: https://bit.ly/35hKlod

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Ugh, this is how these situations escalate: Warning, there is a lot of profanity in this video of a protester arguing with a counterprotester. Watch — it is very tense to say the least: http://bit.ly/2N2rFAd

It was pretty quiet outside the Capitol this morning: https://bit.ly/2MEPOPz

Check out this outfit at the protest: https://bit.ly/2XcYCOJ

It was pretty chaotic outside the White House last night:

Watch: https://bit.ly/38kT374

What an outfit!: One Trump supporter dressed up as an American flag-themed bald eagle. Photo: https://bit.ly/3ndPFza

Interesting music choice: Politico’s Kyle Cheney tweeted, “Not a joke: The loudspeakers at the ‘Overturn the Election’ rally are playing the Titanic theme song.” He then added: “OK, it’s moved onto ‘I Want it That Way’ by the Backstreet Boys, so things are back to normal.” Cheney posted a video to prove it: https://bit.ly/3og61Zk

What White House officials could actually hear from the West Wing: https://bit.ly/3okPxzc

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2LlhYyl

Alternate programming: “a group of interfaith religious leaders hosting a service of sorts outside a Lutheran church in downtown DC, near a Black Lives Matter sign that replaced one that was stolen and destroyed by Proud Boys last month.” Photo from Religion News Service’s Jack Jenkins: https://bit.ly/2Xfyhzp

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer is a good reporter to follow today. He is covering the protests:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/38lqjuM

This float must have taken a long time to make: https://bit.ly/3okQhnY

‘AUTHORITIES ARE ON HIGH ALERT AS PRO-TRUMP SUPPORTERS FLOOD DC TO PROTEST ELECTION’:

Via CNN’s Peter Nickeas: https://cnn.it/3hMh9dW

IN GEORGIA

*whispers creepily* It’s getting bluer:

Democrats are within reach of controlling the Senate after news outlets projected Raphael Warnock as the winner in the Georgia Senate runoff race against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) https://bit.ly/2XfQOvw

Meaning: With Raphael Warnock’s win, Democrats now have 49 Senate seats and Republicans have 50. If Jon Ossoff wins his race, Democrats will have 50 seats. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will break the tie, meaning Democrats will control the upper chamber.

TIDBIT:

“[House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)] plays ‘Georgia on my mind’ to Democratic caucus during call this am, per sources” (Via CNN’s Manu Raju) https://bit.ly/3s2JJfR

What about the Ossoff-Perdue race?:

Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory this morning, even as the race has not yet been called for him. https://bit.ly/2XihsDT

Where the results stand: Ossoff is leading by a little more than 16,000 votes.

In a video message from Ossoff this morning: “Georgia, thank you so much for the confidence that you have placed in me. I am honored, honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust, and I will look forward to serving in the United States Senate with integrity, with humility, with honor, and getting things done for the people of Georgia.” Watch Ossoff’s full remarks: https://bit.ly/2XiGXoC

WILL THERE BE RECOUNTS? — PROBABLY IN ONE OF THE RACES:

Via Vox’s Li Zhou, “According to Georgia law, if two candidates are within a 0.5 percentage point margin or less, either one is able to request a recount. Election officials are also able to ask for a recount if they suspect a potential error or discrepancy in the results, and candidates can petition the secretary of state if they are concerned about a similar issue.” https://bit.ly/2XjfPFW

For context: Warnock is leading by more than 1 percentage point, but Ossoff is leading by just a 0.4 percentage point.

Full explanation on recount rules in Georgia: https://bit.ly/2XjfPFW

YES, THIS.:

The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker tweeted, “Watching returns from Georgia, it’s hard not to think about the hundreds of election workers who again tonight are carefully doing democracy’s business under unprecedented scrutiny, amid a raging pandemic, and with a president relentlessly and baselessly calling them thieves.” https://bit.ly/3ojdCGw

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 21,069,442

U.S. death toll: 357,620

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Mitt Romney was accosted by a Trump supporter at the airport:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3nkWvD4

^ It didn’t end there: Once Romney boarded the plane — more Trump supporters heckled him. Watch — this must have been a ‘fun’ flight for everyone: https://bit.ly/38jH1uN

Reaction from former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah, who left her post last month: “Don’t know who needs to hear this but harassing @MittRomney & calling him a traitor is beneath us as a country. Disagree fervently – do it respectfully. Btw – his wife has MS, put on your damn mask.” https://bit.ly/2XcILzw

ON TAP:

