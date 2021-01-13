The Hill’s 12:30 Report: House moves toward second impeachment

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Happening now — House debates impeachment | Trump poised to become first president impeached twice | National Guard camped out in Capitol | Napping on the floor | Pence’s residence barricaded | AOC says she thought she ‘was going to die’ | Couldn’t reveal details ‘due to security concerns’ | Pence rejects 25th Amendment calls | Biden nominates Samantha Power for USAID | Several House Republicans cause stir over new metal detectors | What inauguration will look like

HAPPENING NOW

Just another one of many times I’ve written: ‘It’s a historic day in America’:

One week after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, the House is set to impeach President Trump for his role in inciting his supporters.

The chances Trump is impeached today: Basically 100 percent. Every Democrat — plus a few Republicans — are expected to vote to impeach. https://bit.ly/3oKtFO2

Keep in mind: Trump is poised to become the first president to be impeached twice.

HOW TO FOLLOW TODAY’S PROCEEDINGS:

Livestream of the House impeachment proceedings: https://bit.ly/39v0JTA

Live blog of impeachment debate updates: https://bit.ly/3oF9bpS

HIGHLIGHTS SO FAR:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) predicts 10-20 Republican votes to impeach: “I would be surprised if there weren’t somewhere between 10 and 20,” Hoyer told reporters. (Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis)

From Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), the GOP leader of the Problem Solvers Caucus: “I look at snap-impeachment as a very dangerous precedent,” Reed said Wednesday morning as he entered the Capitol. “Everyone in America has a right to due process. Everybody has a right to defend themselves. I think, when we’re talking about a constitutional magnitude of impeachment, people should respect that we need investigations.” (Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis)

The morning began with a prayer: “Rear Adm. Margaret Grun Kibben, the House chaplain, opens the session with a prayer: ‘We found ourselves seizing the scales of justice from the jaws of mobocracy.’” https://bit.ly/35CK67s

WHAT HAPPENED TO CALLS FOR THE 25TH AMENDMENT?:

Vice President Pence rejected calls to invoke the 25th Amendment. https://bit.ly/3snwS87

Pence wrote in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last night: “I do not believe such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with the Constitution.”

It's Wednesday — a week ago today, the Capitol was under siege. A week from today, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Bless these people: Politico’s Sarah Ferris tweeted this morning, “Another *busload* of National guardsmen just passed by me, with a whole police escort” https://bit.ly/3qgOMI6

1) I am so thankful they are here. 2) PLEASE GET THEM COTS — or at least a pillow.:

^ The full size photos: https://bit.ly/2KagDds

Notice that these National Guard members are napping on a hard floor, while wearing masks!: Here’s a photo: https://bit.ly/3i7UskA

And a group in the Rotunda: https://bit.ly/3qirKR6

Wow, this is pretty striking:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/39oMAHA

Wow: “Taking a photo with the statue of Rosa Parks in Statuary Hall.” Photo from The New York Times’s Emily Cochrane: https://bit.ly/38CX2w2

Outside the Capitol — here’s a National Guard checkpoint: https://bit.ly/3slnnGx

The police presence in D.C.: “Walking from 13 & U – 12th & G, I noticed lots of new barricades this morning. Heavier military and police presence than yesterday.” (Tweet from SourceStream Media’s Blake Rutherford) https://bit.ly/3sfvZP0

Several House Republicans caused quite the stir over the new metal detectors outside the House chamber: https://bit.ly/2Lk8SCv

At Vice President Pence’s residence:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3qdZoaw

ON CAPITOL HILL

The world is nervously bracing for the next week:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Morgan Chalfant, “Concerns are growing over security threats surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week after the attack on the Capitol rattled the country’s confidence and put scrutiny on law enforcement and safety in Washington.” https://bit.ly/2N0sJXM

The security measures now in place: “Federal and state officials are beefing up law enforcement and the National Guard presence around Washington, with thousands expected to be deployed in D.C. in the coming days; Trump has declared a state of emergency; and the Secret Service will begin special protections for inaugural events on Wednesday, a week earlier than initially planned.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/2N0sJXM

AIRBNB CANCELS WASHINGTON, D.C.-AREA RESERVATIONS FOR THE NEXT WEEK:

https://bit.ly/2LtvUqu

This oral history of the day is chilling:

A team of reporters from The Hill spoke “with more than a dozen members of Congress, congressional and White House staff, reporters who covered the assault and a governor who deployed law enforcement to retake the building.” https://bit.ly/39tY50n

“[This oral history] is based on detailed reviews of video and audio recordings taken throughout the day, retrospective interviews and contemporaneous text messages shared between lawmakers.”

Where Greg Nash, The Hill’s staff photographer, was: “[Nash] had ducked out of the Senate to upload images for the press pool. As he snapped some new shots from the window, a gallery director warned him to be careful standing next to windows in case of blasts. As the rioters poured into the building, some made clear they had journalists in their sights.”

From Nash: “I stopped near a window outside of Sen. [Charles] Schumer‘s office and saw protesters rushing the Capitol. One rioter saw me as I was taking pictures and threw a water bottle towards the window which thankfully missed.”

More from that day: https://bit.ly/39tY50n

I CAN IMAGINE WHY SHE WOULD BE SO NERVOUS:

In an Instagram video, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) described last Wednesday’s attack, revealing that she feared her life. https://bit.ly/3bBxxwQ

“I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. Not just in a general sense, but in a very, very specific sense.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she could not give details: “due to security concerns,” but that she thought she “was going to die.”

Watch her description: https://bit.ly/2MSmLrI

LATEST IN THE BIDEN TRANSITION

The Obama administration 2.0:

“President-elect Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is nominating Samantha Power, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, as administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).” https://bit.ly/35F3zEm

“Power’s nomination is the latest example of Biden leaning on officials who served in the Obama administration to fill key roles. Power served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. from 2013 to 2017.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

International travelers need to prove they tested negative:

Via The Washington Post’s Lori Aratani, “Federal officials will require all international travelers flying to the United States to show proof they have tested negative for the coronavirus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials announced Tuesday.” https://wapo.st/35B0ZPZ

When the new policy takes effect: Jan. 26

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 22,860,032

U.S. death toll: 381,130

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This video from last Wednesday is chilling — I have a hard time watching this:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3sgkc37

At a DCA checkpoint last week:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3sjyOyx

