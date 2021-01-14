The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump’s growing isolation as administration comes to an end

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: National Guard briefed on IED threats at Capitol | Lawmakers hand out pizza to Guardsmen | National Mall reportedly closing for Inauguration | State legislatures boost security | House impeaches Trump a second time | Most bipartisan impeachment vote in U.S. history | Trump grows increasingly isolated in final days | Found a spotlight he doesn’t want | Trump, Giuliani tension over legal fees | DC holds virtual ‘cathartic scream’ tomorrow

IN THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

*cue Melania starting to sing* ‘Look around, look around. Look at where you are’:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels, “President Trump is growing increasingly isolated after the House on Wednesday made him the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, putting a final, lasting stain on his legacy just a week before he leaves office.” https://bit.ly/39weYrd

In Trump’s orbit: “Cabinet members and White House officials have rushed for the exits following Trump’s remarks to a violent mob of supporters that ultimately stormed the U.S. Capitol last week in a bloody and dark episode of American history. Even Trump’s most loyal allies have been put off by the developments, and aides are absent from the airwaves and the public.”

This is pretty fascinating: “There has been no coordinated effort by the White House to push back against the president’s impeachment for incitement of insurrection.”

How the walls are closing in on Trump: https://bit.ly/39weYrd

‘DONALD TRUMP FINALLY DISCOVERS A SPOTLIGHT HE WANTS TO IGNORE’:

Via Politico’s Gabby Orr, Meridith McGraw and Daniel Lippman, “The most press-hungry president in history has gone dark. Some TV anchors aren’t sure if they’d even book him.” https://politi.co/3ieAZ1D

THINK ABOUT THIS: TRUMP RELEASED A VIDEO A FEW HOURS AFTER HE WAS IMPEACHED FOR THE SECOND TIME — AND DIDN’T EVEN MENTION IT:

President Trump released a video last night calling for calm and denouncing last week’s violence. Watch the video: https://bit.ly/2Lo2jih

TIDBIT — TRUMP AND GIULIANI’S RELATIONSHIP MAY BE GOING DOWNHILL:

Via The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker, Josh Dawsey and Ashley Parker, “[President] Trump has instructed aides not to pay [Rudy] Giuliani’s legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani’s moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election.” The full story: https://wapo.st/2XLPlgx

LATEST WITH THE IMPEACHMENT

‘The most impeached president ever. No president has reached this accomplishment. They told me, this has never happened before!’:

The House voted to impeach President Trump for a second time in his 4-year term yesterday for his role in the Capitol invasion. https://bit.ly/2XGmkmI

The vote 232-197. Ten Republicans voted with Democrats to impeach the president, making yesterday the most bipartisan impeachment in U.S. history. https://bit.ly/2XGkWR2

The 10 Republicans who voted to impeach: And a brief quote with each of their reasons: https://n.pr/3qp2EjB

SOOO, WHAT’S NEXT?:

CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf has a helpful Q&A: https://cnn.it/3ioF43L

REPUBLICAN SEN. COTTON THINKS THE SENATE CAN’T HOLD A TRIAL AFTER TRUMP LEAVES OFFICE:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said in a statement last night: “The Senate lacks constitutional authority to conduct impeachment proceedings against a former president. The Founders designed the impeachment process as a way to remove officeholders from public office — not an inquest against private citizens.” https://bit.ly/2LTDNoM

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Lol, this is sad but true: Bloomberg’s Ryan Teague Beckwith tweeted, “It’s kind of funny that no one is even bothering to write impeachment explainers. Like, everyone knows how this works now.” https://bit.ly/3oOkQ5G

Here is the official article of impeachment, with a seal: Photo of the article before Pelosi signed it: https://bit.ly/3qfkq8A

Oh man, I love how newspapers cover big events with a local angle: The headline in the Queens Daily Eagle reads, “Queens man impeached — again” Screenshot of the local article: https://bit.ly/3srb8sg

INAUGURATION PREPARATIONS

The National Guard has been warned of IED threats:

Via Politico’s Natasha Bertrand and Lara Seligman, “National Guard units are being told to prepare for the possibility that improvised explosive devices will be used by individuals plotting to attack the Capitol in the days surrounding the Inauguration, according to two Guardsmen briefed this week.” https://politi.co/39wGrcr

Remember the pipe bombs found last week?: Law enforcement don’t believe those were isolated incidents.

That suspect has not been found: “The individual who planted those bombs has yet to be apprehended, and FBI agents have been going door to door in D.C. this week asking residents for any photos or video they might have that could help identify the suspect, two of the residents told POLITICO.”

The other threats National Guard members have been warned about: https://politi.co/39wGrcr

WILL THE NATIONAL MALL BE OPEN?:

The Washington Post’s Emily Davies and Justin Jouvenal reported this morning: “The entire National Mall will be closed for Inauguration Day, only accessible by media and security personnel, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues.” https://wapo.st/2N5z8Ru

^Yes, but: “Mike Litterst, chief of communications for the Park Service’s National Mall and Memorial Parks unit, told The Hill in an email that ‘no final decision has been made regarding closures on the National Mall for the inaugural events.’ ” https://bit.ly/39BFsb7

Why this decision would be particularly noteworthy: “The move is significant because the Mall has been the traditional site where much of the general public has gathered to view the inauguration at the Capitol in person and on large jumbotrons.”

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Two members of Congress handed out pizzas to the National Guardsmen: Here’s a photo from NBC’s Frank Thorp V: https://bit.ly/35DOvqC

This photo looks like we are at war: Here’s what it looks like outside the U.S. Capitol: https://bit.ly/3bAXDjL

The perimeter around the Capitol:

CNN reporter Kristin Wilson gave a few National Guard members of a tour of the Capitol: Here’s a photo from CNN’s Daniella Diaz: https://bit.ly/3bDi6nW

A military helicopter flew over Pence’s residence: Here’s a photo from presidential historian Michael Beschloss: https://bit.ly/2LwhENH

Pelosi walked outside and thanked the National Guard: Here’s a photo from Pelosi’s chief of staff Drew Hammill: https://bit.ly/3qlHd2U

DC businesses are boarding up … again:

Using the returned lectern for the impeachment press conference is such a Nancy Pelosi thing to do:

STATE LEGISLATURES ARE BOOSTING SECURITY AFTER FBI WARNINGS:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson: https://bit.ly/3oQ6DFy

Op-ed on security implications: https://bit.ly/3i9qQn6

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

We interrupt your coup coverage to bring you more bad news — the post-holiday COVID-19 surge is just as bad as we expected:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “The anticipated surge following holiday gatherings has now arrived, leading to a stunning number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising every day. https://bit.ly/3icNYAZ

On Tuesday alone, a record 4,327 people in the U.S. died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. In just the past week, a New York Times tracker showed the seven-day average for deaths rose from about 2,600 per day to about 3,300. And the numbers keep climbing.”

THE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 23,103,550

U.S. death toll: 385,503

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

For context: Six months ago today, 3,366,845 Americans had tested positive for the coronavirus and 135,635 had died. https://bit.ly/39wckC3

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I thought we could all use a smile — there is good in the world!:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump and Vice President Pence are in Washington, D.C. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are in Wilmington, Del.

“President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris meet with transition advisers.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris participates in a finance event for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

WHAT TO WATCH:

4 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence participates in a briefing at the FEMA headquarters on inauguration security. Livestream: https://bit.ly/35XczVR

7:15 p.m. EST: President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks on his proposed COVID-19 relief package. Livestream: https://bit.ly/35I1Xdf

