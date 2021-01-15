The Hill’s 12:30 Report: What to expect for inauguration

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Breaking: Trump plans to leave White House Jan. 20 morning: WaPo | Inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns | White House move-out slowly begins | Biden outlines vaccine distribution plan in afternoon speech | Releases $1.9T stimulus proposal | GOP in a bind over Trump as corporations freeze donations | Republican senator apologizes to Black constituents | Washingtonian’s list of virtual inauguration events

LATEST WITH THE INAUGURATION

Sunday’s inauguration rehearsal was postponed — guess why?:

Via Politico’s Tyler Page and Olivia Beavers, A rehearsal for Wednesday’s inauguration had been planned for Sunday but has been postponed because of security concerns. https://politi.co/2LQ8hs6

When the rehearsal is now scheduled: For Monday

Oh and: “The president-elect’s team has also canceled an Amtrak trip from Wilmington to Washington planned for Monday because of heightened security concerns.”

Keep in mind: The FBI has warned that armed protests could take place in all 50 states this weekend.

Breaking — when Trump is leaving the White House:

Via The Washington Post’s John Wagner and Colby Itkowitz, “President Trump plans to depart from Washington on Wednesday morning before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, according to a senior administration official. Trump had previously announced he would not attend his successor’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, breaking with decades of tradition.” https://wapo.st/3qo2c4T

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE UPCOMING, POTENTIALLY ARMED PROTESTS:

Via CNN’s Eric Levenson and Jon Passantino: https://cnn.it/39ECq5X

READ THIS IF YOU PARK YOUR CAR IN DOWNTOWN DC:

WAMU’s Jordan Pascale tweeted, “Reminder: many downtown D.C. parking garages closing tomorrow at 6 a.m. You probably won’t be able to access your vehicle again until THURSDAY if you leave it in the garage, Mayor’s office says.” https://bit.ly/3qnYR5T

Spotted outside the White House yesterday:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2Lu1HaW

Tidbit — 12-foot barriers are under construction: Video from WUSA’s Mike Valerio: https://bit.ly/3bOnWTL

LATEST WITH THE IMPEACHMENT

The rabbit or the hare:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate Democrats hope to conduct President Trump’s impeachment trial as swiftly as possible to avoid slowing the start of President-elect Joe Biden’s new administration, but Republicans have yet to show they will cooperate.” https://bit.ly/35KX4zX

A possible plan: “Senate Democrats are discussing the possibility of holding regular business on the floor before the chamber convenes the impeachment trial at noon or 1 p.m. each day, which would give them a chance to consider essential business.”

IN THE BIDEN TRANSITION

Biden has a plan to get the country up and moving again:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, President-elect Biden laid out his $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal to fight the coronavirus and help revive the economy. https://bit.ly/2LSg9Js

Biden said yesterday: “The crisis of human suffering is in plain sight. We have to act and we have to act now,” Biden said during a speech in Wilmington, Del. “We cannot afford inaction.”

The gist of what’s in the package: The proposal “would support coronavirus vaccination efforts, help reopen schools, deliver critical aid to workers and small businesses, tackle the hunger crisis and send funding to state and local governments.”

What about direct payments to Americans?: Biden’s plan includes sending an additional $1,400 to Americans who qualify. Combined with the $600 payments passed in December, Americans would receive up to $2,000.

What about unemployment assistance?: the plan would increase unemployment benefits from $300 a week to $400.

More details from the proposal: https://bit.ly/2LSg9Js

New Twitter name. Who dis?:

President-elect Biden’s team launched a new Twitter account last night that will become @POTUS when he is inaugurated. https://bit.ly/3qlgdjS

What the handle is now: @PresElectBiden

Biden also plugged the accounts of his administration: Read Biden’s tweet: https://bit.ly/35JkuFY

IN THE TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

Curious what President Trump’s approval rating looks like now?:

A new Pew Research Center poll released this morning shows that President Trump’s approval rating has dipped to 29 percent, by far the lowest since he took office. More findings from the poll: https://bit.ly/3nGz3QQ

Read the full polling data from Pew: https://pewrsr.ch/3oOXRY7

Oh.:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2LsckuU

Oh.:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2MX8uKn

Oh.:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3oOPdJ8

WHAT’S NEXT FOR IVANKA TRUMP AND JARED KUSHNER?:

Via CNN’s Kate Bennett: https://cnn.it/3bM8JlV

FALLOUT WITH THE CAPITOL HILL SIEGE

Republicans are looking at their rock. And turning to see their hard place.:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley and Brett Samuels, “Republicans are in a bind as they consider how to move on from President Trump, who has passionate support from a large chunk of the party but has become completely toxic in the eyes of more traditional Republicans.”

On one side: “Washington Republicans are urging the party to cut ties completely with Trump over his role in the deadly riot that consumed Capitol Hill last week as corporations halt donations. Some say Trump and his brand can have no future in GOP politics if the party is to survive given his increasingly toxic image with women, suburban voters, moderates and independents.”

But the GOP can’t forget: “Trump maintains undying loyalty from at least a third of Republicans, and he would be the overwhelming favorite to win the GOP presidential primary if it were held today. He just won the second-most popular votes in a presidential election in U.S. history, with Republican gaining seats in the House.”

The full story — it’s pretty interesting: https://bit.ly/3quj7mF

HOW REPUBLICANS ARE SCRAMBLING TO CONTAIN THE FALLOUT:

Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano: https://bit.ly/3bHkvxX

BY THE WAY, THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PLANS TO FIND RIOTERS WHO HAD CARRIED THEIR CELL PHONES:

Via Politico’s Kyle Cheney, “DOJ makes clear that if you had a cell phone on inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, you will get caught.” Photo of the legal document: https://bit.ly/3oOFcM3

GOP Sen. Lankford apologizes to his Black constituents for opposing the election results:

“Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) on Thursday wrote a letter apologizing to Black constituents for opposing the Electoral College results, saying he didn’t realize the attempt would cast doubt ‘on the validity of votes coming out of predominantly Black communities.’” https://bit.ly/3nMlD5Y

Read the letter: https://bit.ly/2KfZVt8

TRUST BETWEEN LAWMAKERS REACHES AN ALL-TIME LOW:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos: https://bit.ly/3oPiL9t

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 23,337,896

U.S. death toll: 389,191

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Bahaha:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/39t4EAc

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Trump is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Pence is in West Virginia this afternoon. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are in Wilmington, Del.

“President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris meet with transition advisers.

10:05 a.m. EST: Vice President Pence left for Charleston, W.V.

11:30 a.m. EST: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held a press conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3nHZuW9

3:05 p.m. EST: Vice President Pence returns to Washington, D.C.

Today: President-elect Biden participates in a finance event for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: Vice President Pence speaks at a memorial service for General Chuck Yeager, the first test pilot to break the sound barrier.

3:45 p.m. EST: President-elect Biden delivers remarks on his plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3oQV7cP

