The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Inauguration Day

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Breaking — Joe Biden inaugurated as 46th president | Harris inaugurated as first woman and woman of color to serve as vice president | Sights and sounds around Washington | Trump leaves a note for Biden | VIPs gather on Capitol steps | Capitol Police’s Eugene Goodman escorts Harris | Afternoon schedule of events | Biden prepares to sign flurry of executive orders | Trump’s morning departure from Andrews | Concludes sendoff remarks with ‘have a good life’ | Promises he will be back in ‘some form’ | Grants clemency to 100+, including Bannon | QAnon protesters show up at Comet Ping Pong | Counterprotesters drown out QAnon with party music | Inauguration food and drink specials

BREAKING

It is now officially ‘President Biden’ and ‘former President Trump’:

On the Capitol steps, Joe Biden was just inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Kamala Harris was also inaugurated as the first woman and the first woman of color to ever serve as the vice president of the United States.

Livestream of the inauguration activities: https://bit.ly/2KwFsAA

Live blog of Inauguration Day highlights: https://bit.ly/3sCQs0B

FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ADDRESS:

Two big themes of the speech: “Biden striking two major tones in his inaugural speech: calls for unity & ‘confronting and defeating’ domestic terrorism, white supremacy, systemic racism.” (Via US News & World Report’s Lisa Hagen) https://bit.ly/2M2MI7D

Biden thanked former presidents: ” ‘I thank my predecessors from both parties for their presence here today. I thank them from the bottom of my heart.’ Notes he spoke to President Carter, who couldn’t be here, last night. No mention of the outgoing president who bucked tradition to skip today’s ceremony.” https://bit.ly/3p6cJBu

On uniting the country: “To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity.” https://bit.ly/3p2L9VU

On disinformation: “We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.” https://bit.ly/2M5Z3Ib

WHAT NEXT:

President Biden is expected to sign a flurry of executive actions this afternoon. https://bit.ly/3nZdFpV

For example: “He plans to issue a national mask-wearing ‘challenge,’ stop the construction of the Southern border wall, revoke the so-called ‘Muslim ban,’ and rejoin both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, among many other things.” https://bit.ly/3nZdFpV

WHAT BIDEN IS WALKING INTO:

President Biden is tasked with uniting a very polarized country. https://bit.ly/2KwRbyZ

It’s Wednesday. We have been talking about a Jan. 20 inauguration for what feels like years — and that day is here. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS FROM INAUGURATION

Wow, this is powerful: Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who heroically protected lawmakers from the mob on Jan. 6, escorted Vice President Harris.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2KvtaZ6

Photo of the Bidens entering the U.S. Capitol: https://bit.ly/35ZonXn

Lady Gaga used a bright gold microphone: https://bit.ly/3sFyoCR

Watch her national anthem performance — she gave 110 percent: https://bit.ly/3bRalLk

Tidbit — a few House members are wearing body armor: “Rep Ann Kuster tells me she and several House Dems are wearing body armor under their jackets today for inauguration” (Via Politico’s Sarah Ferris) https://bit.ly/390S4Jx

A few protesters gathered by near Union Station: Via Reuters’ Jonathan Landay. Photo: https://bit.ly/3bY1o30

Well, that was unexpected!: The Huffington Post’s Matt Fuller tweeted this morning: “It’s currently…snowing on the West Front of the Capitol?” https://bit.ly/390r8K0

The briefcase with the nuclear codes arrived at the Capitol this morning:

Watch: https://bit.ly/2LOmead

Overheard: “’So proud of you,’ Obama, the first Black president, can be heard saying to Harris, the first Black vice president and first woman to hold that role.” (Via The New York Times’s Annie Karni) https://bit.ly/38Zo80o

Check out Michelle Obama’s outfit: She looks great. Video of the Obamas arriving: https://bit.ly/3qGeXrA

And here are the Bushes: https://bit.ly/3sFtxS9

And the Clintons: https://bit.ly/35XK89X

As soon as the oath was administered — Wikipedia almost immediately updated Biden’s page: https://bit.ly/3o2vmVy

The view from the Capitol steps this morning: Via Politico’s Sarah Ferris: https://bit.ly/2XV0Z8X

Spotted — I would love to know what they are chatting about: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan chatting with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). (Via CQ Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski) https://bit.ly/2XWGoBd

This church is beautiful: Here’s a photo of the Bidens attending mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle this morning: https://bit.ly/390OVcH

Hahaha, this photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is already becoming a meme:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3oX7UKR

The Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is now closed: For President Biden to be added. https://bit.ly/3o0aJJN

Photo of the ride’s entrance today: https://bit.ly/391uSe9

FROM TRUMP’S MORNING DEPARTURE

Trump reportedly left a note for Biden: Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, “There are no details yet on what the note says. The decision by Trump to leave a note is in keeping with a presidential tradition, but comes as a bit of a surprise. Trump has otherwise bucked precedent by not meeting with or speaking to the president-elect following Biden’s win, which Trump spent weeks contesting. Trump will not attend Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.” https://bit.ly/3sCQs0B

What a way to end: Trump concluded his sendoff with: “Have a good life. We will see you soon.” Watch Trump’s full remarks: https://bit.ly/3iwOpGD

And he promised he will be back: Trump promised to maintain “some form” of public presence. https://bit.ly/3o9Semt

Fact check: That’s true!: “We were not a regular administration,” Trump said at Joint Base Andrews.

Trump pointed to his family: “People have no idea how hard this family worked.”

Watch former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump exit the White House and walk to Marine One: https://bit.ly/39Rgnsv

Video of Marine One lifting off from the White House lawn: https://bit.ly/2LGTtfK And over the National Mall and White House: https://bit.ly/3qwcAaS

I watched Marine One, carrying Trump, fly over my apartment this morning: Here is the video: https://bit.ly/3qII4Lf

Who is there: “Trump’s family is here as well as Mark Meadows and his wife. Stephen Miller and Jason Miller also in attendance … Seb Gorka is here” Photos from Bloomberg’s Jordan Fabian, who was at the sendoff: https://bit.ly/35XCsoi

Photo of the Trump family this morning: https://bit.ly/3qzWHQQ

CNN’s Jim Acosta was aboard Trump’s departure flight: He posted video of Air Force One taxiing: https://bit.ly/2Mbz8yE

Throwback to former President Bill Clinton’s departure from Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 20, 2001: Via C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman. Watch: https://bit.ly/3bSTec5

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS AROUND DC YESTERDAY

You could see the National Mall lights from miles away: It was absolutely stunning. Photo: https://bit.ly/2XVjVVh

One of the many people that keeps the White House running smoothly: CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted, “One of the many people I will miss at the WH is Bryant who is part of the WH maintenance staff taking care of us every day. He always greets us with a beaming smile. There are so many wonderful people behind the scenes here. I will miss them all.” Photo: https://bit.ly/3bUpJ9H

Tidbit from inside the White House last night:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/35WkAdm

Protesters showed up at Comet Ping Pong last night…:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3sJ1lOb

^ Details and back story: https://bit.ly/2XUoDm8

A photo from the White House last night after the lid was called on Trump’s last night: https://bit.ly/3bVDIfi

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 24,273,831

U.S. death toll: 402,400

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

NOTABLE TWEETS:

How fitting:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3qIHY6l

ON TAP:

8 a.m. EST: Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump left for Palm Beach, Fla.

8:45 a.m. EST: President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attended mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Noon: President Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Vice President Harris is sworn in as the 49th vice president of the United States.

1:40 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris “review the readiness of military troops in a pass review.”

2:25 p.m. EST: President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

5:15 p.m. EST: President Biden signs executive orders.

5:45 p.m. EST: President Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony.

8:30 p.m. EST: “Actor Tom Hanks hosts a 90-minute special featuring remarks by Biden and Harris and performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi and others.” https://to.pbs.org/2KshgPF

WHAT TO WATCH:

7 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3qDSHyU

Tonight: President Biden’s transportation secretary nominee, Pete Buttigieg, appears on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Buttercrunch Day. It’s also National Cheese Lover’s Day! Now that’s a holiday I can get behind!

If you’re in DC and are looking for inauguration specials:

Via The GW Hatchet’s Arielle Ostry, here’s a list of food and drink specials in the Washington, D.C. area today: https://bit.ly/2Mc1AAs

And because you made it this far, here’s a baby pig eating a snack while taking a bubble bath: https://bit.ly/2McCBxi

This post was updated at 3:56 p.m.