The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden hits the ground running on COVID

IN THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Released this a.m. — COVID, we are coming for you:

Via The Hill’s Jessie Hellmann, “President Biden released his national strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, which will include using the Defense Production Act (DPA) and other powers to speed up the manufacturing of testing and vaccine supplies and other items needed to fight COVID-19.” https://bit.ly/3sK5NfA

See for yourself: Read the administration’s plan going forward: https://bit.ly/3sO9RvE

How this is a shift: “The Trump administration had resisted calls to release a comprehensive plan to fight COVID-19, instead deferring significant authority to the states.”

The gist: “The plan … aims to instill confidence in the U.S. pandemic response by accelerating the vaccine rollout, boosting testing and access to treatments and protecting those at most risk, including communities of color.”

TIDBIT — CHECK OUT THIS SUNRISE AT THE WHITE HOUSE THIS MORNING:

I’m picking up what you’re putting down, sky! https://bit.ly/2Mcvip2

Basically, Biden wants to ban the T-word:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley and Morgan Chalfant, “President Biden sought to turn the page on the Trump era immediately upon taking office, calling on the nation to move past the political warfare that defined the last four years and signing a slew of executive actions reversing the last president’s most controversial policies.” https://bit.ly/2XXPYE0

How so: With a slew of executive actions including halting construction of the southern border wall and reversing the so-called “Muslim ban.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/2XXPYE0

HOW BIDEN IS STRIVING TO PUT AMERICA’S PIECES BACK TOGETHER:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/2KxZxX4

CHECK OUT TODAY’S NEW COVER OF TIME MAGAZINE:

https://bit.ly/3sMzEnV

OH WOW, THIS IS HAS BEEN QUITE THE MONTH:

Journalist Garrett M. Graff pulled the New York Time covers, three Thursday in a row. The side-by-side photo: https://bit.ly/2KAzX3T

IF YOU WATCH ONE THING TODAY:

DC residents all across the city posted videos of the fireworks last night from their vantage points. Popville compiled a list of the best. It’s stunning — watch: https://bit.ly/39Qbj82

IN CONGRESS

My name is Chuck and I am your leader:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has achieved his long-held dream of becoming Senate majority leader after three new Democrats were sworn into the Senate by Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday following President Biden’s inauguration.” What to expect from Schumer: https://bit.ly/3o2yK2L

COMING UP ON ‘TRADING PLACES,’ SCHUMER AND MCCONNELL’S RELATIONSHIP IS STILL ICE COLD:

https://bit.ly/394BmZX

Stepping onto the field — No. 46, Joe!:

Via The Hill’s Niv Elis, “President Biden enters office facing both the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression and the largest debt burden since World War II.”

What we know about Biden’s strategy: “Biden has already made clear his intention to go big on government spending to resuscitate the coronavirus-battered economy, a move backed by mainstream economists who say debt concerns should be addressed after a recovery has taken hold.” https://bit.ly/394C5uc

HOW FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP CREATED THREE TYPES OF REPUBLICANS — ALL FIGHTING FOR THE FUTURE OF THE PARTY:

Via The New York Times’s Jeremy W. Peters: https://nyti.ms/3sKUzaR

MORE SIGHTS AND SOUNDS FROM INAUGURATION DAY

Wow, this shot of the National Mall is STUNNING: https://bit.ly/2KxHjVE

The older Biden grandchildren posing for photos in their evening wear: They are at the Lincoln Memorial, according to Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein: https://bit.ly/394zhgI

What the fireworks looked like for DC residents: https://bit.ly/3p59vhz

^ I should add: When I opened my window last night, the firework sounds were very loud, and I could hear lots of cheering from residents around the city.

What an adorable photo: Here is a shot of President Biden with his youngest grandson, Beau: https://bit.ly/2MeNcHG

TIDBIT — CHECK OUT A CHART OF THE NUMBER OF PETS EACH US PRESIDENT HAS HAD:

President Biden has two dogs, compared to former President Trump with no pets. Oh and: Franklin D. Roosevelt’s stats are quite impressive. The chart: https://bit.ly/395jyxL

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 24,446,837

U.S. death toll: 406,384

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EST: President Biden, Vice President Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff watched the virtual presidential inauguration prayer service. Here’s a photo: https://bit.ly/3izvpap

12:45 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris receive the President’s Daily Brief.

2:25 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris receive a briefing from their COVID-19 team.

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: A confirmation hearing for Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3sM8ehF

10:45 a.m. EST: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held her weekly press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3sJGElb

11:30 a.m. EST: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) held his weekly briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3qGmIy4

Noon: The Senate met. Roll call votes are possible this afternoon. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3p5PWpD

2 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on the administration’s COVID-19 response and signs executive orders. Livestream: https://bit.ly/36385wR

3 – 4 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3o6GuRv

4 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Keep in mind: Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, is expected to join. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2NlMr09

