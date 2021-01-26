The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Vaccination goals for 2021

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden ups vaccination goal | Fauci says doubling masks ‘likely’ ‘more effective’ | Marty Baron retires | Amazon plans to hired 3k Boston employees | Impeachment article arrives in the Senate | Trump allies keep close tabs on Senate GOP | Chance sot Republicans breaking with Trump recede | Biden targets racial injustice in today’s executive orders | Biden open to splitting immigration plan into pieces | Anniversary of Kobe, Gigi Bryant’s death | DC hotel rents suites for socially distant dining | Call Your Mother sells doughnuts (!)

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

(Hopefully) next up to the plate:

Via Reuters, Johnson & Johnson is planning to share the details on its COVID-19 vaccine trial early next week, Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky said on a call this morning. https://reut.rs/3a4Auno

Keep in mind: Assuming the clinical trial went well, Johnson & John’s vaccine will likely be the next on the market.

What we know about timing, via CNN’s Jen Christensen: https://cnn.it/36dud7O

Biden raises his goal:

Via The Associated Press’s Josh Boak and Zeke Miller, “President Joe Biden on Monday appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting the nation could soon be injecting 1.5 million shots on an average per day.” https://bit.ly/3t6mdiT

Biden’s previous goal: One million doses given a day

HOW BIDEN’S GOAL IS HINDERED BY SUPPLY:

According to the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky: https://wapo.st/3iVam2f

FOR CONTEXT — THE LATEST VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 23.5 million shots have been given

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.25 million doses.

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Doubling up on masks can’t hurt!:

In an interview with NBC’s “TODAY,” Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, said that wearing multiple masks is “likely” to be “more effective.” https://bit.ly/2MrB7zi

From Fauci: “So if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective. That’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95.”

For example at inauguration: “Viewers noted that poet Amanda Gorman and Pete Buttigieg, who is Biden’s nominee to run the Transportation Department, wore surgical masks underneath cloth masks.” Photos from CNBC: https://cnb.cx/3ccA297

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 25,306,238

U.S. death toll: 421,670

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

It's Tuesday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

NEWS THIS MORNING

Wow — Marty Baron retires:

Via The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi, in a note to staff this morning, The Washington Post’s editor Marty Baron announced his retirement.

Read the note: https://bit.ly/36hmqFQ

Amazon’s next spot — Boston!:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Sebastian Herrera, “Amazon.com Inc. is planning to add 3,000 employees in its corporate ranks in the Boston area, one of a number of expansions of technology jobs in major American cities for the company.” Details of the expansion: https://on.wsj.com/36eic22

LATEST WITH THE IMPEACHMENT

Do what you will with this article:

House Democrats delivered the impeachment article against former President Trump for his role in the Capitol Hill insurrection last month. https://bit.ly/3pmvpgv

The timing was not random: “The timeline itself has been strategic, allowing the newly seated President Biden some breathing room to install several top Cabinet officials and advance the debate over another massive package of coronavirus relief before the Senate becomes consumed by the highly contentious impeachment trial.”

We don’t know much about the trial itself: “The details of that trial remain opaque. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has revealed neither how long the process will last nor if Democrats will invite witness testimony to boost their case. But Democrats in both chambers have predicted the exercise will be shorter than the 21-day trial in 2020 after Trump was impeached on two charges related to his dealings with Ukraine.”

Trump allies: ‘Every breath you take, Every move you make, Every bond you break, Every step you take, I’LL BE WATCHING YOU’:

Via The Hill’s Jonathan Easley, “Allies of former President Trump are waging an intense pressure campaign aimed at convincing GOP senators to vote against his conviction in next month’s impeachment trial.” https://bit.ly/3ooFFn3

The threat: If you vote to convict Trump, we will ensure you have a tough primary challenge.

What that means for the trial: https://bit.ly/3ooFFn3

THE CHANCES THAT REPUBLICANS BREAK WITH TRUMP ARE DECREASING:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3qTJXVn

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

The honeymoon phase is wearing off:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “President Biden is facing a tough choice just days into his administration on how to pursue coronavirus relief after his $1.9 trillion proposal got a frosty reception from Republicans.” https://bit.ly/36ecXPz

Biden’s big dilemma — shove it through or compromise: “Biden must decide whether to go it alone by trying to pass his bill through the budget reconciliation process, likely with only Democratic support, or try to negotiate a deal with Republicans that would likely be substantially smaller than what he and most Democrats favor, a move that could spark progressive criticism but also increase the odds of being able to claim an early bipartisan victory.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/36ecXPz

TIDBIT:

Here is video of Vice President Harris arriving at the White House this morning: https://bit.ly/3qQOiIU

ON BIDEN’S IMMIGRATION PLAN — ‘BIDEN OPEN TO BREAKING HIS IMMIGRATION BILL INTO PIECES’:

Via Politico’s Laura Barron-Lopez, Anita Kumar and Sabrina Rodriguez, “Hill Democrats may be fine with that. Even immigration reform advocates say they’d understand.” https://politi.co/3qThRJL

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY

It has been one year since the horrific helicopter crash:

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash one year ago today.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow and Gigi’s mother, shared a letter to remember her husband and daughter: “I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real.” Read the full post: https://bit.ly/3iS1oTl

‘THE FINAL HOURS OF KOBE BRYANT’S LIFE: AN ORAL HISTORY’:

Via The Los Angeles Times’s Nathan Fenno and David Wharton: http://lat.ms/39hlpPZ

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:45 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:30 a.m. EST Wednesday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Relief to Recovery: What’s Next for Small Business?” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3a2SSgt

Noon: The Senate votes on the nomination of Tony Blinken to be secretary of state. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/39jnZF8

1:15 p.m. EST Wednesday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Challenge of our Time: The COVID-19 Vaccine.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/36eF4hI

WHAT TO WATCH:

Noon: Vice President Harris ceremonially swears in Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3cbJXfe

12:30 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and domestic policy adviser Susan Rice hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3sXgMma

2 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on racial equality and signs executive orders. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3qToU5j

3:30 p.m. EST: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Listening to America.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3sQpQsK

4 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2M5chFw

4:45 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on the fight to contain COVID-19. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3oia72b

