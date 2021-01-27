The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – White House targets climate change in today’s executive orders

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: GOP boxes itself in on impeachment | Just 5 Republicans vote to move forward with trial | What that means for conviction | Biden signs climate executive orders today | Slow pace of confirming new Cabinet | Biden orders 200M more vaccine doses | Enough to vaccinate nearly all Americans | Senate Dems reintroduce DC statehood bill | Metro adds cell service to all routes | Coca-Cola/coffee hybrid | National Chocolate Cake Day

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

It’s ‘wear green day’ of White House Spirit Week:

President Biden is expected to sign a number of executive actions aimed at curbing climate change. What we know: https://bit.ly/3prVomI

The New York Times is reporting a bit about Biden’s executive orders: Via Times’s Lisa Friedman, the Biden administration will “direct the government to conserve 30 percent of all federal land and water by 2030, create a task force to assemble a governmentwide action plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, issue a memorandum elevating climate change to a national security priority.” https://nyti.ms/3ppVE5F

WHEN PRESIDENT BIDEN IS DELIVERING REMARKS AND SIGNING THE ORDERS:

At 1:30 p.m. EST. Here’s the livestream: https://bit.ly/3opnsGf

BIDEN’S THEME YESTERDAY — RACIAL JUSTICE:

Here are five things to know about President Biden’s racial equity orders: https://bit.ly/2YkRiBa

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/2YgHmsm

The White House hangs up a poster with ‘XX Days Since Our Last Gaffe’:

Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Brett Samuels, “The White House is finding ways for President Biden to frequently speak to the public directly in his first week in office as it seeks to show the new president is taking charge of the coronavirus pandemic.” https://bit.ly/2Yl8yGs

What has been noticeable in his speaking events: “Allies … have noticed a marked change in his appearances: They’ve been gaffe-free and on message. On Monday, for example, when his dogs barked in the distance following his signing of an executive order, allies couldn’t help but notice that he ignored the commotion instead of offering up a thought or two.”

It’s Wednesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Slow and steady with confirming Biden’s Cabinet:

The Senate has approved four members of President Biden’s Cabinet. https://bit.ly/3puN9qk

Key positions that remain: “Biden is still missing permanent officials to helm the key departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services (HHS), as well as the CIA – let alone deputy positions across government that also need Senate-confirmed officials.”

For context — this is slower than usual: “Historically, presidents have seen their senior team confirmed more quickly than Biden. George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump each had multiple secretaries confirmed on the day of their inauguration, while Biden had just one in Haines, who was confirmed last Wednesday evening.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Another college try at making DC a state:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester, “A group of Senate Democrats led by Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) reintroduced legislation to give Washington, D.C., statehood on Wednesday, marking the first major efforts to push toward statehood since the Capitol riots earlier this month.” https://bit.ly/39pmSEd

Meaning: “The bill, which was first introduced in 2013, would give citizens of the District full authority over local issues, as well as grant them full representation in Congress.”

Coke with coffee — I don’t know how I feel about this…:

Coca-Cola is having another go at selling a hybrid of Coca-Cola soda and coffee. The company first tried this in 2006 with Coca-Cola Blak. Photo and details: https://bit.ly/2Mx0Rdj

LATEST WITH THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Senators showed their hands:

Senate Republicans are sending a strong signal that they are willing to acquit former President Trump for the second time. https://bit.ly/3ps3LPa

What happened yesterday: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced a bill to declare the impeachment trial unconstitutional. It forced senators, many of whom had not formally announced how they would vote in the impeachment trial, to publicly vote on whether the trial to convict Trump should happen.

I.e.: We now know the 45 Republican senators who will very likely vote to acquit. Democrats would need 17 Republicans to convict the former president.

Just five Republicans voted to move forward with the trial: Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Pat Toomey (Pa.). https://bit.ly/39kPhej

HOW THE SENATE GOP BOXED ITSELF ON IMPEACHMENT:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton: https://bit.ly/3pAFWEQ

WHY CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS’S ABSENCE FROM THE TRIAL ISN’T A SURPRISE:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel: https://bit.ly/39onSIy

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Add it to our tab, plz:

Via CNN’s MJ Lee, Kate Sullivan and Maggie Fox, President Biden announced yesterday that the U.S. has purchased 200 million more vaccine doses, enough to vaccinate nearly all Americans by roughly the end of the summer. https://cnn.it/3a9hKD9

Details: 100 million more from Moderna and another 100 million from Pfizer-BioNTech

The new totals — remember, two doses per person: “The new purchase will increase the planned Covid-19 vaccine supply from 400 million to 600 million, an official told reporters on a call on Tuesday ahead of Biden’s remarks.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 25,450,135

U.S. death toll: 425,406

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 24.5 million shots have been given

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.27 million doses.

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House meets for a pro forma session. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

1 p.m. EST Thursday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Responsible Innovation: Protecting our Planet with Technology.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3abR7xx

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:15 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki, special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry and national climate adviser Gina McCarthy hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2M94BSD

11:45 a.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swore in Antony Blinken as secretary of State. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3t0Zzbj

1:15 p.m. EST: The Hill hosts a virtual event, “Challenge of our Time: The COVID-19 Vaccine.” Featured speakers: Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, and Pfizer’s Mikael Dolsten. Details and livestream: https://bit.ly/36eF4hI

1:30 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks and signs executive actions related to climate change. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3t16sth

3:30 p.m. EST: Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2NI9VNh

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

