The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Dems’ plan coronavirus relief without GOP

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill's 12:30 Report: Breaking — GameStop shares roller coaster | Schumer warns Dems could go it alone on COVID-19 relief | Says the process could start next week | Bipartisan group of senators discuss rule changes | Biden targets health care in today's executive orders | Reopens enrollment on ACA exchanges | What's the deal with GameStop? | White House 'monitoring' the situation | 'Second Gentleman' added to dictionary | Thousands drop Republican affiliation after riots

IN CONGRESS

Dems: ‘It’s our party and we’ll pass it if we want to’:

This morning, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned that Democrats will pass the coronavirus relief legislation without Republicans if necessary. https://bit.ly/36CuYYn

Schumer said on the Senate floor: “The dangers of undershooting our response are far greater than overshooting. … So the Senate as early as next week will begin the process of considering a very strong COVID relief bill.”

Schumer added: That it’s not his “preference” to work on a coronavirus relief package without Republicans.

What’s the ‘hand-in-hand’ metaphor equivalent when we’re in a pandemic? Elbow-in-elbow? Still too close?:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “A bipartisan group of senators are quietly discussing potential changes to the Senate rules in an effort to break the chamber’s growing legislative gridlock.” https://bit.ly/2MxlDts

This is key — this wouldn’t include gutting the filibuster (!): “The discussions wouldn’t gut the 60-vote legislative filibuster, which has been back in the spotlight after it threw a wrench into a power-sharing deal and Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) reiterated that they don’t support doing away with it.”

It's Thursday — three more days of January, which BY FAR feels like the longest month of the year!

GETTING TRACTION

Breaking — GameStop’s shares have been a rollercoaster this morning:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “The stock market rebounded early Thursday, a day after suffering its worst daily losses in months, while shares of companies favored by Reddit traders plummeted.” https://bit.ly/36kyvu8

A little before noon: “GameStop stock collapsed by 62 percent shortly before 11:30 a.m., triggering multiple trading freezes. AMC Entertainment was down 67 percent, BlackBerry was down 44 percent, and Nokia was down 30 percent.”

Where GameStop stands now — it has rebounded a bit: https://yhoo.it/3t5LKZu

OK, so what’s the deal with GameStop?:

Amateur investors have essentially ganged up to outsmart hedge fund managers.

How — here’s the gist: Social media-fueled investors have poured money into lesser-traded stocks — such as GameStop, AMC and Blackberry — artificially raising the price of those stocks and forcing institutional investors who bet against them to take big losses.

Where this appears to have started: A Reddit page called “Wall Street Bets,” though because this story has gotten so much attention, it has taken on a new life.

GameStop’s shares: The company’s shares have risen, at times, by as much as 1,700 percent (!)

^The full story is much more complicated, so I suggest reading this New York Times story for a fuller explanation: https://nyti.ms/2MylS7K

This CNBC explanation is also pretty helpful: https://cnb.cx/2L10Zlc

IF YOU WANT TO FOLLOW THE UPDATES, KEEP CHECKING THIS WALL STREET JOURNAL PAGE:

https://on.wsj.com/3oqmoSt

THE WHITE HOUSE IS MONITORING THE SITUATION, BY THE WAY:

“Our economic team, including Secretary Yellen and others, are monitoring the situation. It’s a good reminder, though, that the stock market isn’t the only measure of the health of our economy,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. https://on.mktw.net/3ptUSVg

REACTION FROM SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI (D-CALIF.):

“Interesting, isn’t it.” (Via The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim) https://bit.ly/36lJkfs

Bahaha, this tweet is amazing:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3iRMYmk

Another tweet getting traction — I laughed: @robkroese tweeted, “The SEC about to ban outsider trading” https://bit.ly/3iVIk6D

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Wear your favorite face mask because … *pause for dramatic effect* … it’s health care day:

Today’s theme for President Biden’s executive orders is health care. https://cnn.it/3j25oRl

Including: Reopening enrollment on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges. “Biden’s order calls on the Department of Health and Human Services to reopen enrollment on healthcare.gov, which serves 36 states, to those who need coverage from February 15 until May 15.”

For context: The Trump administration had cut open enrollment to just six weeks.

More from CNN’s Tami Luhby: https://cnn.it/3j25oRl

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/3t4dbma

JUST ADDED TO THE MERRIAM-WEBSTER DICTIONARY:

“Second Gentleman” https://bit.ly/3opqD0E

Other words added to the dictionary: https://bit.ly/2Mz6CHu

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Joe Biden is in the market for some good news:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “The wave of optimism that followed the approval of the first COVID-19 vaccines is receding — and that could spell trouble for President Biden.”

What is scaring experts: “U.S. deaths from the virus hit 80,000 in January, making it the nation’s deadliest month. And new strains are worrying scientists, including a mutation emanating from the United Kingdom that is more contagious, and potentially more deadly, than those previously seen.”

And the vaccine rollout has proven to be tricky: “There have … been problems with the rollout of vaccinations, with state-level officials complaining that they are not getting clarity on how many shots will be available at any given time.”

How this could play out — and what it means for the Biden administration: https://bit.ly/3iWRAHC

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 25,604,635

U.S. death toll: 429,322

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 25.6 million shots have been given

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.21 million doses.

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Getting traction — This is a pretty cool story:

Via The Washington Post’s Andrea Salcedo, a group of health care workers in Oregon got stuck in a snowstorm with soon-to-be expiring COVID-19 vaccines. So they gave the extra doses to other drivers caught in the storm. The full story: https://wapo.st/3r0vIxW

Photos of the makeshift operation: https://bit.ly/3adVB6G

TIDBIT IN WASHINGTON, D.C.:

“9:12 a.m. – Email from D.C. govt says 1,745 vaccination appointments available. 9:19 a.m. – Follow up email to say all appointments gone.” (Via Politico’s Sarah Ferris) https://bit.ly/3iT4SVR

IN OTHER NEWS

Wow — thousands have dropped their Republican voter registration after the Capitol insurrection:

Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “More than 30,000 voters who had been registered members of the Republican Party have changed their voter registration in the weeks after a mob of pro-Trump supporters attacked the Capitol — an issue that led the House to impeach the former president for inciting the violence.” https://bit.ly/2NJRdVz

Keep in mind about the number — the real number could be much higher: “It could also represent the tip of a much larger iceberg: The 30,000 who have left the Republican Party reside in just a few states that report voter registration data, and information about voters switching between parties, on a weekly basis.”

For context: “Voters switching parties is not unheard of, but the data show that in the first weeks of the year, far more Republicans have changed their voter registrations than Democrats. Many voters are changing their affiliation in key swing states that were at the heart of the battle for the White House and control of Congress.”

NOTABLE TWEETS:

I thoroughly enjoyed this:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3pvKvAk

Ha:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3t3CfK8

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is meeting pro forma. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:45 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

1:45 p.m. EST: A cloture vote on Alejandro Mayorkas to be secretary of Homeland Security. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2YnL3N2

3 p.m. EST: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff visits a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.

12:30 p.m. EST Friday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Reset 2020: A New American Start.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/2YmLLtL

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held her weekly news conference. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3pF0JHL

1 p.m. EST: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Responsible Innovation: Protecting our Planet with Technology.” Details and livestream: https://bit.ly/3abR7xx

1:30 p.m. EST: President Biden signs executive orders related to health care. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2L2BiAM

2:30 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3ptYHtB

