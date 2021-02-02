The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden to sign immigration executive orders

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden signs immigration executive orders | Creates task force to reunite hundreds of still-separated children | Impeachment managers release trial brief | Say Trump conduct demands conviction | Groundhog sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter | AOC shares personal experience from Capitol siege | DC claims eminent domain on notorious Wendy’s intersection | Amazon’s futuristic Pentagon City building plans | Panera’s bread bowls as iced coffee gloves | National Tater Tot Day

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

The last spirit week theme was pushed until today — *jazz hands* — it’s immigration day!:

President Biden is signing three executive orders today focused on undoing former President Trump’s immigration actions. https://bit.ly/3pTFEsQ

Including: Biden will create a task force to identify and reunite the hundreds of children who were separated from their parents or guardians.

When: Biden will sign the executive orders at 5 p.m. EST.

Who will lead the task force?: Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pick for secretary of Homeland Security

Weren’t these executive orders scheduled for last Friday?: Yes, but it was delayed because of a delay on Mayorkas’s nomination.

TIDBIT — CHECK OUT THOSE DOGGY SOCKS ON BIDEN:

President Biden rocked navy blue socks with little dogs yesterday. Photos: https://bit.ly/2YA4tOL

It's Tuesday! Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

NEWS THIS MORNING

As many times as I’ve watched this, this will never seem normal to me:

Seriously, is this an SNL skit about ‘Parks and Rec?’

Watch: https://bit.ly/3pI9e4K

IN CONGRESS

Getting traction — McConnell had some choice words for Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blasted fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (Ga.) embrace of conspiracy theories. https://bit.ly/2MOeIw0

Wow: McConnell called Taylor Greene’s support for conspiracy theories a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

McConnell elaborated: “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

Keep in mind: McConnell never mentioned Greene by name.

REACTION FROM MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE:

“The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully,” the freshmen rep. tweeted. “This is why we are losing our country.” https://bit.ly/3jc2h9n

If you haven’t been following the Marjorie Taylor Greene story, here’s a quick catchup:

Via CNN’s Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski, “Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress, a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene’s Facebook page shows.” https://cnn.it/2MPKYyN

“Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, frequently posted far-right extremist and debunked conspiracy theories on her page, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy which casts former President Donald Trump in an imagined battle against a sinister cabal of Democrats and celebrities who abuse children.”

For example: “In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said ‘a bullet to the head would be quicker’ to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

The full story — it’s pretty chilling: https://cnn.it/2MPKYyN

WHAT HAPPENS NOW — MCCARTHY WILL MEET WITH HER:

“Democrats are threatening to force a floor vote this week to oust the controversial Georgia Republican from the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) does not remove her first. McCarthy is set to meet with her in Washington as early as Tuesday.”

Meanwhile — Kevin McCarthy is desperately trying to change the subject:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong and Juliegrace Brufke, “House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is desperately looking to change the subject from his own party’s civil war to a common opponent: President Biden.” https://bit.ly/3oNyYLS

For example: “McCarthy and other GOP lawmakers will travel to Houston on Tuesday to rail against what they call Biden’s ‘job-killing’ energy policies. The GOP leader previously spent several days accusing Biden of dragging his feet in reopening schools and knocking his administration’s plan to give COVID-19 vaccinations to Guantánamo Bay prisoners.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3oNyYLS

AOC recounts her experiences during the Capitol siege:

Via Politico’s Matthew Choi, “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday offered a deeply personal account of the Capitol insurrection, denouncing Republican calls to move on from the event as akin to tactics used by abusers and opening up about her own history with sexual assault.” https://politi.co/3avDtFL

Watch her describe what happened to her that day — it has nearly 2.5 million views already: https://bit.ly/3tezAgV

LATEST WITH THE TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Released this a.m. — here’s their argument. Take it or leave it.:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Morgan Chalfant, “House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a thorough outline of their legal case against former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, arguing that he incited the mob attack and bears direct responsibility for the deadly violence that followed.” https://bit.ly/39EBgs1

Read the 80-page trial brief: https://bit.ly/39Coz14

Excerpt from the brief: “President Trump’s conduct must be declared unacceptable in the clearest and most unequivocal terms. This is not a partisan matter. His actions directly threatened the very foundation on which all other political debates and disagreements unfold. They also threatened the constitutional system that protects the fundamental freedoms we cherish.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 26,324,911

U.S. death toll: 443,774

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 32.8 million shots have been given

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.34 million doses.

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN LCOAL NEWS

Whooaa, if you know, you know:

You know that Wendy’s that is *literally* in the middle of a busy intersection in the DC neighborhood NoMa? Well, DC is filing an eminent domain case to take the property and give the owners $13.1 million. https://bit.ly/2Lf4u7G

Why — via Bisnow’s Jon Banister: “The intersection ranks in the city’s top 10 most hazardous for total number of crashes, and 80% of its crashes were sideswipe or rear-end crashes, indicating driver confusion with navigating the unusual intersection, lawyers for D.C.’s Office of the Attorney General said in the court filing.”

Full details and photo of the new concept: https://bit.ly/2Lf4u7G

This looks like a unicorn horn rising from the earth:

Via ARLnow’s Jo DeVoe, “Amazon has unveiled plans for the PenPlace site in the second phase of its $2.5 billion HQ2 in Pentagon City, including a lush office building shaped like a double helix.” https://bit.ly/2YCrX5M

Photo — seriously, it looks like a screwdriver coming from underground: https://bit.ly/2YCrX5M

NOTABLE TWEETS:

This is spot-on, Ryleigh & Zayden!:

The full size photos — they are worth seeing: https://bit.ly/3pHv88c

The important news of the day:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2YPJCHr

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:45 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: The Senate votes on Pete Buttigieg to be secretary of transportation. Fun fact: Did you know his full name is Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg?

2:30 p.m. EST: The Senate votes on Alejandro Mayorkas to be secretary of homeland security. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3pIoYon

5:30 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swears in Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security.

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3oCjnyB

WHAT TO WATCH:

1:30 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2LhGtNm

5 p.m. EST: President Biden signs executive orders related to immigration.

9:30 p.m. EST: Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick, who died during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2YEuGMa

