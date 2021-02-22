The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Supreme Court’s blow to Trump

Presented by Facebook

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Supreme Court’s blow to Trump | Declines to shield Trump from handing over financial records | Taxes, other records to be given to prosecutors | Merrick Garland testifies | Biden to hold moment of silence for 500K COVID deaths | Romney, Collins oppose Neera Tanden’s nomination | Newsmax guest mocks Biden’s dogs as ‘dirty’ | National Margarita Day deals

NEWS THIS MORNING

After five years, prosecutors will get Trump’s financial records:

Via The New York Times’s Adam Liptak “The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a last-ditch attempt by former President Donald J. Trump to shield his financial records, issuing a brief, unsigned order requiring Mr. Trump’s accountants to turn over his tax and other records to prosecutors in New York.” https://nyti.ms/3keDNNe

Why this development is important: “The court’s order was a decisive defeat for Mr. Trump, who had gone to extraordinary lengths to keep his tax returns and related documents secret.”

KEEP IN MIND — TRUMP’S FIRST PUBLIC SPEAKING APPEARANCE SINCE LEAVING OFFICE IS COMING UP:

Via CNN’s Jim Acosta and Pamela Brown, “Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, next Sunday, according to a source familiar with the matter, while former Vice President Mike Pence declined an invitation to speak at the conference, two sources told CNN.” https://cnn.it/3dOvqXV

It's Monday and a happy National Margarita Day to you, friends! Keep reading for ways to celebrate 😉 I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

HAPPENING TODAY

Five years later and Merrick can finally use his Senate confirmation hearing notes:

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s pick for attorney general, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. https://bit.ly/3qKwEHd

Why this is big: Garland, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Obama in 2016, was never given a confirmation hearing.

TUNE IN — HERE’S THE LIVESTREAM:

The morning session: https://bit.ly/3bqpt0s And the afternoon session: https://bit.ly/3ukbCRP

FOR CONTEXT — BIDEN HITS HIS ONE-MONTH MARK AND STILL HAS LESS THAN HALF OF A CABINET:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels: https://bit.ly/3ka5JSJ

Susan says ‘nah dog’:

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced this morning that she will vote against Neera Tanden, President Biden’s choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). https://bit.ly/3pMPax3

Why: “Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent … Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency. Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.”

Tanden’s deleted tweets also didn’t help: Collins slammed Tanden’s “decision to delete more than a thousand tweets in the days before her nomination was announced raises concerns about her commitment to transparency.”

For context: Collins is the second moderate senator to oppose Tanden’s nomination. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) is the first, also citing her tweets as the reason.

How this could play out for Tanden: https://bit.ly/3pMPax3

^ And now, so does Mitt:

Moderate Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) will also oppose Tanden’s nomination. https://bit.ly/2ZBnukm

His office released a statement: “Senator Romney has been critical of extreme rhetoric from prior nominees, and this is consistent with that position. He believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.”

LATEST WITH THE COVID RELIEF PACKAGE

This bill is up for a rousing game of congressional hopscotch!:

House Democrats are planning to vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill this week, hoping to send the measure to the Senate for a vote as soon as next week. https://bit.ly/3suk3sf

The time pressure: Democrats want to have this bill signed by March 14 when enhanced unemployment benefits expire.

Timing in the House: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is hoping to have the bill on the floor by Friday, but it must first go through the Budget Committee and the Rules Committee.

Happening today — budget!: “The Budget Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday, where it will condense the various pieces of the package into one bill. The panel is expected to need to tweak the package, which is currently estimated to cost more than the $1.889 trillion allowed under a budget resolution that included the instructions for crafting the coronavirus bill.”

What about the Rules Committee?: “The House Rules Committee hasn’t yet said when it will take up the coronavirus bill. It already has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to set up for the debate for two other unrelated bills on the House floor this week.”

Assuming it passes in the House — the Senate is a bigger challenge: Democrats are skirting around with 60-vote minimum by using reconciliation to pass the package with a simple majority. Because of the tight margins in the 50-50 Senate, Democrats would need all 50 members on board — or to convince as many Republicans needed to reach the 50-vote threshold.

What to expect, via The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke: https://bit.ly/3suk3sf

THE BILL IS POPULAR WITH AMERICANS, BUT REPUBLICANS DON’T SEEM WORRIED ABOUT VOTING ‘NO’:

The GOP’s reasoning, via The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda: https://bit.ly/2NxvDUl

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK:

Jan. 6 attack: “The Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees will have their first public hearing as part of their probe into the January 6 attack on Tuesday.” Who will testify: Paul Irving, the former House sergeant at arms, Steven Sund, the former Capitol Police chief, and Michael Stenger, the former Senate sergeant at arms.

Nominations — other than Merrick Garland: Including Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s nomination to be U.N. ambassador on Monday night, Neera Tanden to be OMB director, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) to be Interior secretary, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be secretary of Health and Human Services and William Burns for CIA director.

Equality Act: “The House is slated to take up the Equality Act — led by Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) — which aims to extend federal discrimination protections for LGBTQ people.”

Context and details for each: https://bit.ly/2NT7s2r

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Interesting read — Israel will a good test for the world:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Felicia Schwartz, “Israel lifted restrictions on most commerce and public activity, opening malls, markets and museums—and requiring the use of a pass to document vaccination status for some activities.” https://on.wsj.com/3dHPFGF

Why we’re closely watching Israel: “Sunday’s moves illustrate how Israel, which rolled out the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign, is combining incentives and threats to get the rest of its population vaccinated—and how it learned from missteps.”

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 28,138,103

U.S. death toll: 499,075

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

Tidbit — what a weird time capsule:

In October, The Washington Post’s Dave Jorgenson tweeted a photo, “Just a yellowed newspaper someone left on their desk seven months ago.” Photo of the yellowed newspaper from March: https://bit.ly/2Ntf4ZQ

That newspaper’s headline reads, “Virus cases top 500 in U.S.”

And then last night: Jorgenson compared that headline to the latest Post headline, “U.S. COVID DEATH TOLL NEARS 500,000.” It’s pretty striking to see the headlines side-by-side — the first in a yellowed newspaper before quarantining began: https://bit.ly/2Nkmpeh

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 63.1 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.33 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Hahahahaha:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3bpXn5e

Well, is there!?

Over the weekend — how terrifying!:

This video has nearly 13 million views.

Watch: https://bit.ly/3umL4Q4

Back story: Shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, United Airlines Flight 328’s engine exploded midair. Debris hit the ground and miraculously, no one was hurt. The full story is pretty wild, via CNN: https://cnn.it/3aK1ev3

A car’s dash cam footage of the engine explosion: Watch: https://bit.ly/2ZFepHe

And a photo of the debris landing in a residential yard: https://bit.ly/37Bwquv

WHAT, Biden’s dogs are perfect. All dogs are perfect, SIR.:

That is low.

Watch: https://bit.ly/37CvWE9

ON TAP:

The Senate is back today. The House is out until tomorrow. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. and Vice President Harris is returning today from California.

Today: Vice President Harris returns from Los Angeles.

9:45 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

3 p.m. EST: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EST: The Senate holds a cloture vote on Biden’s nominee to be the representative to the United Nations. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3aFwgE4

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:05 p.m. EST: President Biden makes an announcement related to small businesses. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3sgHSU3

12:30 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3upuCyf

3 p.m. EST: The White House COVID-19 Response Team holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3simg9M

6 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on the lives lost to the coronavirus. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3slVoGb

6:15 p.m. EST: President Biden holds a moment of silence for the lives lost to COVID-19. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3s9wRE6

