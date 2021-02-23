The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Lawmakers investigate Jan. 6 security failures

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Lawmakers investigate Jan. 6 security failures | Former Capitol Police chief blames lack of shared intelligence | Haaland’s contentious confirmation hearing | GOP, Dems meet with Senate parliamentarian | Make their cases for $15 minimum wage debate | House vote on COVID relief potentially Friday | Trump in legal jeopardy after financial disclosure ruling | Pending investigations affected | Biden meets with Trudeau | NASA releases new Jupiter photo

HAPPENING TODAY

Care to explain what happened…?:

Two Senate committees are holding a joint hearing to investigate the security failures that led to the Capitol attacks on Jan. 6.

Who is testifying: Paul Irving, the former House sergeant at arms, Steven Sund, the former Capitol Police chief, and Michael Stenger, the former Senate sergeant-at-arms.

^ Keep in mind: All three were either fired or stepped down after the insurrection.

WATCH LIVE:

Here’s the C-SPAN livestream: https://bit.ly/3bBcV6g

HEARING HIGHLIGHTS:

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund blamed a lack of intelligence shared: “There has been much conflicting information presented by various officials and the media regarding the preparations for and actions taken at the Capitol that day, and I would like to set the record straight from my perspective. Contrary to some of the reporting, the USCP had an effective plan in place to handle the First Amendment demonstrations and possible pockets of violence that were anticipated for January 6, based upon the available intelligence.” More on his reasoning: https://bit.ly/2MgvJz5

How far the FBI report made it up the chain: “First piece of major news out of the hearing: [Jan. 3] FBI report warning of potential for right-wing violence made it to USCP HQ on the evening of [Jan. 5], Sund says, but didn’t make it to leadership level.” (Via The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis) https://bit.ly/37DFuPy

NEW — SENATORS WILL BE BRIEFED ON SECURITY PROCEDURES IN THE CAPITOL:

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) just announced that senators will receive a briefing this week on the security measures in the Capitol. https://bit.ly/3pPQ6Ro

Contentious hearing No. 2 today:

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) is testifying today as she seeks to be confirmed as Interior Secretary. https://bit.ly/3qTsqgA

Why her confirmation would be historic: “Haaland would be the first Native American woman to lead the department and her nomination has prompted excitement for its historic nature.”

Why progressives like Haaland: “She also has huge support from progressives, as Haaland has backed the Green New Deal and has opposed a controversial method of oil and gas extraction called fracking.”

^ But that comes with its issues: “Those positions will cost her support from Republicans and perhaps conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), a key swing vote in the 50-50 Senate … If Manchin ultimately decides to vote against President Biden‘s nominee, Democrats would have to try to dig up support from some moderate Republicans.”

WATCH LIVE:

Here’s the C-SPAN livestream: https://bit.ly/3pI4mfb

Tidbit last night:

It's Tuesday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I will be off for the rest of the week. The Hill’s Reid Wilson will be filling in for me — so you’re in good hands!

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE

I’m just a bill, a budget reconciliation bill. And I’m sitting here on Capitol Hill:

Via NBC’s Thomas Franck, The House Budget Committee advanced Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package yesterday, with a potential House vote on the measure at the end of the week. https://cnb.cx/2NTqhCU

What’s next: The package moves through the House Rules Committee, though this step is “essentially a formality.”

Are Republicans on board?: Nope, Republicans oppose the bill arguing it is too large.

^ Specifically the $15 minimum wage increase: “The GOP has also opposed Democrats’ efforts to include the minimum wage hike as an extraneous, job-killing measure that ought to be considered separately from pandemic relief.”

Is that a problem for passing the bill?: Democrats can pass this bill without any Republican support. Though Sen. Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed to the minimum wage hike and Democrats need his vote to pass the package.

HAPPENING TODAY — BRINGING THEIR CASES TO THE REFEREE:

Via Politico’s Caitlin Emma and Aaron Lorenzo, “The White House and Democratic leaders have been waiting to see how the Senate’s parliamentarian, its official adviser on procedural matters, opines on the wage increase. Both Democrats and Republicans are expected to meet with the parliamentarian on Wednesday to argue their case. Her ruling could follow soon after the arguments.” https://politi.co/3bvAihM

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Tidbit — keep ‘em coming!:

Via CQ’s Ariel Cohen, “Pfizer official John Young says the COVID-19 vaccine maker will up its distribution to 13 million doses per week by March. It will have distributed 120 mil by the end of next month.” https://bit.ly/3pUXKKB

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 28,194,534

U.S. death toll: 500,585

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 64.2 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.37 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

FROM MAR-A-LAGO

What’s keeping the Trump team up at night:

Via The Hill’s John Kruzel and Naomi Jagoda, “The Supreme Court on Monday declined to shield former President Trump’s tax returns from a New York grand jury subpoena, a step that could place Trump and his businesses closer to legal jeopardy.” https://bit.ly/3aK5s5z

What is different now: “During his White House tenure, Trump was immune from being criminally indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ). As president, he also succeeded in avoiding final rulings on a number of other legal proceedings, at times using his office to bolster his arguments in court. As a private citizen, however, Trump could soon find himself at the center of crisscrossing criminal probes.”

There are several investigations, but the one that Trump should worry about the most: “the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation that appears to be the most developed case against Trump to date.”

What to know about the pending cases: https://bit.ly/3aK5s5z

FOR CONTEXT — TRUMP IS FACING DEEPENING LEGAL TROUBLES:

How so, via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/3aMZ5P7

NOTABLE TWEETS:

OK, this is pretty funny:

Back story: The Conservative Political Action Conference uninvited a speaker over anti-Semitic tweets. https://bit.ly/3qMNN2P

Congratulations to all that contributed to the return of Doritos 3D:

Back story: Doritos 3D was phased out in the early 2000s and have just returned. Fans are *thrilled.* https://bit.ly/2ZVy3yZ

