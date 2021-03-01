The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Third approved vaccine distributed to Americans

Presented by ExxonMobil

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: J&J vaccine rollout begins | 4M doses shipped | Initial supply limited | Trump’s first public appearance since leaving office | Renewed false election fraud claims | CPAC sights and sounds | Just 68 percent of CPAC attendees want Trump to run again | 55 percent would vote for him again | COVID relief package moves to Senate | Biden doesn’t release virtual visitor logs

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

No. 3, LET’S GOOOOOOOOO!!:

After Johnsons & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized over the weekend, the company is distributing 3.9 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. https://bit.ly/2MAt83b

This is key about the J&J vaccine: It only requires a single dose for patients to be fully immunized.

When Americans could receive those doses — from J&J CEO Alex Gorsky: “We think, literally, within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms,” Gorsky said on NBC’s “Today” on Monday. “They’re literally rolling out with the trucks as we speak.”

3.9 million isn’t a lot, right?: Yes, there have been production delays with this vaccine.

Timeline for production: “The company expects to ramp up somewhat by the end of March, with 20 million total doses by that point, and 100 million by the end of June.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE J&J VACCINE SUPPLY — IT WILL BE LIMITED FOR A LITTLE WHILE:

Via STAT News’s Rachel Cohrs: https://bit.ly/3kAJ95R

FOR CONTEXT TO THE TOTAL U.S. VACCINE SUPPLY:

“[J&J] says it’s on track to produce 20 million doses by the end of March. Along with Pfizer and Moderna doses, that means the U.S. would have enough vaccine doses for 130 million adults — about half the adult population — to be vaccinated. By the end of June, J&J is expected to have produced 100 million vaccine doses. That would put the U.S. in a position of having a surplus by mid-summer, when Pfizer and Moderna are expected to have delivered enough vaccine to immunize 300 million people.” More from ABC News: https://abcn.ws/301cLzN

Happy Monday! Today is the first day of March, which is awkward because we are still living in March 2020… Anyway, I'm Cate Martel, back with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up!

Listen to the man:

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, is urging Americans to receive any vaccine they can when they are eligible. https://nbcnews.to/2Obnm8C

Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”: “All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them … If you go to a place and you have J&J and that’s the one that’s available now, I would take it. I personally would do the same thing. I think people need to get vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible.”

Watch Fauci’s full interview: https://bit.ly/300K9qr

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 28,606,892

U.S. death toll: 513,094

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 75.2 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.74 million doses

Another interesting stat: “Across the U.S., 22.7 doses have been administered for every 100 people, and 78% of the shots delivered to states have been administered.”

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Op-ed: https://bit.ly/3q3fMKn

IN ORLANDO

Conservatives, I am your leader:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester, “Former President Trump lashed into President Biden and his own Republican critics on Sunday during his first major address since leaving office as he looks to leave a permanent stamp on the GOP amid speculation he will run again in 2024.” https://bit.ly/3kASSJp

How Trump referred to Biden’s administration so far: “anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science.”

TIDBIT ON TRUMP’S FUTURE ELECTABILITY:

In the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll, former President Trump won with 55 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him in 2024. https://bit.ly/2ZZSNoW

What’s interesting: Only 68 percent of respondents want Trump to run again. https://nyti.ms/3b4WwrJ

FIVE TAKEAWAYS FROM CPAC 2021:

Trump retains iron grip on GOP

Plenty still want a fresh face for 2024

Anti-Trump views are absent

Election misinformation continues to be widely shared

“Trumpism” isn’t going anywhere

Reasoning for each from Manchester: https://bit.ly/3b3pet2

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS — THEY NEVER DISAPPOINT!:

Check out Kimberly Guilfoyle’s entrance: As author Eric Michael Garcia pointed out, it looks like a WWE entrance video lol. Watch: https://bit.ly/3b4IiqZ

Scenes like this define CPAC: https://bit.ly/3riQUjz

A ‘TRUMP UNITY’ trailer was towed away: Photo from the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel: https://bit.ly/3b4MpDh

If you’re curious about the crowd during Trump’s speech: Here’s a photo of the room: https://bit.ly/2ZZBQeD

OH.:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3qa0kw1

This is pretty interesting:

Read the two paragraphs: https://bit.ly/303obmw

THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS

This is the bill that never endssss. It goes on and on, my friendssss:

The Senate is expected to take up the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package this week, hoping to sign the bill into law before federal unemployment benefits expire on March 14.

What to expect from The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke: https://bit.ly/3r7CjqO

UPDATE OVER THE WEEKEND ON THE MINIMUM WAGE:

Top Senate Democrats decided to pull a plan to penalize big companies who don’t pay their employees $15 an hour. https://bit.ly/3r6iL6i

Why the plan was pulled: Worries that it would slow down the process of passing the bill.

What to know about that plan, even though it’s been taken off the negotiation table: “Large corporations would get a 5 percent tax penalty if they paid workers less than a certain amount, with the amount of the penalty increasing over time. Democrats were also looking at giving tax incentives to small businesses to raise their wages.”

What to know about the tabled plan: https://bit.ly/3r6iL6i

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON CAPITOL HILL THIS WEEK:

Election reform: “The House is slated to take up a sweeping elections reform bill that has been met with strong resistance from Republicans.” What’s in the bill: “The legislation includes language that looks to expand voting rights, implement new ethics rules and increase transparency in elections, according to its proponents. It includes provisions that would enable automatic voter registration and enhance resources to stave off foreign threats on elections.”

Police reform: “House Democrats will vote this week on police reform legislation named after George Floyd, a black man killed last year when a white police officer kneeled on his neck.” What the bill includes: “an overhaul of qualified immunity, which shields police officers from civil lawsuits, bans chokeholds at the federal level and bans no-knock warrants in federal drug cases.”

Lotsa nominations: “The Senate will hold a final vote on Monday at 5:30 p.m. on Miguel Cardona to be secretary of Education, followed by an initial vote on Gina Raimondo’s nomination to be secretary of Commerce. Schumer has also filed cloture on Cecilia Rouse’s nomination to be chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.” More nominations working their way through the Senate this week: https://bit.ly/3dYnCCD

Context and details for each actions item this week: https://bit.ly/3dYnCCD

Tidbit — hello, MTV, and welcome to my crib!:

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) shows off his Washington, D.C., office. It’s glamorous, let me tell you! Watch: https://bit.ly/2ZZKgCq

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Close one eye, squint the other and look at that one spot in the foggy window. See it, right??:

Via Politico’s Anita Kumar, President Biden is under pressure to bring transparency back into the White House, but a month into his administration, his efforts have been lacking compared to his former boss, former President Obama. https://politi.co/3kADrB6

For example: “The schedules for the president and vice president aren’t posted online. The White House comment line is shut down. There are no citizen petitions on the White House’s website.”

And: “The White House has committed to releasing visitor logs. But it doesn’t plan to divulge the names of attendees of virtual meetings, which are the primary mode of interaction until the coronavirus pandemic eases.”

And: “While Biden has received kudos for keeping the American public informed, primarily by resuming the daily White House press briefings, he has yet to hold a news conference of his own.”

The full story: https://politi.co/3kADrB6

NOTABLE TWEETS:

What a cool photo from last summer — congrats, Doug!:

Let’s play, find your gov!:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Harris has no public events scheduled.

10:40 a.m. EST: President Biden left Wilmington, Del., and returns to Washington, D.C.

10:50 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief while en route to D.C.

3 p.m. EST: The Senate meets.

4:30 p.m. EST: President Biden meets virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

5:30 p.m. EST: The Senate holds two roll call votes, one to confirm Miguel A. Cardona as Secretary of Education and a cloture vote on the Commerce nomination. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3b6KVbU

6:30 ­– 8:30 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3r53SkM

Tuesday morning: “Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency,” a book by New York Times bestselling authors, Amie Parnes (a reporter for The Hill!) and Jonathan Allen, is released. How to buy the book: https://amzn.to/37WegDC

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EST: The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3pZN2Co

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3r5qTnr

Sunday, March 7: Oprah Winfrey’s 90-minute CBS Primetime Special with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Watch the preview that was released last night: https://bit.ly/2ZYb5Hi

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Fruit Compote Day.

Getting traction — lol, this really speaks to me:

