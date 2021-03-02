The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – FBI director testifies on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Presented by ExxonMobil

NEWS THIS MORNING

Yep, domestic terrorism is one way to describe it…:

While testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that officials have classified the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorism.” https://bit.ly/3bRI31y

Wow, good work, fellow Americans!: “Wray said the FBI has received more than 270,000 tips from Americans that have helped the bureau identify the numerous people who allegedly participated in the attack.”

^ This couldn’t have been easy: “Some have even taken the painful step of turning in their friends or their family members,” said Wray.

OTHER NEWS FROM THE HEARING:

On whether ‘fake’ Trump supporters were involved with the insurrection: Wray said he has seen no evidence that fake Trump supporters organized the attack. Watch Wray’s full response: https://bit.ly/3b6g3bg

How many people have been arrested so far: At least 280 people

IN CONGRESS

The $15 failure:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Liberal senators and outside pressure groups are steaming over the Senate’s seeming failure to move a COVID-19 relief package with a provision hiking the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.” https://bit.ly/3bVjyRe

How that happened: The Senate parliamentarian ruled that Democrats can’t use budget reconciliation, a loophole to bypass the filibuster and pass the bill with just a simple majority, to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Reaction from liberals: “That is leading to calls to overrule or fire the parliamentarian, or to get rid of the filibuster, which essentially requires legislation to secure 60 votes to proceed through the Senate.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called on Democrats to ignore the parliamentarian’s ruling: “My personal view is that the idea that we have a Senate staffer, a high-ranking staffer, deciding whether 30 million Americans get a pay raise or not is nonsensical,” Sanders said. “We have got to make that decision, not a staffer who’s unelected, so my own view is that we should ignore the rulings, the decision of the parliamentarian.”

^ Errrr, there’s a problem though — and of course that involves Joe Manchin: Democrats don’t appear to even have the votes for a simple majority. Leading moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) oppose the $15 minimum wage.

I.e.: Democrats may only have 48 votes when they need 50.

TIDBIT — JOE MANCHIN IS GETTING A LITTLE TESTY ON THE FILIBUSTER:

Manchin was asked by a reporter whether he might change his mind and support ending the filibuster, a key move that some say would be needed to pass a $15 minimum wage.

He turned around and yelled at reporters, “Never!” He then added: “Jesus Christ! What don’t you understand about never?”

Sooo, that sounds like he’s a maybe…?

FROM MAR-A-LAGO

So, did y’all miss me?!:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels and Morgan Chalfant, “Former President Trump‘s reentry into public life at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday exacerbates challenges for political leaders in both parties, as well as the media.” https://bit.ly/3e0Upr1

Keep in mind: For the first 40 days of Biden’s term, we didn’t hear much from Trump. Trump’s Twitter ban exacerbated that.

Why this is risky for the GOP and the media: https://bit.ly/3e0Upr1

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Trump secretly got the COVID-19 vaccine. Just thought you should know:

Via CNN’s Jim Acosta and Caroline Kelly, former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump received a COVID-19 vaccine in January but did not publicize it. https://cnn.it/382yhss

Which vaccine?: We don’t know.

KEEP IN MIND — LAST WEEKEND, TRUMP TOLD HIS SUPPORTERS TO GET VACCINATED:

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, former President Trump told the crowd, “How unpainful that vaccine shot is, so everybody go get your shot.” https://cnn.it/382yhss

HOW THE J&J VACCINE COULD BE A ‘TOTAL GAME CHANGER’:

Via NBC’s Denise Chow: https://nbcnews.to/3uL7SsT

Tidbit — as CNN’s Kate Bennett eloquently put it, ‘beep-beep, comin’ through…’:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3sUnMj1

^The vaccine arrived at Tufts Medical Center in Boston: Here’s a photo of their shipment, via WCVB’s Antoinette Antonio: https://bit.ly/3bXLhAy

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 28,669,232

U.S. death toll: 514,842

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 76.9 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 1.82 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN OTHER NEWS

A third woman accuses Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances:

Via The New York Times’s Matt Flegenheimer and Jesse McKinley, a third woman has come forward with allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). The full story: https://nyti.ms/3uL2h5K

The woman’s story: 33-year-old Anna Ruch said she met Cuomo at a wedding in 2019 and walked over to thank him for his wedding toast.

“Mr. Cuomo put his hand on Ms. Ruch’s bare lower back, she said in an interview on Monday. When she removed his hand with her own, Ms. Ruch recalled, the governor remarked that she seemed ‘aggressive’ and placed his hands on her cheeks. He asked if he could kiss her, loudly enough for a friend standing nearby to hear. Ms. Ruch was bewildered by the entreaty, she said, and pulled away as the governor drew closer.”

The Times published a photo of Ruch and Cuomo at the wedding: https://nyti.ms/3uL2h5K

HOW CUOMO’S FALL RAISES QUESTIONS FOR THE MEDIA:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage: https://bit.ly/2PiY3ly

Tidbit — How Andrew Cuomo’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, began his show last night:

Watch: https://bit.ly/3kEmohp

NOTABLE TWEETS:

That is correct.:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3kErvOM

The full photo: https://bit.ly/3b5X291

HAHA:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3bSBL1R

–Updated at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday to clarify that Manchin was speaking about “never” ending the filibuster and not discussing the minimum wage.