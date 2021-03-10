The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Johns Hopkins University – Biden to take small victory lap

Presented by Johns Hopkins University Advanced Academic Programs

–> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden to announce purchase of 100M more J&J vaccine doses | Alaska opens vaccine eligibility to anyone 16+ | Biden’s 50th day in office | House expected to pass relief package today | Biden to give primetime address Thursday | Bill includes non-COVID related items | Roughly two dozen Trump appointees in the Biden administration | E.L.F. Cosmetics releases Chipotle makeup collection

NEWS THIS MORNING

Bibbidi…:

Alaska has become the first state to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to any resident 16 and up. https://cnn.it/3l20h4F

Details: “Starting this week, Alaskans ages 16 and up can make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to residents 18 years and older.”

For context — Alaska is really killin’ it: “Alaska has consistently ranked among the top states in percentage of residents vaccinated, according to CNN’s Covid-19 vaccine tracker. About 41 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 residents, and over 16% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.”

Bobbidi…:

Via Fox Balitmore, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that his state is lifting some COVID restrictions on March 12. https://bit.ly/2Ojmuzd

What will be lifted: Capacity limits on restaurants and other businesses, quarantine requirements and travel advisories.

WHAT ABOUT CAMDEN YARDS?:

Via The Washington Post’s Des Bieler, “As part of Hogan’s order, up to 50 percent capacity could be allowed at outdoor venues such as Camden Yards.” https://wapo.st/2OaCR19

For context: “That would make for the highest percentage, per reports, of any major league team with confirmed initial attendance plans. The Washington Nationals, whose stadium in D.C. is approximately 38 miles southwest of Camden Yards, have for now been denied a request to allow a limited number of fans, but the city government said it would revisit the issue before the season begins in April.”

…Boo:

This is the greatest thing on the Internet today.

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3qu9NPf

I’m not crying. You are.: Jessica Shaw followed up with a video of the first hug her mom has had in a year. Watch: https://bit.ly/2N4YQ99

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.



Yikes — oh how things have changed in a year:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3qAleok

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Nice vaccine ya got there. I’ll take 100 million:

Via The New York Times’s Sheryl Gay Stolberg, during President Biden’s afternoon meeting with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck this afternoon, he is expected to announce the purchase of 100 million more doses of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. https://nyti.ms/3cgOWK0

The goal: Having enough to vaccinate children at some point and to plan for unexpected distribution challenges

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 29,099,393

U.S. death toll: 527,854

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS — THE BEST PART OF MY MORNING IS CHECKING FOR THESE UPDATED NUMBERS!:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 93.7 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.11 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Happening tomorrow — time for a lil’ victory lap:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, President Biden is delivering his first primetime address of his presidency tomorrow. https://bit.ly/3t4xL5c

Timing: “The speech gives Biden an opportunity to solidify political gains as his administration gets off to a broadly positive start in the battle against the virus. He will again have the opportunity to drive home his message when he gives his first address to Congress and first formal press conference in the coming weeks.”

Where we stand: “The rate of vaccinations is rising, while the rates of deaths and new infections are falling. A tangible, but less easily measured, sense of optimism is beginning to percolate after a grim 12 months for the nation.”

BIDEN IS ON THE PRECIPICE OF HIS FIRST BIG WIN:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos: https://bit.ly/2ObTvNW

INTERESTING READ — AROUND TWO DOZEN TRUMP APPOINTEES ARE STILL IN THE ADMINISTRATION:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, “Roughly two dozen Trump administration appointees remain in civil service jobs or on government advisory boards roughly two months into the Biden administration, according to a new report from a government watchdog group obtained by The Hill.” https://bit.ly/3qBuOaF

LATEST WITH THE COVID RELIEF BILL

If the 50-day anniversary is celebrated with $1.9 trillion, how do you even celebrate the 1-year anniversary??:

President Biden’s 50th day in office is today — the same day the House is expected to pass his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

Where Biden’s achievements stand halfway through his first 100 days: Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels, “Biden appears well on his way to checking off key goals for his first 100 days in office. He has quickly unraveled key policies of his predecessor by way of executive action, the country has administered tens of millions of vaccine doses, and major school systems are set to return to in-person learning over the next month.” https://bit.ly/3by34iK

Ehhh, but Biden is going to have a tough go at it: “Biden will encounter significant challenges in the second half of his first 100 days as he looks to take steps toward marshalling through further legislation to boost the economic recovery, rebuild infrastructure, address climate change and repair the immigration system. Much of his legislative agenda faces an uncertain fate in the 50-50 Senate.”

What we have seen so far — and what to expect in the next 50 days: https://bit.ly/3by34iK

Now, boys and girls, let’s go see what’s in this bill. Come on, now!:

The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill includes much more than … well, COVID relief.

HERE’S WHAT’S IN THE BILL:

Child tax credit: “The measure would increase from $2,000 to $3,600 the credit for children under 6 years old, and to $3,000 for older children.” The additional amount would phase out over an income threshold.

Earned income tax credit: “The bill would expand in 2021 the earned income tax credit (EITC), which benefits low- to moderate-income households.

Public transportation: “The bill contains $30 billion to bolster local subway and bus systems, which have seen their revenues collapse with people working from home.”

ObamaCare subsidies: “It will allow individuals earning up to 150 percent of the federal poverty level to purchase an insurance plan with premiums fully subsidized by the federal government. Enrollees would have to pay no more than 8.5 percent of their income in health insurance premiums.”

More line items in the bill — including pensions, housing, small business help, child care and Medicaid expansion

Full breakdown — and what else is in the bill: Via The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda, Niv Elis and Nathaniel Weixel: https://bit.ly/3qw9LWV

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Aw, Major and Champ!:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3qxqfOH

Niiiice:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/2OFs9PU

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:50 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:45 a.m. EST: First votes in the House.

4:30 ­– 7:30 p.m. EST: Last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3bwi54Q

5 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris virtually swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EST: The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3l9HgNJ

12:30 p.m. EST: A White House briefing by press secretary Jen Psaki and Special Assistant to the President & Coordinator for the Southern Border Ambassador Roberta Jacobson. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3rLPa28

You’re invited — 12:30 p.m. EST: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Future of Education Summit.” Details and livestream: https://bit.ly/30BAPcF

3 p.m. EST: President Biden hosts an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2OFLZdI

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Blueberry Popover Day.

FINALLY — I keep saying I want my eyeshadow to resemble a burrito bowl with guac!:

E.L.F. Cosmetics unveiled a Chipotle-inspired makeup collection. https://bit.ly/3enn8GA

Explain.: “The new makeup line includes a plumping ‘Make It Hot’ lip gloss, a makeup sponge resemblant of an avocado, a makeup bag that looks like a bag of chips, and a 12-color eyeshadow palette with shades to match everything from the corn salsa to the black beans at a Chipotle burrito bar.”

Photo: https://bit.ly/3cn57p4

Ooh, incentives: The eye shadow palette includes a coupon for free chips and guac from Chipotle.

And because I want to leave you on an entertaining note, here are two dogs who have COMPLETELY forgotten everything they know about walking: https://bit.ly/3buuRRk