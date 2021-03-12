The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Johns Hopkins University – Biden sets optimistic tone for summer

Presented by Johns Hopkins University Advanced Academic Programs

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden calls for all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1 | Goal is for Fourth of July gatherings | Nation rallies for Biden on COVID-19 response | Sights and sounds from Biden’s first prime-time address | Dems turn to infrastructure package | Japanese PM expected to be Biden’s first foreign visitor | Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman: Cuomo can no longer effectively lead | Nadler calls on Cuomo to resign | 98M+ COVID-19 shots given | Grandparents able to hug grandchildren again

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Joey B in the (White) House!:

Via The New York Times’s Katie Rogers, “Seeking to comfort Americans bound together by a year of suffering but also by ‘hope and the possibilities,’ President Biden made a case to the nation Thursday night that it could soon put the worst of the pandemic behind it and promised that all adults would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.” https://nyti.ms/30BJ74v

Biden’s prediction: “With the stimulus bill about to give the economy a kick, the pace of vaccinations increasing and death rates down, Mr. Biden said Americans were on track to return to a semblance of normal life by July 4 as long as they took the chance to get vaccinated and did not prematurely abandon mask wearing, social distancing and other measures to contain the virus.”

THE THEME OF BIDEN’S ADDRESS:

President Biden urged national unity to reach normalcy. https://bit.ly/3rGCee7

*Cue the High School Musical music*:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “President Biden is narrowing America’s partisan divide — at least when it comes to the coronavirus. Biden’s handling of the pandemic is winning strikingly high poll numbers, even in a nation bitterly divided on a host of other topics.” https://bit.ly/30ByVsD

Polling to prove it: “In a new CBS poll released Thursday morning, 67 percent of Americans said Biden was doing a good job on the pandemic. An NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll registered Biden an approval rating of 62 percent on the same topic.”

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

The view for Biden: Here’s the view of the lights, reporters and cameras that Biden faced during his address. Photo: https://bit.ly/3lc5uHm

From the room:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3rGCxph

Biden denounced hate and violence against Asian Americans: “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop,” said Biden. https://bit.ly/3rBYUfv

Biden carries the number of lives lost to COVID-19: “President Biden holds up a card he says he carries with him at all times, which states the U.S. coronavirus death toll.” Photo: https://bit.ly/3rTLVp

Happy Friday, my friends! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.



NEWS THIS MORNING

Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman turn on Cuomo:

Via The Hill’s Jordan Williams, “Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) in a statement released Friday said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) can ‘no longer effectively lead’ given the controversies surrounding him, essentially urging him to resign.” https://bit.ly/2OKrsVy

Essentially: “The two lawmakers did not actually urge Cuomo to resign, but the language in their statement suggested there was no real alternative for the New York governor. The two lawmakers said they believed the accounts from several women who have made allegations of improper conduct against Cuomo.”

They wrote in a joint statement: “As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”

Read the full statement: https://bit.ly/2OKQ7cz

^ AND SO DOES NADLER:

“House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and a number of Democrats from New York’s congressional delegation called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign on Friday amid the growing claims sexual harassment and misconduct against the governor.” https://bit.ly/30CeJqF

From Nadler: “The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point.”

Welcome, welcome!:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, “President Biden’s first in-person meeting with a foreign leader in Washington, D.C., will be with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to a senior administration official.” https://bit.ly/2ONSQSI

When: The date has not been finalized.

For context: “The meeting will be significant, particularly because Biden has not yet met with a foreign leader in person since taking office. Japan represents a key U.S. ally in the Pacific, and Suga was elected prime minister of Japan last September, succeeding Shinzo Abe.”

IN CONGRESS

Chugga chugga choo choo! Moving through! Make room!:

Via The Hill’s Scott Wong, having passed the mammoth $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, Democrats are now divided on what issue to tackle next. https://bit.ly/30EoiFq

The options: An infrastructure and climate change package, an immigration overhaul or an effort to lower prescription drug prices

What issue Biden wants to turn to: A trillion-dollar infrastructure and clean energy jobs package.

What could happen — a prediction: “The Budget chairman is predicting the next reconciliation bill will be a ‘grab bag’ package combining several different pieces of legislation, including infrastructure, climate change, health care and more.”

What happens if Republicans aren’t on board: “If talks with Republicans fall apart over the next two months, Yarmuth said, Democrats could begin the reconciliation process — passing another budget bill directing committees to draft individual pieces of the package — as early as May, shortly after Biden sends his fiscal 2022 budget request to Congress.”

^Ehhh, there’s an elephant in the room: Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) could derail (ah, puns!) the infrastructure package if Republicans are not included in negotiations.

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/30EoiFq

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

This past year still feels so surreal to me when I read the headlines:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/30FdZB0

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 29,289,636

U.S. death toll: 530,944

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 98.2 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.23 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Otto is ‘House trained’ — ah, love a good pun:

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C. Biden is heading to Delaware this afternoon.

8:30 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris virtually met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

10:30 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

Noon: Vice President Harris ceremonially swore in Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

12:30 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris have lunch together.

3:40 p.m. EST: President Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave for Wilmington, Del.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11:15 a.m. EST: The White House COVID-19 Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3cvq7dE

Noon: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and national security adviser Jake Sullivan hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tj14RP

2:30 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on the American Rescue Plan. Livestream: https://bit.ly/38zZv9Z

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

