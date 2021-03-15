The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – What’s happening on the US border

Presented by Facebook

The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Biden reportedly planning first major tax hike | Surge of unaccompanied minors arriving at the border | 4,200 children held by Border Patrol | Desperation grows | McCarthy visits border | Dems debate next legislative priority | Fauci says Trump should urge supporters to get COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci predictions for the summer | Modified Cherry Blossom Festival

GETTING TRACTION

The US border has been very active:

Via CBS’s Camilo Montoya-Galvez, “As of Sunday morning, U.S. Border Patrol was holding more than 4,200 unaccompanied migrant children in short-term holding facilities, including jail-like stations unfit to house minors, according to government records reviewed by CBS News.” https://cbsn.ws/3lgyzBn

Including 3,000 children held past the legal limit: “Nearly 3,000 of the unaccompanied children in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody had been held longer than 72 hours. CBP is legally obligated to transfer most unaccompanied minors to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), the agency which oversees shelters licensed to house children, within three days of taking them into custody.”

The full story: https://cbsn.ws/3lgyzBn

Meanwhile in Mexico:

Via The New York Times’s Maria Abi-Habib, “The migrants’ hopes have been drummed up by human smugglers who promise that President Biden’s administration will welcome them. Instead, the United States is expelling them back to Mexico, where they wait along with tens of thousands of others hoping to cross. The pressure, and desperation, is quickly building among families stuck in Mexico, as shelters and officials struggle to help them.” https://nyti.ms/3qO7ZAA

The full story, with photos from Daniel Berehulak: https://nyti.ms/3qO7ZAA

It's Monday — welcome back! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

We may be going for a hike. A tax hike, that is:

Via Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook and Laura Davison, “President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.” https://bloom.bg/3vps2Ja

What we know: “Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates.”

What could be increasing: “both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.”

MEANWHILE — DEMS ARE HOPING FOR A POLITICAL PAYOFF IN THE MIDTERMS:

Via The New York Times’s Jonathan Martin: https://nyti.ms/3rVFmTG

HIRED TO FIGURE OUT THE LOGISTICS:

President Biden has hired Gene Sperling, a longtime economic adviser to Democratic presidential administrations, to oversee the implementation of the $1.9 coronavirus relief package. https://bit.ly/2OQEXDc

Tidbit:

IN CONGRESS

What’s the sitch this week?:

With the massive coronavirus relief package under their belt, Democrats are debating what legislative priority to tackle next. https://bit.ly/30J9ZPZ

Keep in mind — Democrats can only use the loophole one more time this year: “Democrats will only be able to use two reconciliation bills this year, which can avoid the 60-vote filibuster in the Senate. They’ve already used one for the coronavirus bill, and House Democrats are at odds over what the scope of the second should be.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) priority: passing President Biden’s nominees.

HAPPENING THIS WEEK:

Immigration: “The House will vote on the Dream and Promise Act, which would offer a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children who meet certain conditions … The House will also vote on a separate bill that allows agricultural workers to get a temporary status as a Certified Agricultural Workers and establish a path to a green card for long-term agricultural workers.”

VAWA: “The House is slated to take up the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which is expected to pass with some bipartisan support, on Monday evening.”

Syria: “The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will get a closed-door briefing Monday on Biden’s recent strike in Syria, after lawmakers grumbled about the need for better congressional notification.”

Nominations: The Senate will vote on Rep. Deb Haaland’s (D-N.M.) nomination to be secretary of the Interior. “In addition, Schumer has teed up Isabella Guzman’s nomination to lead the Small Business Administration and Katherine Tai’s nomination to be the U.S. trade representative.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney and Juliegrace Brufke: https://bit.ly/30J9ZPZ

THE CONGRESSIONAL SCHEDULE COMING UP:

“The House is in for a week before leaving for a committee and district work period until mid-April, the Senate has another two weeks before the April recess.” https://bit.ly/30J9ZPZ

MEANWHILE — DEMOCRATS HAVE BEEN SURPRISINGLY UNITED AMID THE SMALLER MAJORITY:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos: https://bit.ly/2OWUS2H

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Getting vaccinated is a very patriotic thing to do!:

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, urged former President Trump to tell his supporters to get vaccinated. https://bit.ly/38F8yGG

In Fauci’s words: “I’m very surprised by the number of Republicans who say they won’t get vaccinated. … I think it would make all the difference in the world,” Fauci said if Trump were to urge his supporters to get vaccinated. “He’s a widely popular person among Republicans.”

Watch Fauci’s full interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace — including predictions for the summer: https://fxn.ws/3s2j96t

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 29,439,390

U.S. death toll: 534,890

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS — WE HIT THE 100 MILLION CLUB!:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 107 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.39 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

Tidbit:

NOTABLE TWEETS:

In The Wall Street Journal this morning:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3bNftQ8

Read Kushner’s full op-ed in the Wall Street Journal: https://on.wsj.com/3ljp1Fx

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C., and Vice President Harris is in Nevada today.

Today: Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff travel to Las Vegas. Harris will visit a vaccination clinic and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas.

9:50 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

3 p.m. EST: The Senate meets.

5:30 p.m. EST: The Senate holds a confirmation vote on Rep. Deb Haaland’s (D-N.M.) nomination as secretary of the Interior. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/30MwVhw

Later today: President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff travel to Los Angeles and stay there for the night.

WHAT TO WATCH:

11 a.m. EST: The White House COVID-19 response team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3lguFbA

12:30 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3qO3KoL

1 p.m. EST: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) visits the U.S.-Mexico border. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3bNOq7d

1:45 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on the American Rescue Plan. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2OXOh89

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

It’s almost that time!:

