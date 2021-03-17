The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden’s sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos

Presented by Facebook

TALK OF THE MORNING

And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there. I’ll tell you how I became the president of a country called America:

President Biden sat down with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos for one of his first wide-ranging interviews as president.

Video from the interview: https://gma.abc/3cJilN8

NEWS FROM BIDEN:

On immigration — please stay home: Biden urged migrants not to come to the U.S. In Biden’s words: “Don’t come over. Don’t leave your town or city or community.” Biden’s full response: https://abcn.ws/2P2N6Ew

On the filibuster — Biden wants to bring back the talking filibuster: Biden said he supports requiring senators to filibuster a bill by talking on the Senate floor. In Biden’s words: “I don’t think that you have to eliminate the filibuster, you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days. You had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking.” https://abcn.ws/3eLBSze

On the vaccine getting politicized: Stephanopoulos asked, “How do you get the politics out of this vaccine talk?” Biden’s response: “I honest to God thought that, once we guaranteed we had enough vaccine for everybody, things would start to calm down. Well, they have calmed down a great deal. But I don’t quite understand – you know – I just don’t understand this sort of macho thing about, ‘I’m not gonna get the vaccine. I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.’ Well, why don’t you be a patriot? Protect other people.” https://abcn.ws/2OLbOJP

On tax increases: Biden says he thinks he will get the votes from congressional Democrats to increase taxes. On the tax increases: “Anybody making more than $400,000 will see a small to a significant tax increase. If you make less than $400,000, you won’t see one single penny in additional federal tax.”

On New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D): Biden said Cuomo should resign if the investigation proves the allegations to be true. Stephanopoulos asked: “If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?” Biden’s response: “Yes … I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.” https://abcn.ws/3eV4pm9

MEANWHILE IN NEW YORK — ‘HOW CUOMO’S TEAM TRIED TO TARNISH ONE OF HIS ACCUSERS:

Via The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman and Jesse McKinley: https://nyti.ms/30Qnhds

Top of the morning to ya and a Happy St. Patrick’s Day!☘️ I trust you are all wearing some type of green today. I’m Cate O’Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK It’s time to update internet regulations The internet has changed a lot in the 25 years since lawmakers last passed comprehensive internet regulations. It’s time for an update. See how we’re making progress on key issues and why we support updated regulations to set clear rules for addressing today’s toughest challenges.

Love the green!

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3vufPmF

Watch: https://bit.ly/3vufPmF

LATEST WITH IMMIGRATION

Feeling the pressure:

Via The Hill’s Cristina Marcos, “The surge of migrants at the southern border is putting Democrats on the defensive and building pressure on Congress to consider comprehensive immigration reform in the early months of President Biden’s new term in office.” https://bit.ly/3eOadhd

Biden’s campaign style complicated it a bit: “Biden and congressional Democrats campaigned on reversing the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies with more humane alternatives, but it’s proving to be a tricky balance of wanting to appear firm on border security while encouraging compassionate treatment of migrants seeking asylum.”

IN CONGRESS

The new f-word on Capitol Hill. ‘Filibuster,’ that is:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Tensions are reaching a boiling point in the Senate over the fate of the legislative filibuster as Democratic support grows for eliminating the procedural roadblock.” https://bit.ly/3rVhdfK

How so: “Senators traded barbs on Tuesday, foreshadowing the likely political firestorm awaiting Democrats if they decide to move forward with reforming the filibuster — something they don’t yet have the votes to do. The exchanges came just hours before President Biden added fuel to the debate by saying for the first time that he supports changing the filibuster rules.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) threat if Democrats nix the filibuster: “It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a 100-car pileup, nothing moving,” McConnell said.

How Democrats are reacting — *shrug*: “Democrats largely shrugged off the GOP leader’s predictions, arguing he’s already gummed up the Senate.”

What Democrats have to gain: “Without filibuster reform, Democrats will need GOP support to pass any of their other big priorities: immigration reform, voting rights, anti-discrimination measures and background checks, just to name a few.”

Democrats can only use the budget reconciliation loophole one more time this year and that is expected to be used for an infrastructure package.

What to expect with the filibuster debate: https://bit.ly/3rVhdfK

HOW TO CHECK WHEN YOUR STIMULUS CHECK WILL ARRIVE:

Via The Washington Post’s Michelle Singletary: https://wapo.st/3tsahao

IN ATLANTA

This is horrifically sad:

Eight people, six of whom are Asian, were killed in a shooting spree at three spas around Atlanta, Ga., yesterday evening. https://bit.ly/3tvLt1b

Are the shootings connected?: “Video evidence suggests ‘it is extremely likely’ that the same person was responsible for the three deadly shootings at massage parlors in the metro Atlanta area, police said Tuesday.” More from CNN: https://cnn.it/3vvps4B

A suspect: Police say that 21-year-old suspect Robert Aaron Long has confessed to the crime. “Long was arrested within hours of the attacks on the three spas, after police tracked his vehicle on the interstate in south Georgia.” The Cherokee County Sheriff says the suspect “may have frequented some of these places in the past.” More from NPR: https://n.pr/3loJ2KW

Is it a hate crime?: Atlanta Police said it is too early to determine. From Chief Rodney Bryant of the Atlanta Police Department: “We’ve received a number of calls about, is this a hate crime, we’re still early in this investigation. So we cannot make that determination at this moment. Again, we are very early in this investigation.”

What we know: Atlanta Police held a news conference on the shootings. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3eJG8PM

Reaction from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last night: “Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement.” https://bit.ly/38P5asZ

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Trump tells Americans to GET VACCINATED:

In an interview with Fox News yesterday, former President Trump urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. https://fxn.ws/3cKYLjJ

In Trump’s words: “I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly … It is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.”

Keep in mind: “Unlike President Joe Biden, Trump did not publicly receive the vaccine, but Fox News confirmed earlier this month that both he and former first lady Melania Trump received their vaccines privately in January at the White House.”

More from Trump’s Fox News interview: https://fxn.ws/3cKYLjJ

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 29,551,691

U.S. death toll: 536,980

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS — LET’S GOOO!:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 111 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.44 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook supports updated internet regulations It’s been 25 years since comprehensive internet regulations passed. But a lot has changed since 1996. See how we’re taking action and why we support updated regulations to address today’s challenges — protecting privacy, fighting misinformation, reforming Section 230, and more.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

UMM, can this be a permanent change? Maybe pink for the cherry blossoms…?:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3bSYtrB

A year ago now:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/38QbyAb

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

8 a.m. EST: President Biden attended a mass in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

9:40 a.m. EST: President Biden left Wilmington, Del., en route to Washington, D.C.

9:50 a.m. EST: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11:30 a.m. EST: Two roll call votes in the Senate. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/2Q9zDLH

1 p.m. EST: President Biden hosts Irish Prime Minister H.E. Micheál Martin for a virtual meeting.

1:30 ­– 7:30 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3cGmAcq

2:30 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris hosts a virtual meeting with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill of the Northern Ireland Executive.

4 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swears in Michael Regan as EPA Administrator.

Thursday: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Future of Modern Expeditionary Warfare.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3bNXede

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:10 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris is attending a virtual even with Irish Prime Minister H.E. Micheál Martin celebrating the Frederick Douglass Global Fellows. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3vyhTdl

1:30 p.m. EST: The White House COVID Response Team held a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3eLwVq9

3 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tuxEQx

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Irish Food Day!

Grab a pint and corned beef and cabbage! Just promise me you’ll wear some green:

Via DCist, here’s a list of food and drink specials in Washington, D.C., today to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. https://bit.ly/2QgaTla

And to brighten your afternoon, here’s a toucan just having a great day: https://bit.ly/3tvxpEV