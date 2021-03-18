The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Nation mourns violence against Asian Americans

Presented by Facebook

TALK OF THE MORNING

Our nation is hurting:

Demonstrations broke out across the country last night in the wake of shooting at three Atlanta spas, which left eight dead, including six Asian women. https://bit.ly/3twRpa5

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

In Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown neighborhood: Here’s video: https://bit.ly/3rTYsJH

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3eTZhi6

Watch: https://bit.ly/3eTZhi6

At Diversity Plaza in Queens: https://bit.ly/3vNUBjQ

‘In Atlanta, Black residents stand with Asian Americans in effort to end hate’: Via NBC’s Deon J. Hampton: https://nbcnews.to/3twoOSq

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Asian American hate: “If it happens to me, it must happen a lot to every day people who aren’t Attorneys General, who don’t have the same protection & public profile that I do, and I worry about families across Connecticut & across this country.” More from his appearance on CNN: https://bit.ly/3tvVJ9G

Photos from a candlelight vigil in Sacramento, Calif.: https://bit.ly/3bYfCAj

THIS MORNING — REP. MENG BLAMES TRUMP FOR THE ANTI-ASIAN VIOLENCE:

During an appearance on a podcast Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) blamed former President Trump for the recent violence. https://bit.ly/2P3LRoT

She said on Bill Clinton’s “Why Am I Telling You This?” podcast: “When I first heard the former president use words like ‘kung flu’ and ‘Chinese virus,’ I was really horrified. And every time he said it, I thought, okay, this will be the last time. He couldn’t possibly continue to use it.”

New development — the Atlanta shooting suspect’s first court appearance was abruptly canceled:

Via The Washington Post’s Timothy Bella and Mark Berman, the arraignment hearing for 21-year-old Atlanta shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long was canceled this morning after he waived it in writing. https://wapo.st/3cFkz04

Long’s charges: “Long has been charged with multiple counts of murder, homicide and aggravated assault. Authorities say he has confessed to the shootings.”

INTERESTING READ — ‘ASIAN AMERICANS ARE BEING ATTACKED. WHY ARE HATE CRIME CHARGES SO RARE?’:

Via The New York Times’s Nicole Hong and Jonah E. Bromwich: https://nyti.ms/3cK1cDd

It’s a dreary Thursday in D.C. Can you believe we are more than halfway through March?? I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2kjMNnn



A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK It’s time to update internet regulations The internet has changed a lot in the 25 years since lawmakers last passed comprehensive internet regulations. It’s time for an update. See how we’re making progress on key issues and why we support updated regulations to set clear rules for addressing today’s toughest challenges.



Biden and Harris are meeting with Asian American leaders tomorrow:

Via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant, during a previously scheduled trip to Atlanta tomorrow, President Biden and Vice President Harris will meet with local Asian American leaders following the deadly shooting spree Tuesday. https://bit.ly/30XVSGN

Happening today — Congress is looking into the violence against Asian Americans:

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian Americans.

Here’s the livestream — it began at 10 a.m. EST: https://bit.ly/30X40XS

‘THE LONG, UGLY HISTORY OF ANTI-ASIAN RACISM AND VIOLENCE IN THE U.S.’:

Via The Washington Post’s Gillian Brockell: https://wapo.st/3vCdLcj

IN CONGRESS

Added pressure to the immigration debate:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Senators at the center of immigration discussions say they don’t see a viable way to pass comprehensive reform anytime soon and that two smaller bills slated for House passage this week — help for ‘Dreamers’ and farm workers — will be stuck in limbo upon arrival.” https://bit.ly/3vyEBCd

Meanwhile: “Looming over the debate is the Biden administration’s handling of a surge of migrants at the southern border, where the detention of thousands of minors threatens to spark a humanitarian crisis after four years of Democrats criticizing former President Trump’s approach to immigration.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3vyEBCd

Released this a.m. — This makes my blood boil:

The FBI’s Washington Field Office just released new footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. https://bit.ly/2Qdyu5P

Help out the FBI — watch these videos: https://bit.ly/3ts8FgK

For example — here’s one of the videos:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/38U86EK

Watch: https://bit.ly/38U86EK

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Trump is on the vaccine train, but not all House Republicans are hopping on board:

Via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Scott Wong, “Former President Trump this week took the remarkable step of encouraging everyone in the country — even his reluctant followers — to get a COVID-19 vaccine. But the message has been slow to reach House Republicans.” https://bit.ly/3vD9SUi

How so: “There’s a different message coming from a number of conservatives in the lower chamber, who are wary of encroaching on the freedom of individuals to make their own health decisions.”

For example — House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) compared the push for vaccines to fencing around the U.S. Capitol: His argument is basically that “both are unnecessary precautions in the effort to reopen the Capitol complex safely, Biggs said, and both are part of the Democrats’ efforts to exert ‘control’ over the public at large.”

How this could play out: https://bit.ly/3vD9SUi

COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 29,609,194

U.S. death toll: 538,124

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS — YEAAAH, BUDDY!:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 113 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 2.47 million doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

NEWS THIS MORNING

Weekly jobless claims rose a bit:

Via The Hill’s Sylvan Lane, “Seasonally adjusted new applications for unemployment insurance totaled 770,000 last week, according to Labor Department data, rising slightly as the U.S. marked one year since the start of the coronavirus recession.” https://bit.ly/2QiVD77

For context: “Jobless claims rose by 45,000 in the week ending March 13 from the previous week’s revised total of 725,000. The number of new applicants for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance dropped sharply to 282,394 last week from 478,914 in the week ending March 6.”

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK Facebook supports updated internet regulations It’s been 25 years since comprehensive internet regulations passed. But a lot has changed since 1996. See how we’re taking action and why we support updated regulations to address today’s challenges — protecting privacy, fighting misinformation, reforming Section 230, and more.

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Wow, did not expect this:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3r08DuQ

Watch: https://bit.ly/3r08DuQ

ON TAP:

The House and Senate are in. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

10:30 a.m. EST: Vice President Harris ceremonially swore in Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior.

11:15 a.m. EST: Vice President Harris met with women leaders in the labor community to discuss the COVID relief plan.

Noon: The Senate votes on the confirmation of Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/30RPUY1

1:15 p.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris receive a weekly economic briefing.

1:30 p.m. EST: A cloture vote on Marty Walsh’s nomination to be Secretary of Labor.

2:45–6:30 p.m. EST: First and last votes in the House. The House’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/30UeRSx

6:15 p.m. EST: Vice President Harris will ceremonially swear in Katherine Tai as U.S. Trade Representative.

WHAT TO WATCH:

12:30 p.m. EST: White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge hold a press briefing. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3cMwObi

1:30 p.m. EST: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “The Future of Modern Expeditionary Warfare.” Details and how to RSVP: https://bit.ly/3bNXede

3:15 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on the state of vaccinations. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tDm4Tr

NOW FOR THE FUN STUFF…:

Today is National Sloppy Joe Day!

“Have some more Sloppy joes. I made’em extra sloppy for ya’s. I know you’s kids like ’em sloppy.”

Billy Madison: “Lady, you’re scaring us!”

Watch: https://bit.ly/3vBumNj 😉

This is a funny read, yet relatable and still … uncomfortably familiar:

Via The New York Times’s Wirecutter, here’s a list of “our most ridiculous pandemic panic purchases (and what we did with them.)” https://nyti.ms/3vM0z4P

A few notable favorites: “3 gallons of bleach,” “Five head-to-toe pink outfits,” “210 pounds of flour,” “One handheld travel bidet” and “13 pounds of canned green beans.”

And because you made it this far, here’s a golden retriever channeling its inner Mufasa: https://bit.ly/3lqKqgj